The RAWK Film Thread

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #56000 on: Today at 01:02:57 pm »
Quote from: Scottymuser on Today at 01:01:21 pm


Spoiler
There are a couple of creatures/monsters which come from D&D like Owl Bear, and Gelatinous Cub
There are a couple places named, from the Forgotten Realms campaign settings
[close]

Spoiler
Gelatinous cubs grow into gelatinous owl bears
[close]
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #56001 on: Today at 01:14:09 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on Today at 01:02:57 pm


God Dammit lol!  Thats a fun typo
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #56002 on: Today at 03:58:00 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 03:12:19 pm
Anyone want to watch an amazing sci-fi film, Children of Men is on BBC2 tonight at 10:00pm.



Have re-watched the Hunger Games films recently with my daughters.

I know they take some short-cuts for convenience, but they're still brilliant and amongst the best 'dystopian future' films out there. The characterisation is superb (and more subtle that it seems). The details and exposition (that you only pick up on in re-watching) are great.

But the whole story premise background is amazing. And a critique of the timeless class conflict.

The prequel about Snow is due out later this year.
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #56003 on: Today at 05:55:23 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 03:58:00 pm


Have re-watched the Hunger Games films recently with my daughters.

I know they take some short-cuts for convenience, but they're still brilliant and amongst the best 'dystopian future' films out there. The characterisation is superb (and more subtle that it seems). The details and exposition (that you only pick up on in re-watching) are great.

But the whole story premise background is amazing. And a critique of the timeless class conflict.

The prequel about Snow is due out later this year.

If they haven't already read them, get them the books.  They're a masterclass in young-adult fiction and the reason the films work so well.
