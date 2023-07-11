Need to go and watch this to remind myself what a good blockbuster looks like rather than all this CGI laden rubbish (Dial of Destiny...). Fed up of Bond, Indiana Jones, MCU rubbish, Dune...



Saw a clip of Tom Cruise hanging off a plane when its taking off, all practical effects and real stuntwork. The man is an absolute headcase.



When will Hollywood producers follow this lead and realise that people are fed up of CGI?



theres a lot of CG/ vfx in it. i know people that worked on it for a long time. same as oppenheimer, theyre claiming theres no CGI yet my company has been working on it for 2 years+ . its just a marketing gimmick to placate people that say they hate itliterally every single thing you watch will have CG in it. the difference is just good and bad work like anything else and the really good stuff you wont even know is there. it just needs to be used well and not rushed. otherwise you get shit like the Flash