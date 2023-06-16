« previous next »
Trada

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
June 16, 2023, 08:18:12 pm
wow Extraction 2 is brilliant sometimes it feels like shots go on for ages as the camera zooms about following people and tracking the action and fights

The prison break feels like a 20 minute one shot action scene of course Im sure there are some very clever cuts in it
RyanBabel19

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
June 17, 2023, 04:39:28 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on June 16, 2023, 03:01:44 pm
I can't believe they've done a re-make of White Men Can't Jump.

Its the world we live in now, current music is mostly awful remixes with terrible singing and they're now re-hashing films that just do not need remakes and you can guarantee will be poor as soon as you see the title.
tubby

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
June 18, 2023, 07:34:43 am
Extraction 2 is great fun, those single shot sequences are brilliant.
Barneylfc∗

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
June 18, 2023, 10:04:10 am
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on June 16, 2023, 03:01:44 pm
I can't believe they've done a re-make of White Men Can't Jump.

I gave this a go last night. Turned it off after 20 minutes. Even allowing it 20 minutes was a mistake.
Trada

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
June 18, 2023, 12:49:23 pm
Quote from: tubby on June 18, 2023, 07:34:43 am
Extraction 2 is great fun, those single shot sequences are brilliant.

I would love to know how they do some of the shots like a car chase and the camera goes everywhere it doing a side view of the car at first then suddenly glides through the passenger window into the car looking through the back window at the cars chasing then may quickly spin to look out a side window as something explodes by the side of them, then camera glides out the other side window and around the car and sits in the bonnet looking backwards before moving on again.
[new username under construction]

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
June 18, 2023, 01:01:32 pm
Quote from: Trada on June 18, 2023, 12:49:23 pm
I would love to know how they do some of the shots like a car chase and the camera goes everywhere it doing a side view of the car at first then suddenly glides through the passenger window into the car looking through the back window at the cars chasing then may quickly spin to look out a side window as something explodes by the side of them, then camera glides out the other side window and around the car and sits in the bonnet looking backwards before moving on again.

Little people mate, they put them on wires with little cameras and fly them around the scene
Trada

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
June 20, 2023, 02:03:47 pm
Quote from: [new username under construction] on June 18, 2023, 01:01:32 pm
Little people mate, they put them on wires with little cameras and fly them around the scene

Thinking about it, I wonder how much of the top of the cars are real are the roof and windows CGI so the drones or whatever they used had full movement with nothing in the way.
Red Ol

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
June 21, 2023, 12:29:31 pm
Off to see The Wicker Man 50th anniversary showing tonight. Have only see this on video previously so looking forward to seeing it at the cinema
Hedley Lamarr

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
June 21, 2023, 01:23:58 pm
Quote from: Red Ol on June 21, 2023, 12:29:31 pm
Off to see The Wicker Man 50th anniversary showing tonight. Have only see this on video previously so looking forward to seeing it at the cinema

Any idea which cut they're screening ?  I was thinking of going.  The screen time is around the 2 1/2 mark but that includes an hour of bonus material  (the longest cut is 99min, Theatrical is around 85min and the Final Cut which Hardy considers definitive is 91min).
Red Ol

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
June 21, 2023, 01:45:36 pm
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on June 21, 2023, 01:23:58 pm
Any idea which cut they're screening ?  I was thinking of going.  The screen time is around the 2 1/2 mark but that includes an hour of bonus material  (the longest cut is 99min, Theatrical is around 85min and the Final Cut which Hardy considers definitive is 91min).

