Rye Lane. Very, very slight but had just about enough charm to get away with it. David Jonsson was quite bland in the lead role but Vivian Oparah was a barrel of fun and Benjamin Sarpong-Broni was really funny in a great supporting role. It helped that I knew most of the areas and places in the film, but it was a cheery splash of life and colour that felt like spring. It came across like a genuine labour of love.



Close. Eh. It was a well put together film with some great cinematography and the subject matter is important, but the central conceit (no spoilers) didn't really feel realistic to me, even though it made a good deal of the women in the cinema really emotional. To be honest, I spent a good deal of the movie wondering if gay male directors will ever get a fraction of the shit their straight counterparts do over the male gaze, because it was as blatant in this as anything I've seen in ages, and with an uncomfortably young cast to boot.