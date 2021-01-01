So worked up by a movie based on dolls.



Not sure anyone is worked up are they?I have seen three films this week. Oppenheimer, Barbie and tonight Insidious. One great film. One not-too-bad rehash and Barbie.It was shite. Not because of any of the messages, it was just shite. First bit was fairly entertaining and kind of what you expected, but the middle to end bit were just poorly written and really boring. Missus thought it was shite as well. Clearly we're not the target audience, but not going to get upset about seeing a crap film - you get them every now and then. Not the end of the world.Off for my fourth film this week tomorrow (Talk to Me) and seeing Elemental with the missus Sunday. So that's five films this week and Barbie clearly is going to be the wankest oneBit of a mad film week even for me, but can't get the wife to watch horror films, so I'm relegated to having to watch them myself at the 21:00 airing on my own