Not sure!  Its advertised as The Wicker Man (50th Anniversary) + Bonus Material .whatever that means?
Trada

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
June 21, 2023, 03:04:09 pm
Quote from: Red Ol on June 21, 2023, 01:45:36 pm
Not sure!  Its advertised as The Wicker Man (50th Anniversary) + Bonus Material .whatever that means?

nicholas Cage

Dim Glas

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
June 23, 2023, 08:38:21 pm
Went to see The Flash. Dont really follow DC much, but had to see this as Michael Keaton, one of my very favourite actors is of course in it wonderfully reprising the best ever Batman  ;D

Anyway, its great fun, the film flew by which is usually a good sign.
Avens

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Yesterday at 09:58:25 am
Quote from: Red Ol on June 21, 2023, 12:29:31 pm
Off to see The Wicker Man 50th anniversary showing tonight. Have only see this on video previously so looking forward to seeing it at the cinema

What a film. I don't think anything else has quite managed to capture that folk horror essence in the same way. How was it as a cinema experience?
Hazell

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Yesterday at 10:41:44 am
Quote from: Avens on Yesterday at 09:58:25 am
What a film. I don't think anything else has quite managed to capture that folk horror essence in the same way. How was it as a cinema experience?

Yeah, the likes of Kill List, Hereditary, Midsommar, all really good films, are clearly influenced by it. Still haven't seen the Nicolas Cage version though.
Avens

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Yesterday at 10:48:22 am
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 10:41:44 am
Yeah, the likes of Kill List, Hereditary, Midsommar, all really good films, are clearly influenced by it. Still haven't seen the Nicolas Cage version though.

Oh were we not talking about the Nic Cage one?  ;D

Agreed on the examples you've given, enjoyed them all, especially the Ari Aster ones. But there's just an intangible aspect that I don't think will ever be truly recreated.
Hazell

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Yesterday at 11:22:00 am
Quote from: Avens on Yesterday at 10:48:22 am
Oh were we not talking about the Nic Cage one?  ;D

Agreed on the examples you've given, enjoyed them all, especially the Ari Aster ones. But there's just an intangible aspect that I don't think will ever be truly recreated.

Yeah, I remember watching it for the first time, I was ill so was on medication and couldn't sleep so put it on around 2.00am in the morning, perfect time to watch it ;D
Red Ol

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Yesterday at 12:13:17 pm
Quote from: Avens on Yesterday at 09:58:25 am
What a film. I don't think anything else has quite managed to capture that folk horror essence in the same way. How was it as a cinema experience?

Loved it! Was a great watch on the big screen. Over recent years, with the ability to record and pause TV, when I watch films at home Ive become way too relaxed and very easily pause mid film to get a drink or something. That dilutes any tension and momentum and has probably spoiled many a good film. Watching at the cinema is so much better in that respect. And obviously means that your focus is that much more intense which  meant I saw many subtle things I hadnt noticed before

Was a bit too young to watch on first release but saw for the first time on BBC in the 80s (Alex Cox Moviedrome?). I had forgotten just how gently and gradually disturbing it was. Nothing really horrific occurs throughout most of the film. But through the eyes of Edward Woodward (particularly good as the devout and pious police sergeant) the gentle simple village people are both appealing and highly menacing all at once threatening his beliefs and sensibilities and throwing temptation at him which you can feel him battling with. Christopher Lee is great too. Again, isnt going out of his way to be too menacing or even threatening  but is just imposing as only he can be.

There was a film beforehand which was a bit of a fans tribute. Edith Bowman interviewing several people  a little bit self indulgent to be honest but some good anecdotes. Especially interesting notes about the pagan influences. As many people like you have said Avens, and I agree, there hasnt really been a film like it before or since.
Hedley Lamarr

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Yesterday at 02:44:09 pm
Edith Bowman had a piece when I went, but it was pre-recorded, they also had somebody from Studiocanal there that announced a five disc UHD set that's coming out in September, I'll end up buying it but I imagine I've seen most of the material already.

As for Films like The Wicker Man, while narratively different I'd give a shout to Ken Russell's The Devils, although it's been appallingly treated by WB and it's unlikely the unedited version will ever be legally distributed, it's still a powerful film that has that otherworldly atmosphere that The Wicker Man has, Blood On Satan's Claw is also worth a watch.
Trada

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Yesterday at 04:20:41 pm
Blimey The Flash.

