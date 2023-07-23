I also saw Barbie earlier on and thought it was excellent. In fact, I can't remember the last time I saw a blockbuster with such an individual worldview, visual aesthetic and sensibility. It's fun, entertaining, feels genuinely different and the performances are top all round (though I wasn't 100% sure Will Ferrell's really fit the film).
It also seems ridiculous that anyone is painting it as anti-male, it seemed like a relatively nuanced examination of gender politics, but maybe that's just me. Maybe some people just have to accept they aren't the target market and that's okay.