« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1404 1405 1406 1407 1408 [1409]   Go Down

Author Topic: The RAWK Film Thread  (Read 3142680 times)

Online ScottScott

  • Thugby...It's just not rugger old chap!!!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,984
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #56320 on: Yesterday at 09:10:35 am »
Watched John Wick 4 last night. Enjoyed it as I have with the rest of them but it was too long. Could have trimmed it down to an even 2 hours and got the same story in there. Love seeing the expanded world though and it is so well shot
Logged

Offline Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,745
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #56321 on: Yesterday at 09:16:18 am »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on July 11, 2023, 06:02:52 pm
I don't really enjoy studio films, can't stand Superhero flicks, I like small films.  Dead Reckoning is the best time I've had in the cinema since Evil Dead Rise. It's just adrenaline throughout.  Tom Cruise is the last of his kind. A genuine legend.

Yep. And the power of practical stunts. Everyone had seen the jump off the cliff in trailers and the behind the scenes feature the, but its so powerful in the movie because you know its happening for real. Went to see the new Indy a couple of days before and everything felt CGI which just makes it all feel so boring.

Of course, not suggesting every actor throws themselves off a cliff on a bike for our entertainment. But it certainly adds to the experience  :D
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,612
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #56322 on: Yesterday at 10:07:23 am »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on July 11, 2023, 06:02:52 pm
I don't really enjoy studio films, can't stand Superhero flicks, I like small films.

How do you feel about the original Superman movie?  Or is it just the current superhero oversaturation?
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online stewil007

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,045
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #56323 on: Yesterday at 10:25:20 am »
Quote from: Titi Camara on July 11, 2023, 03:01:39 pm
Wes Anderson's new pic, Asteroid City, is available in the usual places 8)

Also the Transformers one if anyone is arsed

I watched Transformers and the new Mission Impossible.

Took both films for what they were but MI was a proper barn stormer of a film and even though its part one, it had a good ending, wasn't left dangling
Logged

Online lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,672
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #56324 on: Yesterday at 10:35:29 am »
Quote from: Titi Camara on July 11, 2023, 03:01:39 pm
Wes Anderson's new pic, Asteroid City, is available in the usual places 8)

Also the Transformers one if anyone is arsed

Not in a rush to see it but the decision to release it to streaming some 2 weeks after Cinema release and therefore open to pirate copies is a ludicrous one for the industry.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Online lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,672
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #56325 on: Yesterday at 10:36:52 am »
Loved the new Mission Impossible - some of the best action sequences of all time.

Didn't lose out for being a Part I either.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Offline Crosby Nick

  • He was funny. Used to do these hilarious puns
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 105,300
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #56326 on: Yesterday at 10:49:04 am »
Not sure Ive seen a Mission Impossible since the 2nd one. Do you need to be up to speed with any plot or characters to know whats going on with this one?
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,612
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #56327 on: Yesterday at 11:02:58 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 10:49:04 am
Not sure Ive seen a Mission Impossible since the 2nd one. Do you need to be up to speed with any plot or characters to know whats going on with this one?

Nah they're like Bond movies, you can dip in and out.  There's a loose thread throughout but previous versions aren't required viewing.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Crosby Nick

  • He was funny. Used to do these hilarious puns
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 105,300
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #56328 on: Yesterday at 12:29:32 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 11:02:58 am
Nah they're like Bond movies, you can dip in and out.  There's a loose thread throughout but previous versions aren't required viewing.

Thanks Tubbs.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,492
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #56329 on: Yesterday at 02:07:05 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 10:49:04 am
Not sure I’ve seen a Mission Impossible since the 2nd one. Do you need to be up to speed with any plot or characters to know what’s going on with this one?

You dont need to but many of the characters prominent in this one established themselves properly from about the 4th one.

You should watch them by the way if you can, a lot of them are really good and the last two in particular were incredible.
Logged

Offline ShatnersBassoon

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 710
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #56330 on: Yesterday at 02:21:28 pm »
Quote from: mattD on July  6, 2023, 03:37:24 pm
Need to go and watch this to remind myself what a good blockbuster looks like rather than all this CGI laden rubbish (Dial of Destiny...). Fed up of Bond, Indiana Jones, MCU rubbish, Dune...

Saw a clip of Tom Cruise hanging off a plane when its taking off, all practical effects and real stuntwork. The man is an absolute headcase.

When will Hollywood producers follow this lead and realise that people are fed up of CGI?

theres a lot of CG/ vfx in it. i know people that worked on it for a long time. same as oppenheimer, theyre claiming theres no CGI yet my company has been working on it for 2 years+ . its just a marketing gimmick to placate people that say they hate it

literally every single thing you watch will have CG in it. the difference is just good and bad work like anything else and the really good stuff you wont even know is there. it just needs to be used well and not rushed. otherwise you get shit like the Flash   
Logged

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,809
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #56331 on: Yesterday at 02:30:18 pm »
Looks like Oppenheimer is getting really, really good reviews from the press that has seen it. Can't wait!
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,672
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #56332 on: Yesterday at 03:58:03 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 10:49:04 am
Not sure Ive seen a Mission Impossible since the 2nd one. Do you need to be up to speed with any plot or characters to know whats going on with this one?

