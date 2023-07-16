« previous next »
Quote from: Titi Camara on July 16, 2023, 06:27:38 pm
I've never understood, people going to see a film more than once at the cinema in quick succession.

Don't get me wrong, I love to rewatch films, have a stupidly big library and do it all the time but if I love a film, I almost try and forget it, to leave it as long as I can before I succumb and press play again. Whilst this strategy does come with it's risks, leaving a film on the shelf for too long can have it age horribly and leave you wondering where it's original charm has vanished, but it means rewatches tend to feel fresher and are more impactful.

It's the same with people who find a song they love and listen on repeat till they kill it. Over-exposure to something, even whilst new or novel, can lead to you quickly fatiguing to it's magic.

Not saying either approach is right or wrong, this is an artform we are discussing after all, everyone's relationship with art is induvial and so how we interact with it is also very personal.

In some cases you'll pick up details you might have missed on the first viewing, and it's easier to do that if the story is fresh in your memory. It can also just be fun to see big set pieces again.
Was always going to see it a second time, had intended to go see Across The Spider-Verse again today but when I checked the screening details it was in a smaller screen with nearly every seat booked. May try and see it during the week. Barbie and Oppenheimer tickets booked for next weekend.

finally got around to seeing the Pope's Exorcist

it's demon possession trope movie meets poltergeist, and the fact i've mentioned poltergeist gives you the tone of the movie, ie it's not a 'serious' dive into the world that the film's name may suggest

i dont know if one film is so good (having come from a book that is infinitely better) it can kill a genre, but if one exists, it's The Exorcist and demonic possession movies. Nothing has ever come remotely close in quality, story and presentation. Obviously it owes a great deal to the source it came from but also to Friedkin who was able to distill the elements of the book that would make a great film. That is a whole essay on its own but essentially he had to abandon what the book is actually about to make a movie focused on the book's mechanic for exploration.

So, The Exorcist aside, there are better possession movies out there than the Pope's Exorcist (eg The Exorcism of Emily Rose ), this feels kind of like demonic possession sesame street style as it isn't creepy, disturbing or anything to make you feel uneasy at all. Are there images etc that could be unsettling for a child, sure, for a teenager, nope, they brave more disturbing shit on tiktok than this, daily lol.

It's not a terrible movie, it's ok for what it is as long as anyone watching it doesn't expect that word 'Exorcist' and it's connotations to be examined beyond a tame and predictable hollywood take on it. I thought Crowe was good as a character study and is the best thing in the movie, it would've been pretty poor without him.

I would say one thing of high praise, in that they do present a really interesting idea regarding the inquisition that i've never heard before. Now an examination of that could be a really interesting movie.
Quote from: John_P on July 16, 2023, 08:01:08 pm
Barbie and Oppenheimer tickets booked for next weekend.

The equivalent of watching the Cheeky Girls and the Rolling Stones in one sitting.
Watched Knock at the Cabin last night. M. Night really is a busted flush at this point. Thought the premise presented him with a chance to do something interesting but instead it's pretty dull and I think has a pretty homophobic subtext to it.
Same, Im also watching Oppenheimer and then Barbie on the 22nd, movie Saturday!
Quote from: shank94 on Today at 06:48:47 am
Same, Im also watching Oppenheimer and then Barbie on the 22nd, movie Saturday!

Same here, Oppenheimer on my own Friday morning, Barbie with my daughters Saturday morning.  Been a cracking couple of weeks with these two and Mission Impossible.
