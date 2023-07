Watched Barbie last night I really enjoyed it and it had a great screenplay loved the speech about how woman behave in the world, heard that some cinemas woman have stood up to applaud that part.



And because they keep a lot of it under wraps the right were blind sided and started their hate campaign to late I see people like Piers Moron laying into the film as anti men and woke and it's make over 500m worldwide in a week



I didn't find it anti men at all unless you don't like home truths of course.



I find parts of it moving maybe because the time of the year it is for me.