Blimey, get yourself a box set, 3,4,5,6 are really very good.

6, MI: Fallout is a bloody masterpiece.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Online Baby Huey

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 531
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #56333 on: Yesterday at 06:48:42 pm »
I rewatched Deadwood last night. The ending still stinks. The way Milch tied every storyline up to the benefit of the main protagonists was annoying, to me anyway. Should have left it at three seasons and done.
Logged

Offline redan

  • yellowan pinkan green. purplean orangean blue.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,340
  • I'd prefer a beer!!
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #56334 on: Yesterday at 07:26:52 pm »
Mission Impossible is such a weird franchise, the first film is the only one which tries to have some semblance to the TV show but now barely resembles the films, the second goes into a completely different strange edgier, more serious tone which just doesnt work for me, I enjoyed the third a lot but even that sticks out a little now. Its only until the 4th you start to see some continuity and they find the formula that works. I cannot wait to see the new one tomorrow, Ive watched all of them recently in preparation
Logged

Online Trada

  • Fully paid up member of the JC cult. Ex-Tory boy. Corbyn's Chief Hagiographer. Sometimes hasn't got a kloop.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,533
  • Trada
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #56335 on: Yesterday at 08:45:30 pm »
started to watch asteroid City but had to turn it off in the end it was getting on my nerves.

Its a strange thing to say but the  film was to much wes anderson it was Wes Anderson overload
Logged
Don't blame me I voted for Jeremy Corbyn!!

Miss you Tracy more and more every day xxx

I carry them with me: what they would have thought and said and done. Make them a part of who I am. So even though theyre gone from the world theyre never gone from me.

Offline Red Ol

  • 82 years in this crazy world and still plays with Lego
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,353
  • Children of the night. What music they make.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #56336 on: Yesterday at 09:57:19 pm »
Quote from: Trada on Yesterday at 08:45:30 pm
started to watch asteroid City but had to turn it off in the end it was getting on my nerves.

Its a strange thing to say but the  film was to much wes anderson it was Wes Anderson overload

 that must have annoyed the rest of the cinema
Logged
I've seen things you people wouldn't believe. Attack ships on fire off the shoulder of Orion. I watched c-beams glitter in the dark near the Tannhuser Gate. All those moments will be lost in time, like tears in rain

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,705
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #56337 on: Today at 12:17:20 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 10:49:04 am
Not sure Ive seen a Mission Impossible since the 2nd one. Do you need to be up to speed with any plot or characters to know whats going on with this one?
like Tubby says, you'd enjoy it plenty without. but in your shoes, i'd consider watching a couple first (and i think they might be free with amazon prime video currently).

i'd skip 3 entirely, regardless of if you have time, it's bad. 4 is optional - decent, but missable story-wise. watch 5 (Rogue Nation) and 6 (Fallout) cos they're the linked films (and they're great entertainment) then 7th is the one at the cinema
Logged

Online gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,852
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #56338 on: Today at 12:19:41 am »
I thought three was pretty good, mainly because of Seymour-Hoffman. Although it did introduce Simon Pegg to the series, so loses points there.
Logged
AHA!

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,705
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #56339 on: Today at 12:38:50 am »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 12:19:41 am
I thought three was pretty good, mainly because of Seymour-Hoffman. Although it did introduce Simon Pegg to the series, so loses points there.
i thought it was horrible, so many bad performances (not least the director) but PSH is obviously great (not enough to make it an ok film). pegg is fine. word is they wanted gervais (would have killed the films i reckon)
Logged

Online gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,852
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #56340 on: Today at 01:21:52 am »
Oh yeah, its your typically shot Abrams film (along with his usual mates getting cushy gigs), few performances carried it though.

Did Laurence Fishbourne just vanish from the series? I quite liked him in it too.
Logged
AHA!

Online Trada

  • Fully paid up member of the JC cult. Ex-Tory boy. Corbyn's Chief Hagiographer. Sometimes hasn't got a kloop.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,533
  • Trada
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #56341 on: Today at 09:06:57 am »
Get ready for a lot of delays in films and TV shows if this goes on for a while

SAG-AFTRA is officially going on strike.

This is the first time both the actors & writers are on strike in over 60 years
Logged
Don't blame me I voted for Jeremy Corbyn!!

Miss you Tracy more and more every day xxx

I carry them with me: what they would have thought and said and done. Make them a part of who I am. So even though theyre gone from the world theyre never gone from me.
Pages: 1 ... 1404 1405 1406 1407 1408 [1409]   Go Up
« previous next »
 