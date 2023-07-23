I watched Midnight Run this week for the first time in a few years. Reminded me what an absolutely outstanding film it really is.
This scene is pure gold.
Jack Walsh : I can't keep you cuffed on a commercial flight, and I gotta check my gun with my luggage, but you fuck with me once and I'm gonna break your neck.
Jonathan Mardukas : I can't fly.
Jack Walsh : What?
Jonathan Mardukas : You heard me, I can't fly.
Jack Walsh : No, no, no. You're going to have to do better than that, pal.
Jonathan Mardukas : No, I don't have to do better than that, because it's the truth, I can't fly: I suffer from aviaphobia.
Jack Walsh : What does that mean?
Jonathan Mardukas : It means I can't fly. I also suffer from acrophobia and claustrophobia.
Jack Walsh : I'll tell you what: if you don't cooperate, you're gonna suffer from "fistophobia".