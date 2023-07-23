« previous next »
Only issue I had with Oppenheimer...

The cast felt huge. So especially towards the end they were naming people at the hearings I had a really hard time remembering who was who. Will definitely need a re-watch at some point.
Found Oppenheimer to be very good, certainly among the best Nolan films of all time. I'd have it near the top for sure. The subject matter itself was always going to leave the viewer shaken and pensive about what the future holds for all of humanity.

Had a few gripes though, thought Emily Blunt was mostly wasted, apart from a couple of memorable scenes near the end. Also didn't care much for the Jean Tatlock side story, it seemed quite cliched compared to the wider context of the film.
Watching Oppenheimer next Saturday at BFI IMAX.

Going with my Dad, cannot fucking wait, been watching quite a few videos the last few days on YouTube with the actors and Nolan.

I haven't been this giddy for a movie since the last 2 Avengers films.
We did Barbie, had an hour and a half break to get some food and a pint, then Oppenheimer.

Oppenheimer was great, but Barbie was absolutely 10/10 I loved everything about it and Ryan Gosling is a legend. Nolan once again owes me a new pair of eardrums.
That is bloody hardcore Sian.  😆
What a mix.
We had so much fun and I havent seen a cinema that busy in God knows how long. Just had a really great day.

I highly, highly recommend Barbie to everyone, even if you think you wont like it. Its an absolutely wonderful film.
The box office figures for Barbie look insane.
Yeah I saw Barbie on Friday a few hours before Oppenheimer and thought it was great fun.

Lovely to see the cinema full of people, and both films seem to be doing great business at the box office.
On the subject of Nolan films - the Batman ones were brilliant. TDK is joyous.
Really enjoyed Barbie. Between that, Mission Impossible (which was great) and Oppenheimer, looks like there is some real quality blockbusters to see.
Been a brilliant weekend for cinemas and the whole Barbenheimer thing was a stroke of inspired
genius.
just watched Smokin Aces, Chris Pine is such an underrated actor. He was great in Hell or High Water too.
Ill go see both.
Just probably not on the same day.
So late to the party but Ive been thinking about Living a lot these last few days since watching on Prime. Bill Nighy should have won an Oscar, let alone a nomination for his performance. So beautiful and sad a film.
Gravity knocks the shit out of Interstellar

Especially when you cotton onto the four elements symbology that represent her journey 'back to earth' through her trauma and her being a metaphor for depression or grief

Trust me, I live there
See I find this a slightly strange take  one that you are absolutely entitled to, of course (I just disagree). Not that Oppenheimer is great, it is, I fully agree -- but to imply that Nolan hasn't made absolutely incredible films before this. I noticed that you left Inception out of your earlier post too and I've seen it appear fairly low down on peoples' lists of his films, but it's an absolute masterpiece ... in my opinion  ;D. The narrative is the best part of that film and that's saying something because it is an audio-visual phenomenon. I feel like there's been some revision of the film as a bit of a backlash to its initial popularity, but being a massive, mainstream hit doesn't mean a film doesn't have artistic merit: a misconception I think Inception suffers from these days.

I think The Prestige, Interstellar, TDK and Inception all have stories that are the equal of his visual direction.
Barbie was so visually refreshing. It must have taken a good 20 minutes of scene changes before my eyes stopped noting how colourful the thing was. It feels like movies have forgotten how to have colour in them.

I also thought the general cinema experience was refreshing too, with the decorations and everyone turning up wearing pink and whatnot. It felt like an event. Although maybe I just don't go to the cinema often enough, or do so for the right kind of movies, to be seeing costumes and a bit of collective fun. Either way, I left the cinema thinking I'd benefited from watching the movie there instead of on the couch, and I know I'd go a lot more often if the event-like experience of Barbie was a norm.
Although Oppenheimer was brilliant, I think Ive bust an ear drum.
I am going on Saturday to see it as well - IMAX at the odeon in Liverpool One. I have read the book it is based on and also read a book on the Manhattan Project. Can`t wait to see the film - Oppenheimer is a fascinating man.

Also recommend people watch The Trials of J Robert Oppenheimer which is on iplayer I think - recreation of the FBI investigation (well witch hunt) and interviews.

The documentary on Sky Documentaries is also worth a watch
Marketing teams played a blinder with the barbenheimer stuff, it has to be said.
Oppenheimer is magnificent, with maybe two small flaws (I dont know how to do that spoiler thing so I wont say). It might be Nolans best film but, because I am a Dad, Interstellar remains my number one.
Sorry, but while I'm sure Gravity is a very effective metaphor for grief, it's 2D while Insterstellar is 3D. Gravity is basically a video game film where the protagonist has to repeatedly achieve certain tasks within a time limit to move on to the next 'level' with some okay cut scenes mixed in. Interstellar built a whole world.
I also saw Barbie earlier on and thought it was excellent. In fact, I can't remember the last time I saw a blockbuster with such an individual worldview, visual aesthetic and sensibility. It's fun, entertaining, feels genuinely different and the performances are top all round (though I wasn't 100% sure Will Ferrell's really fit the film).

It also seems ridiculous that anyone is painting it as anti-male, it seemed like a relatively nuanced examination of gender politics, but maybe that's just me. Maybe some people just have to accept they aren't the target market and that's okay.
