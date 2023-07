Watched Asteroid City last night.

WTAF?

No idea what this was meant to be - I had gone in thinking it would be a riff on the old B-movies genre, but it isn't even that.

I have no idea how to describe it, or what it sets out to achieve, other than it seems to be an intellectual navel-gazing exercise by a bunch of self-congratulating luvvies at how clever they are.

Can't believe they cast of this movie all agreed to it