Edith Bowman had a piece when I went, but it was pre-recorded, they also had somebody from Studiocanal there that announced a five disc UHD set that's coming out in September, I'll end up buying it but I imagine I've seen most of the material already.
As for Films like The Wicker Man, while narratively different I'd give a shout to Ken Russell's The Devils, although it's been appallingly treated by WB and it's unlikely the unedited version will ever be legally distributed, it's still a powerful film that has that otherworldly atmosphere that The Wicker Man has, Blood On Satan's Claw is also worth a watch.