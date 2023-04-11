Spoiler The group has to compete in a huge arena battle near the end of the film together with several other groups of questers, one of which are adult versions of the kids from the D&D cartoon. When this group encounter them at the end one of them goes: "Wait! If we follow them, we'll never find our way out!"

Dungeons and Dragons: Honour Among Thieves is a huge Guardians of the Galaxy rip-off (in many ways it's 75% GOTG and 25% Fellowship of the Ring), but that shouldn't be held against it because it's an excellent film. Very well directed throughout, well-drawn characters played by actors who were cast well and who inhabit those characters, sharp writing and CGI which mostly held up and which kind of made sense even when it didn't. I laughed out loud a few times just due to some of the line deliveries. There was genuinely not a dull moment.I haven't played the game so I can't speak to how good an adaptation it is, but it felt like the filmmakers genuinely loved and respected the source material. I knew enough to see there were a lot of Easter eggs there for the fans along with some nice surprises, probably the best of which was: