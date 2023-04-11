« previous next »
damomad

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
April 11, 2023, 10:01:13 pm
So Long, My Son on Iplayer.

Powerful family drama set over a few decades in modern day China. Near 3 hours but flew by, recommended.
TankEngine10

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
April 11, 2023, 10:44:39 pm
Leviathan (2012)

Documentary of 24 hours on a massive fishing trawler. Interesting enough but the reputation it has with critics is a bit much. Quite a lot of repetitive shots to illustrate the mundanity of what they do.
Hedley Lamarr

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
April 11, 2023, 11:02:08 pm
When I first saw Leviathan mentioned I thought it was about the four hour Hellraiser/Hellraiser 2 documentary, which is a good doc.
Sheer Magnetism

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
April 12, 2023, 12:13:59 am
Rye Lane. Very, very slight but had just about enough charm to get away with it. David Jonsson was quite bland in the lead role but Vivian Oparah was a barrel of fun and Benjamin Sarpong-Broni was really funny in a great supporting role. It helped that I knew most of the areas and places in the film, but it was a cheery splash of life and colour that felt like spring. It came across like a genuine labour of love.

Close. Eh. It was a well put together film with some great cinematography and the subject matter is important, but the central conceit (no spoilers) didn't really feel realistic to me, even though it made a good deal of the women in the cinema really emotional. To be honest, I spent a good deal of the movie wondering if gay male directors will ever get a fraction of the shit their straight counterparts do over the male gaze, because it was as blatant in this as anything I've seen in ages, and with an uncomfortably young cast to boot.
TankEngine10

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
April 12, 2023, 11:05:58 pm
The Monster (2016)
In my seeming quest to watch every A24 film I have stumbled upon a sad fact: some of them will be shit. This was one of them. 90 minutes of cliches, screaming and a fucking woeful analogy.
Ycuzz

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Yesterday at 12:59:20 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on April  8, 2023, 02:37:25 pm
Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre is a very meh

If that.. Poorest Ritchie film? Maybe so... Whole thing was a tourist promo for Quatar, (especially the last shots, really took me out of it. Then I saw the credits...)

Might be why it was so delayed?
classycarra

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Yesterday at 11:12:21 pm
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on April 12, 2023, 12:13:59 am
Rye Lane. Very, very slight but had just about enough charm to get away with it. David Jonsson was quite bland in the lead role but Vivian Oparah was a barrel of fun and Benjamin Sarpong-Broni was really funny in a great supporting role. It helped that I knew most of the areas and places in the film, but it was a cheery splash of life and colour that felt like spring. It came across like a genuine labour of love.
Went to see this this evening and word for word agree, including the south london knowledge. was a little dubious five minutes in if it wasn't trying too hard but once they're in the restaurant it kick starts and was a really nice little sprinkling of joy that's easy to recommend. thought Vivian Oparah had electricity (and a hell of a smile) - hope she gets good opportunities out of this.

Hazell

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Today at 06:55:31 pm
So I was watching Aeon Flux the other day - not sure why, it's a crappy action film from around 2005 - and unexpectedly, Alan Johnson from Peep Show turned up, which got me interested for a little bit. Got me thinking which other big Hollywood type films have people seen where a random actor turns up, out of the blue?

The biggest one for me was seeing Peter Capaldi turn up in the final third of World War Z (and actually play a significant role). I watching The Thick of It a lot at the time so that a nice surprise.
killer-heels

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Today at 06:59:52 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 06:55:31 pm
So I was watching Aeon Flux the other day - not sure why, it's a crappy action film from around 2005 - and unexpectedly, Alan Johnson from Peep Show turned up, which got me interested for a little bit. Got me thinking which other big Hollywood type films have people seen where a random actor turns up, out of the blue?

The biggest one for me was seeing Peter Capaldi turn up in the final third of World War Z (and actually play a significant role). I watching The Thick of It a lot at the time so that a nice surprise.

Seeing Peter Beale from Eastenders in X-Men was a bit random. Also saw a girl from Hollyoaks sat next to a villain in The Dark Knight.
