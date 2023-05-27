« previous next »
Offline killer-heels

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #56160 on: May 27, 2023, 09:58:18 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on May 27, 2023, 08:17:33 pm
In my defence, it was my girlfriend that wanted to see it, not me  :D
I don't remember any of the previous ones being so unbelievable.

In different ones they have gone from chasing a plane as its taking off for 15 minutes on the runway, they skydived in cars, they jumped a car from one sky scraper to another, they strapped a rocket to a car and sent it to outer space where they rammed into a sattelite and pretty sure they got chased by a submarine. They would have to go some to be more outlandish than that.
Offline Livbes

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #56161 on: Yesterday at 02:11:55 pm »
Quote from: hixxstar on May 27, 2023, 04:25:43 pm
Sisu 2022 ....  8)   'Tarantino meets Rambo'... 1:30 mins

This was a pleasant surprise! We have Tarantino-inspired bloody action, silent and very charismatic.
Don't take the movie or events too seriously, just enjoy the ride.
Really enjoyed it... maybe not to everyones taste, but hey.. give it a whirl.  :lickin

https://www.imdb.com/title/tt14846026/

Loved it. Think its great. Cant beat some gory nazi deaths. Better than that John Wick too
Online Tobelius

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #56162 on: Yesterday at 02:39:25 pm »
Quote from: Livbes on Yesterday at 02:11:55 pm
Loved it. Think its great. Cant beat some gory nazi deaths. Better than that John Wick too

Always liked Jorma Tommila who plays the lead here,played some of the most memorable and cold bad guy roles in past Finnish productions,good to see him get some international attention with Sisu.
Online Chakan

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #56163 on: Yesterday at 02:41:41 pm »
Quote from: Livbes on Yesterday at 02:11:55 pm
Loved it. Think its great. Cant beat some gory nazi deaths. Better than that John Wick too

Enjoyed the movie, dunno if I liked it more than John wick, but personal opinion and all.

The women in the movie were great as well.
Offline mattD

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #56164 on: Yesterday at 08:57:21 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on May  7, 2023, 03:58:35 pm
No redeeming features?
Sensational delivery to the screen of one of the finest sci-fi books of all time. Great casting, bloody epic effects, costumes and scenography. Only thing I would say against that movie is that it ends in a slightly antiimactic spot. But thats just the way book is. Could not be helped.

Edit: Oh and the soundtrack is great.

I'm open and honest about the fact I don't care for fantasy and 'other world' fiction, so I was always on the backfoot with Dune. But then I appreciated Lord of the Rings without being a fan. The acting was so po-faced and earnest, the characters lacked any depth and the main lead Timothy C acted as if he was in a two hour extended Hugo Boss commercial. Did anyone smile in this thing? Where was the humanity and depth? Forgettable and dreary in the extreme.

The score was awful too, just one constant drone, and I say this as a Hans Zimmer fan. Maybe he should have got Johnny Marr to splash a few guitar licks over the score to give the film some bounce.

By the end of it all, I was so bored that I was crying out for Sting in gold underpants.
Offline Zlen

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #56165 on: Yesterday at 09:27:03 pm »
One constant drone. 😁 Sorry, wont bother you again. He nailed the score to the narrative and theme of the book so hard, nailing of Jesus doesnt come close.


Offline classycarra

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #56166 on: Yesterday at 11:55:49 pm »
Quote from: mattD on May 27, 2023, 01:26:31 pm
Ten, yes ten, of these shite films have been made. Talk about cultural malaise.
in defence of fast and furious (something I never expected haha) I think I read the other day that in this period where they've made 10 or so films, Marvel have churned out over 40 (plus a lot of tv stuff)
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #56167 on: Today at 12:28:21 am »
Fast and furious is not meant to be scientifically possible, it's just loud & fun. Reminds me of my old man who used to sit through every movie we watched moaning how that couldn't happen irl ;D
Offline thejbs

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #56168 on: Today at 10:04:24 am »
Quote from: mattD on May 27, 2023, 01:26:31 pm
Ten, yes ten, of these shite films have been made. Talk about cultural malaise.

Plus a spin off and several other films in development.
Offline So Howard Philips

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #56169 on: Today at 10:05:02 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 12:28:21 am
Fast and furious is not meant to be scientifically possible, it's just loud & fun. Reminds me of my old man who used to sit through every movie we watched moaning how that couldn't happen irl ;D

Amazing how some find the energy to circuses the scientifically unfeasibly in sci if and fantasy films.

Fire breathing dragons dont exist so it doesnt matter where the fuck the chains came from. ;D
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #56170 on: Today at 01:34:17 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on May 27, 2023, 12:32:53 pm
Pretty much Fast and Furious 10. I thought that was the final one, but the ending confirms a follow up.
I think the first couple are fine as they were a bit different. They should've stopped at that.
I've no idea if I've even watched anything beyond the 4th or 5th one. I might have and just erased them from memory, but I can't remember.

This was one had more fantasy than a Harry Potter film. Just absolutely stupid and many many facepalm moments throughout.
Never been arsed to watch any of them and just find it dull. There's "popcorn" type movies where you can switch off and enjoy the spectacle. These sets of films aren't one of them for me.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #56171 on: Today at 03:52:58 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 10:05:02 am
Amazing how some find the energy to circuses the scientifically unfeasibly in sci if and fantasy films.

Fire breathing dragons dont exist so it doesnt matter where the fuck the chains came from. ;D

All we know for sure is that he didn't sail somebody in from Volantis, although the speed of the ships certainly increased towards the end of the series, so who knows.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #56172 on: Today at 09:05:58 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on May 27, 2023, 08:17:33 pm
In my defence, it was my girlfriend that wanted to see it, not me  :D
I don't remember any of the previous ones being so unbelievable.

She thought the Fast and the Furious was going to be the Barney biopic about your bedtime prowess.
