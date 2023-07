what surprised me about Barbie was now much Mattel let them get away with.



Both Barbie and Oppenheimer are great. The latter is a lock for a best picture nomination and a Best Supporting Actor nomination for Robert Downey JrI was also surprised at this, even though I found the one-note Will Ferrell led joke at their expense ran on to long. Although it certainly isn't a kids film, Barbie definitely is drawing audiences in. The woman sitting next to us hadn't gone to see a film at a cinema since Black Panther was released. It's great to see two films meant for adults do so well at the box-office, even though it's obvious WB and Mattel will take the view that they should jyst mine Mattel's toy line for more ideas instead of trying to figure why the film is a massive draw