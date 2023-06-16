What a film. I don't think anything else has quite managed to capture that folk horror essence in the same way. How was it as a cinema experience?



Loved it! Was a great watch on the big screen. Over recent years, with the ability to record and pause TV, when I watch films at home Ive become way too relaxed and very easily pause mid film to get a drink or something. That dilutes any tension and momentum and has probably spoiled many a good film. Watching at the cinema is so much better in that respect. And obviously means that your focus is that much more intense which meant I saw many subtle things I hadnt noticed beforeWas a bit too young to watch on first release but saw for the first time on BBC in the 80s (Alex Cox Moviedrome?). I had forgotten just how gently and gradually disturbing it was. Nothing really horrific occurs throughout most of the film. But through the eyes of Edward Woodward (particularly good as the devout and pious police sergeant) the gentle simple village people are both appealing and highly menacing all at once threatening his beliefs and sensibilities and throwing temptation at him which you can feel him battling with. Christopher Lee is great too. Again, isnt going out of his way to be too menacing or even threatening but is just imposing as only he can be.There was a film beforehand which was a bit of a fans tribute. Edith Bowman interviewing several people a little bit self indulgent to be honest but some good anecdotes. Especially interesting notes about the pagan influences. As many people like you have said Avens, and I agree, there hasnt really been a film like it before or since.