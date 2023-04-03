Heat 2 is going ahead with Adam Driver playing a young Neil McCauley. I've read the novel and it's an entertaining read that zips along at a decent pace, both prequel and sequel.



Ahh wonderful. I've mentioned the Heat novel a few times on here over the years, ever since MM was planning it, I got zero bites. Probably says more about me as a poster than the novel though tbfLast I saw, it was only available in hardcover. Wonder if its out on Kindle or paperback yet? Whatever, I've been saving this for my summer 2023 holiday read. Can't wait.So! They've greenlit the prequel movie. Happy daysQuick Question. Does Waingro feature in the Novel at all?