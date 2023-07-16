finally got around to seeing the Pope's Exorcist



it's demon possession trope movie meets poltergeist, and the fact i've mentioned poltergeist gives you the tone of the movie, ie it's not a 'serious' dive into the world that the film's name may suggest



i dont know if one film is so good (having come from a book that is infinitely better) it can kill a genre, but if one exists, it's The Exorcist and demonic possession movies. Nothing has ever come remotely close in quality, story and presentation. Obviously it owes a great deal to the source it came from but also to Friedkin who was able to distill the elements of the book that would make a great film. That is a whole essay on its own but essentially he had to abandon what the book is actually about to make a movie focused on the book's mechanic for exploration.



So, The Exorcist aside, there are better possession movies out there than the Pope's Exorcist (eg The Exorcism of Emily Rose ), this feels kind of like demonic possession sesame street style as it isn't creepy, disturbing or anything to make you feel uneasy at all. Are there images etc that could be unsettling for a child, sure, for a teenager, nope, they brave more disturbing shit on tiktok than this, daily lol.



It's not a terrible movie, it's ok for what it is as long as anyone watching it doesn't expect that word 'Exorcist' and it's connotations to be examined beyond a tame and predictable hollywood take on it. I thought Crowe was good as a character study and is the best thing in the movie, it would've been pretty poor without him.



I would say one thing of high praise, in that they do present a really interesting idea regarding the inquisition that i've never heard before. Now an examination of that could be a really interesting movie.