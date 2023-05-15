« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1399 1400 1401 1402 1403 [1404]   Go Down

Author Topic: The RAWK Film Thread  (Read 3103716 times)

Offline AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,747
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #56120 on: May 15, 2023, 10:56:42 am »
Watched 'Ex Machina' last night, really good.

Isaac was a great bastard.
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,261
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #56121 on: May 15, 2023, 11:18:05 am »
Quote from: AndyMuller on May 15, 2023, 10:56:42 am
Watched 'Ex Machina' last night, really good.

Isaac was a great bastard.
Great dance scene
Logged

Offline John_P

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,588
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #56122 on: May 15, 2023, 01:58:09 pm »
Went to see the unlikely pilgrimage of Harold Fry yesterday, overall I enjoyed it. Jim Broadbent and Penelope Wilton as excellent as you'd expect. Gets a bit dark in places, so isn't the knock about comedy the advertising would have you think.
Logged
"I must go to the hospital because the injury was so serious that maybe he will be there for one week,"

Gamertag: Chosen John

Offline Trada

  • Fully paid up member of the JC cult. Ex-Tory boy. Corbyn's Chief Hagiographer. Sometimes hasn't got a kloop.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,470
  • Trada
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #56123 on: May 16, 2023, 11:07:19 pm »
 Extraction 2 looks a lot of fun.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/2EYwJb_yDLA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/2EYwJb_yDLA</a>
Logged
Don't blame me I voted for Jeremy Corbyn!!

Miss you Tracy more and more every day xxx

I carry them with me: what they would have thought and said and done. Make them a part of who I am. So even though theyre gone from the world theyre never gone from me.

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,988
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #56124 on: May 17, 2023, 11:20:39 pm »
Been a few weeks since I saw a film which isn't good - me and the missus usually go every week or more

But I think we'd just felt like we'd had the stuffing knocked out of us.

But tonight we returned for Guardians of the Galaxy III (And even then the missus said did I REALLY want to go :( )

Well I did and it was a great film. Loved all the Guardian of the Galaxy films and this was great.

Hopefully back to watching and talking shit and everyone telling me to go fuck myself x
Logged
This week I have been mostly eating conkers

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,261
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #56125 on: May 18, 2023, 12:29:13 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on May 17, 2023, 11:20:39 pm
Been a few weeks since I saw a film which isn't good - me and the missus usually go every week or more

But I think we'd just felt like we'd had the stuffing knocked out of us.

But tonight we returned for Guardians of the Galaxy III (And even then the missus said did I REALLY want to go :( )

Well I did and it was a great film. Loved all the Guardian of the Galaxy films and this was great.

Hopefully back to watching and talking shit and everyone telling me to go fuck myself x
Hi mate, sorry to hear it sounds like you've both had a tough time of it lately.

Personally find the cinema a great solace during tough times, whether with people or solo. Really glad you were up for getting back to the cinema, and that it was an enjoyable film. I'm hoping to catch it tomorrow
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,988
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #56126 on: May 18, 2023, 12:35:28 am »
Quote from: classycarra on May 18, 2023, 12:29:13 am
Hi mate, sorry to hear it sounds like you've both had a tough time of it lately.

Personally find the cinema a great solace during tough times, whether with people or solo. Really glad you were up for getting back to the cinema, and that it was an enjoyable film. I'm hoping to catch it tomorrow

Cheers mate. Very much appreciated. Feel still a bit sad and this film kind of helped and really didn't :D

But now we are back, hopefully we can both go a few times a week to the thing we love.

It's so, so, sad to see people that are lost to us, but all we can really do is remember them fondly and have a drink to them.

Since our neighbour died I felt very, very sad each time I passed his house, but now he's buried and had a nice send off, I feel like he's happy and he's moved on.

Anyway. Sorry to ramble :(   Been a bit of a git lately, but we all bounce back

YNWA
x
Logged
This week I have been mostly eating conkers

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,791
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #56127 on: May 18, 2023, 04:15:23 pm »
Air with Matt Damon on Prime. Was decent.
Logged

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 88,025
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #56128 on: May 18, 2023, 06:22:37 pm »
Slew of movies watched this week.

Guardians of the Galaxy 3 - loved it, equally sad/funny/happy/entertaining. Definitely one of the best of the Marvel films.
Ant man and the wasp Quantumania - boring and really didn't care about what happened. One of the worst of the Marvel films
Evil Dead Rises - I thought the title was to do with Ash and the evil dead, which somewhat sorta was-ish, but was expecting a different movie. Bloody gory and just not for me.
Super Mario movie - It was pretty decent, wouldn't watched it again, but not unhappy I watched it.
The Pope's Exorcist - Really enjoyed this, usually not one for possession movies, but this had a decent story to it. Definitely worth the watch.
Shazam - Fury of the Gods - Read Ant man description, swap out Marvel for DC.
Avatar the way of Water - beautifully created, i'd have loved to seen it in 3D. The story is much the same, but the visuals were stunning.
Dungeons and Dragon HAT -  A really good and enjoyable movie, was surprised how much I liked it.
Logged

Offline Trada

  • Fully paid up member of the JC cult. Ex-Tory boy. Corbyn's Chief Hagiographer. Sometimes hasn't got a kloop.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,470
  • Trada
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #56129 on: May 18, 2023, 06:49:03 pm »
Look like Apple are after the Oscars next year.

Martin Scorsese's new film

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/n4HaoQcTW9s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/n4HaoQcTW9s</a>
« Last Edit: May 18, 2023, 06:52:09 pm by Trada »
Logged
Don't blame me I voted for Jeremy Corbyn!!

Miss you Tracy more and more every day xxx

I carry them with me: what they would have thought and said and done. Make them a part of who I am. So even though theyre gone from the world theyre never gone from me.

Offline Seebab

  • hit that post. We winced.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,789
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #56130 on: May 18, 2023, 08:22:20 pm »
Quote from: Trada on May 18, 2023, 06:49:03 pm
Look like Apple are after the Oscars next year.

Martin Scorsese's new film


Can't wait for this one!
Logged
Some folks are born into a good life
Other folks get it anyway anyhow

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,426
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #56131 on: May 18, 2023, 09:40:40 pm »
It will take something special after the borefest that was The Irishman.
Logged

Offline Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x

  • Foolproof
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,335
  • RAWK Fantasy NFL Champion 2019 & 2020
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #56132 on: Yesterday at 09:12:45 am »
Quote from: Trada on May 18, 2023, 06:49:03 pm
Look like Apple are after the Oscars next year.

Martin Scorsese's new film

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/n4HaoQcTW9s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/n4HaoQcTW9s</a>

No fucking clue what this is about but I'd watch four hours of Bobby and Leo mowing the lawn if it was directed by Scorcese
Logged

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 88,025
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #56133 on: Yesterday at 04:56:38 pm »
Started to watch the new Asterix and Obelix movie, first scene Asterix is the same height as Obelix. Turned it off. With casting like that it's going to be a shit movie.

Dogmatix was cute though.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,669
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #56134 on: Yesterday at 08:46:15 pm »
The trailer for the new Mission Impossible movie was brilliant.
Logged

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,956
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #56135 on: Today at 12:57:22 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 08:46:15 pm
The trailer for the new Mission Impossible movie was brilliant.

Seriously can't wait.

By chance I stumbled across this only yesterday.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/OFal553wR3k" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/OFal553wR3k</a>
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.
Pages: 1 ... 1399 1400 1401 1402 1403 [1404]   Go Up
« previous next »
 