After watching the trailer a few months ago at an Odeon, I am still waiting on "Sisu" to hit the cinemas.



The release date is 26th May Apparently. Showtimes will be up soon hopefully



The trailer looked ace. Early reviews stating is brutal but very funny and entertaining.



Sisu is a 2022 historical action film written and directed by Jalmari Helander. Set in Finnish Lapland during World War II, the film follows a gold prospector who attempts to secure his gold and defend himself from a Nazi death squad led by a brutal Schutzstaffel officer