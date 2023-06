The happiest scene in the film is also the most devastatingly sad for me. A lot of things are implied and hinted at but never shown on film. The acting and dialogue feel so seamlessly natural.



It's on my personal list of top 10 best films of the 21st-century.



I would say it’s up there on mine too. Life changing in a way, it has made me think more about the memories we make, at any moment you be experiencing something that you’ll remember vividly in 20-30 years time. It’s never obvious at the time which ones they are going to be though.It’s especially true for children, I know there are memories from my childhood that are still as vivid as ever. Any day you spend with a loved one could be the best day of your life. I bet the girl would do anything just to be floating out on a raft in the open water with her da. We really should cherish every moment best we can.