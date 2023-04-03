« previous next »
afc turkish

  
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
April 3, 2023, 01:02:57 pm
Quote from: Scottymuser on April  3, 2023, 01:01:21 pm


There are a couple of creatures/monsters which come from D&D like Owl Bear, and Gelatinous Cub
There are a couple places named, from the Forgotten Realms campaign settings
Gelatinous cubs grow into gelatinous owl bears
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Scottymuser

  
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
April 3, 2023, 01:14:09 pm
Nobby Reserve

  
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
April 3, 2023, 03:58:00 pm
Quote from: Hazell on April  2, 2023, 03:12:19 pm
Anyone want to watch an amazing sci-fi film, Children of Men is on BBC2 tonight at 10:00pm.



Have re-watched the Hunger Games films recently with my daughters.

I know they take some short-cuts for convenience, but they're still brilliant and amongst the best 'dystopian future' films out there. The characterisation is superb (and more subtle that it seems). The details and exposition (that you only pick up on in re-watching) are great.

But the whole story premise background is amazing. And a critique of the timeless class conflict.

The prequel about Snow is due out later this year.
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

thejbs

  
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
April 3, 2023, 05:55:23 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on April  3, 2023, 03:58:00 pm


Have re-watched the Hunger Games films recently with my daughters.

I know they take some short-cuts for convenience, but they're still brilliant and amongst the best 'dystopian future' films out there. The characterisation is superb (and more subtle that it seems). The details and exposition (that you only pick up on in re-watching) are great.

But the whole story premise background is amazing. And a critique of the timeless class conflict.

The prequel about Snow is due out later this year.

If they haven't already read them, get them the books.  They're a masterclass in young-adult fiction and the reason the films work so well.
The G in Gerrard

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
April 3, 2023, 06:18:40 pm
Minions The Rise of Gru - great family movie.
Only Me

  
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
April 3, 2023, 11:51:10 pm
Went to see the Dungeons and Dragons movie with my 8 year old grandson.

A bit long but really good fun. He absolutely loved it.

Decent cast with no one taking themselves too seriously. The fella from Bridgerton was very funny in it.

Overall 8/10, much better than I expected.
Hedley Lamarr

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
April 4, 2023, 08:33:32 am
Heat 2 is going ahead with Adam Driver playing a young Neil McCauley.  I've read the novel and it's an entertaining read that zips along at a decent pace, both prequel and sequel.
Buck Pete

  
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
April 4, 2023, 11:15:36 am
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on April  4, 2023, 08:33:32 am
Heat 2 is going ahead with Adam Driver playing a young Neil McCauley.  I've read the novel and it's an entertaining read that zips along at a decent pace, both prequel and sequel.

Ahh wonderful. I've mentioned the Heat novel a few times on here over the years, ever since MM was planning it, I got zero bites.  Probably says more about me as a poster than the novel though tbf :)

Last I saw, it was only available in hardcover.  Wonder if its out on Kindle or paperback yet?  Whatever, I've been saving this for my summer 2023 holiday read.  Can't wait.

So!  They've greenlit the prequel movie. Happy days :)

Quick Question.  Does Waingro feature in the Novel at all?

Andy @ Allerton!

  
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
April 4, 2023, 11:49:06 am
Quote from: Only Me on April  3, 2023, 11:51:10 pm
Went to see the Dungeons and Dragons movie with my 8 year old grandson.

A bit long but really good fun. He absolutely loved it.

Decent cast with no one taking themselves too seriously. The fella from Bridgerton was very funny in it.

Overall 8/10, much better than I expected.


Saw it myself in Superscreen the other day. Absolutely loved it. Great fun film with plenty of humour and drama :)
Nobby Reserve

  
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
April 4, 2023, 02:36:55 pm
Quote from: thejbs on April  3, 2023, 05:55:23 pm
If they haven't already read them, get them the books.  They're a masterclass in young-adult fiction and the reason the films work so well.


Read the books before watching the films  (with the eldest, she read the first, raved about it; I read that to catch up, then we read books 2 & 3 together. With our youngest, we read the three together. Did the same with Potter.)

Suzanne Collins is very underrated

A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

thejbs

  
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
April 4, 2023, 08:01:04 pm
She is. And I have to admit I dismissed her at first as having ripped off Battle Royale, but its unique enough to get past that.
thejbs

  
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
April 4, 2023, 08:43:04 pm
Quote from: Hazell on April  2, 2023, 03:12:19 pm
Anyone want to watch an amazing sci-fi film, Children of Men is on BBC2 tonight at 10:00pm.

Incredible film. Incidentally, the old prison that was used as a set for the film is now earmarked for housing refugees. What a lovely hospitable country we are.
rafathegaffa83

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
April 5, 2023, 10:30:27 pm
Recently rewatched Empire of the Sun. Cracking film with a great child performance from Christian Bale, which got me thinking what is Spielberg's most underrated film? Some that came to my mind include The Adventures of Tintin, Empire of the Sun, Sugarland Express. Maybe even The Fabelmans at this point
AndyMuller

  
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Yesterday at 10:46:00 pm
Just watched The Northman. Lovely violent viewing mixed with some fantasy.
So Howard Philips

  
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Yesterday at 10:49:11 pm
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 10:46:00 pm
Just watched The Northman. Lovely violent viewing mixed with some fantasy.

I watched it recently as well. Thought it was OK , probably not quite what I expected.

I was probably influenced by Viking Valhalla and expected something less fantasy orientated.
mattD

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Yesterday at 11:25:01 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on April  5, 2023, 10:30:27 pm
Recently rewatched Empire of the Sun. Cracking film with a great child performance from Christian Bale, which got me thinking what is Spielberg's most underrated film? Some that came to my mind include The Adventures of Tintin, Empire of the Sun, Sugarland Express. Maybe even The Fabelmans at this point

AI: Artificial Intelligence for me. Although it seems to have gone through some critical reappraisal in recent years.

I also really liked War of the Worlds.
rafathegaffa83

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Today at 02:37:25 pm
Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre is a very meh

Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 10:46:00 pm
Just watched The Northman. Lovely violent viewing mixed with some fantasy.

Great film

Quote from: mattD on Yesterday at 11:25:01 pm
AI: Artificial Intelligence for me. Although it seems to have gone through some critical reappraisal in recent years.

A.I. is brilliant. Would have been a masterpiece had

they left Haley Joel Osment under the ice
Ciara (with a capital "C")

  
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Today at 03:06:41 pm
Really enjoyed Air - and the whole 80s nostalgia.
Zlen

  
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Today at 03:09:40 pm
All this Mayhem on Netflix. Pretty good documentary about Pappas brothers, amazing skateboarders who came oh so close to having it all - only to lose everything.
jillc

  
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Today at 03:14:34 pm
Seven Kings Must Die is on Netflix next Friday, can't wait.  :)
