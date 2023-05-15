Slew of movies watched this week.



Guardians of the Galaxy 3 - loved it, equally sad/funny/happy/entertaining. Definitely one of the best of the Marvel films.

Ant man and the wasp Quantumania - boring and really didn't care about what happened. One of the worst of the Marvel films

Evil Dead Rises - I thought the title was to do with Ash and the evil dead, which somewhat sorta was-ish, but was expecting a different movie. Bloody gory and just not for me.

Super Mario movie - It was pretty decent, wouldn't watched it again, but not unhappy I watched it.

The Pope's Exorcist - Really enjoyed this, usually not one for possession movies, but this had a decent story to it. Definitely worth the watch.

Shazam - Fury of the Gods - Read Ant man description, swap out Marvel for DC.

Avatar the way of Water - beautifully created, i'd have loved to seen it in 3D. The story is much the same, but the visuals were stunning.

Dungeons and Dragon HAT - A really good and enjoyable movie, was surprised how much I liked it.