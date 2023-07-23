That ranking of Nolan films I made earlier, well, you can just put Oppenheimer at the top. It's a masterpiece and a culmination of everything he promised and showed glimpses of. I've always considered him a visually brilliant director, narratively his films didn't match what was on screen, well he wrote this and absolutely nailed it. The narrative and structure is just fantastic and the performances, wow, Murphy is brilliant but the supporting cast is just flawless. John mentioned Downey Jr, he's great and probably a shoe in for a best supporting actor nod, but Matt Damon stole every scene he appeared in, I actually thought Emily Blunt was the best thing about it, flawed but oh so human. It's a very special film.



See I find this a slightly strange take  one that you are absolutely entitled to, of course (I just disagree). Not that Oppenheimer is great, it is, I fully agree -- but to imply that Nolan hasn't made absolutely incredible films before this. I noticed that you left Inception out of your earlier post too and I've seen it appear fairly low down on peoples' lists of his films, but it's an absolute masterpiece ... in my opinion. The narrative is the best part of that film and that's saying something because it is an audio-visual phenomenon. I feel like there's been some revision of the film as a bit of a backlash to its initial popularity, but being a massive, mainstream hit doesn't mean a film doesn't have artistic merit: a misconception I think Inception suffers from these days.I think The Prestige, Interstellar, TDK and Inception all have stories that are the equal of his visual direction.