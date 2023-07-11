Mission Impossible is such a weird franchise, the first film is the only one which tries to have some semblance to the TV show but now barely resembles the films, the second goes into a completely different strange edgier, more serious tone which just doesnt work for me, I enjoyed the third a lot but even that sticks out a little now. Its only until the 4th you start to see some continuity and they find the formula that works. I cannot wait to see the new one tomorrow, Ive watched all of them recently in preparation