Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 08:17:33 pm
In my defence, it was my girlfriend that wanted to see it, not me  :D
I don't remember any of the previous ones being so unbelievable.

In different ones they have gone from chasing a plane as its taking off for 15 minutes on the runway, they skydived in cars, they jumped a car from one sky scraper to another, they strapped a rocket to a car and sent it to outer space where they rammed into a sattelite and pretty sure they got chased by a submarine. They would have to go some to be more outlandish than that.
Quote from: hixxstar on Yesterday at 04:25:43 pm
Sisu 2022 ....  8)   'Tarantino meets Rambo'... 1:30 mins

This was a pleasant surprise! We have Tarantino-inspired bloody action, silent and very charismatic.
Don't take the movie or events too seriously, just enjoy the ride.
Really enjoyed it... maybe not to everyones taste, but hey.. give it a whirl.  :lickin

https://www.imdb.com/title/tt14846026/

Loved it. Think its great. Cant beat some gory nazi deaths. Better than that John Wick too
Quote from: Livbes on Today at 02:11:55 pm
Loved it. Think its great. Cant beat some gory nazi deaths. Better than that John Wick too

Always liked Jorma Tommila who plays the lead here,played some of the most memorable and cold bad guy roles in past Finnish productions,good to see him get some international attention with Sisu.
Quote from: Livbes on Today at 02:11:55 pm
Loved it. Think its great. Cant beat some gory nazi deaths. Better than that John Wick too

Enjoyed the movie, dunno if I liked it more than John wick, but personal opinion and all.

The women in the movie were great as well.