Box Office: 'Spider-Verse' Returns to No. 1 as 'The Flash' Collapses By 73% and Jennifer Lawrence's 'No Hard Feelings' Opens to $15 Million
Avens

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Today at 12:31:09 am
Quote from: Red Ol on Yesterday at 12:13:17 pm
Loved it! Was a great watch on the big screen. Over recent years, with the ability to record and pause TV, when I watch films at home Ive become way too relaxed and very easily pause mid film to get a drink or something. That dilutes any tension and momentum and has probably spoiled many a good film. Watching at the cinema is so much better in that respect. And obviously means that your focus is that much more intense which  meant I saw many subtle things I hadnt noticed before

Was a bit too young to watch on first release but saw for the first time on BBC in the 80s (Alex Cox Moviedrome?). I had forgotten just how gently and gradually disturbing it was. Nothing really horrific occurs throughout most of the film. But through the eyes of Edward Woodward (particularly good as the devout and pious police sergeant) the gentle simple village people are both appealing and highly menacing all at once threatening his beliefs and sensibilities and throwing temptation at him which you can feel him battling with. Christopher Lee is great too. Again, isnt going out of his way to be too menacing or even threatening  but is just imposing as only he can be.

There was a film beforehand which was a bit of a fans tribute. Edith Bowman interviewing several people  a little bit self indulgent to be honest but some good anecdotes. Especially interesting notes about the pagan influences. As many people like you have said Avens, and I agree, there hasnt really been a film like it before or since.

Sounds brilliant, Ol.

Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Yesterday at 02:44:09 pm
Edith Bowman had a piece when I went, but it was pre-recorded, they also had somebody from Studiocanal there that announced a five disc UHD set that's coming out in September, I'll end up buying it but I imagine I've seen most of the material already.

As for Films like The Wicker Man, while narratively different I'd give a shout to Ken Russell's The Devils, although it's been appallingly treated by WB and it's unlikely the unedited version will ever be legally distributed, it's still a powerful film that has that otherworldly atmosphere that The Wicker Man has, Blood On Satan's Claw is also worth a watch.

The Devils is fantastic. I love the architecture of Loudun in that film  something about it reminds me of the liminal space-related horror genre that's popular today. Incredibly atmospheric.

Haven't got round to Blood on Satan's Claw, but it's on my list!

Another modern shout, that may be worth visiting for folk horror fans is Ben Wheatley's 'A Field in England'. Great atmosphere again, which it relies on for generating fear, and there's one scene in particular that has lived with me for years since watching it.
classycarra

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Today at 01:19:35 am
Quote from: Avens on Today at 12:31:09 am
Another modern shout, that may be worth visiting for folk horror fans is Ben Wheatley's 'A Field in England'. Great atmosphere again, which it relies on for generating fear, and there's one scene in particular that has lived with me for years since watching it.
Was just catching up on the great posts above and was thinking of replying to mention a field in england before seeing this.

Saw it in the cinema about a month ago (first time seeing it) - really enjoyed it, was so funny (not for everyone!)

Wondering which scene it is now!
Avens

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Today at 01:22:39 am
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 01:19:35 am
Was just catching up on the great posts above and was thinking of replying to mention a field in england before seeing this.

Saw it in the cinema about a month ago (first time seeing it) - really enjoyed it, was so funny (not for everyone!)

Wondering which scene it is now!

 ;D Not how I'd describe it personally, but fair enough! Glad you enjoyed it. The tent and the rope scene is all I'll say  very wary of spoiling it in any way.
classycarra

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Today at 01:34:40 am
Quote from: Avens on Today at 01:22:39 am
;D Not how I'd describe it personally, but fair enough! Glad you enjoyed it. The tent and the rope scene is all I'll say  very wary of spoiling it in any way.
Oops it's too late and I've barely slept this weekend - I was meaning the other Wheatley one Sightseers!

Still no seen A field in england, got that to look forward to!
Avens

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Today at 01:39:49 am
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 01:34:40 am
Oops it's too late and I've barely slept this weekend - I was meaning the other Wheatley one Sightseers!

Still no seen A field in england, got that to look forward to!

That makes about a million times more sense  ;D

Yeah, get on it if you like folk-inflected horror. Set during the British civil war and it gets weird. Get some sleep first though, CC  not one to watch when sleep deprived!

Another Wheatley film I've been meaning to see is In the Earth, if anyone here has seen it? Not as well-received as Kill List or AFIE but I like the sound of it.
