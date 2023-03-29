« previous next »
Author Topic: The RAWK Film Thread  (Read 3081855 times)

Offline Chakan

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55960 on: March 29, 2023, 03:16:27 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on March 29, 2023, 03:10:55 pm
Mark Kermode eat your heart out.

Hahah, I could go into more detail if you want, but honestly John Wick, is John Wick, if you've seem one you know exactly what you're going to get.

Knock at the cabin, I did enjoy Batista's performance, but that was about it. I watched it, it didn't do anything else for me.
Offline Hedley Lamarr

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55961 on: March 29, 2023, 03:22:39 pm »
John Wick 4 is basically John Wick on crack, I'll give you that.  I haven't seen Knock At The Cabin, most people I know either think it's shit or great, yours is the only opinion I've seen that is like 'meh', alright like, which is a step up for most of Shyamalan's (or however you spell his name) films of late.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55962 on: March 29, 2023, 03:23:03 pm »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on March 29, 2023, 03:11:44 pm
Watched Schindler's List. Bit heavy

Watched Jaws. Bit sharky.
Offline Hedley Lamarr

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55963 on: March 29, 2023, 03:23:56 pm »
Watched The Abyss, it's a bit deep.
Offline Chakan

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55964 on: March 29, 2023, 03:26:09 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on March 29, 2023, 03:22:39 pm
John Wick 4 is basically John Wick on crack, I'll give you that.  I haven't seen Knock At The Cabin, most people I know either think it's shit or great, yours is the only opinion I've seen that is like 'meh', alright like, which is a step up for most of Shyamalan's (or however you spell his name) films of late.

Knock at the Cabin is apparently based off a book which I didn't know. I mean I get the whole premise of it, but honestly wasn't that engaged in it. As for M.Night Shahahabala I liked the whole Split/Glass series, other than that, his recent movies have been proper shit. This one I agree was a step up to meh.
Offline Chakan

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55965 on: March 29, 2023, 03:27:22 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on March 29, 2023, 03:23:03 pm
Watched Jaws. Bit sharky.

An opportunity missed,

"A bit long in the tooth"

Shameful
Offline Ray K

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55966 on: March 29, 2023, 03:32:09 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on March 29, 2023, 03:23:03 pm
Watched Jaws. Bit sharky.
'Watched Jaws. It wasn't about a shark' would be very Kermody though.


Anyway, new Wes Anderson trailer released.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/0xlNlzBTY_E" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/0xlNlzBTY_E</a>

In the words of Nigel Tufnell: How much more Wes Anderson could this be? The answer is none. None more Wes Anderson-y'

(Bill Murray got covid so had to drop out. So he got Tom Hanks instead).
Offline Capon Debaser

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55967 on: March 29, 2023, 03:37:31 pm »
Watched Piranha. Bit swimmers
Offline Hedley Lamarr

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55968 on: March 29, 2023, 03:37:56 pm »
That's the most Wes Anderson thing ever.  Some cast though.
Online Hazell

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55969 on: March 29, 2023, 06:35:31 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on March 29, 2023, 03:32:09 pm
'Watched Jaws. It wasn't about a shark' would be very Kermody though.


Anyway, new Wes Anderson trailer released.

In the words of Nigel Tufnell: How much more Wes Anderson could this be? The answer is none. None more Wes Anderson-y'

(Bill Murray got covid so had to drop out. So he got Tom Hanks instead).

;D
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55970 on: March 30, 2023, 08:50:51 am »
Watched Allelujah last night with the missus.

Wow. Such a powerful film and so full of messages and not even a nice ending. Though with the ending I felt like crying and applauding.
Offline Sheer Magnetism

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55971 on: March 30, 2023, 09:46:35 am »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/bLujzWKBaKI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/bLujzWKBaKI</a>


Either Guy Ritchie has never seen an episode of Decker, or he's watched far, far too much Decker.
Offline Tobelius

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55972 on: March 30, 2023, 01:34:30 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on March 30, 2023, 09:46:35 am
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/bLujzWKBaKI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/bLujzWKBaKI</a>


Either Guy Ritchie has never seen an episode of Decker, or he's watched far, far too much Decker.

Propably being unfair but from the trailer looks a little like some State Department ad,a stoic american soldier risks his life saving Ahmed and family from the baddies,ends in a flag wave.
Offline TankEngine10

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55973 on: March 30, 2023, 08:02:27 pm »
Quote from: Tobelius on March 27, 2023, 05:59:16 pm
Yeah mate exactly,for me the of the broad genre i've liked Dark Knight(the others in the series were decent but not great i thought),the first Guardians otg movie,the first of the X-men movies,Watchmen (excellent imo),maybe Logan and then it gets harder.

I've not seen nearly all of them and have to say as a big Star Wars and Trek fan the same applies to them as well,tv and movies both,mostly been shite.  :D

Yeah I'd be the same, fantasy, sci-fi and superhero stuff just isnt my bag. I've mainly been interested when theyve rangled a decent cast, like TDK, that Xmen one with Fassbender and McAvoy and Kevin Bacon, and the recent Batman with Colin Farrell looking like Richard Kind, but that was just too long. Give  me the days of 90 minutes and done.
Online BarryCrocker

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55974 on: March 31, 2023, 06:58:53 am »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on March 29, 2023, 03:37:56 pm
That's the most Wes Anderson thing ever.  Some cast though.

Zero Moustafa returns.
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55975 on: March 31, 2023, 12:07:28 pm »
Mentioned it before, but if you want to watch a British drama with a powerful message then this might be for you


Written by Alan Bennett as a stage play and adapted to the cinema: https://www.theguardian.com/film/2022/sep/10/allelujah-review-judi-dench-stars-in-sweet-but-slight-alan-bennett-hospital-drama

Starring:
   
Jennifer Saunders
Bally Gill
Russell Tovey
David Bradley
Derek Jacobi
Judi Dench


Very sad in some ways and a powerful message at the end. They should force Tory MPs to watch it (Like they give a shiny shite about the people of the UK..)
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55976 on: March 31, 2023, 12:25:19 pm »
Tetris on Apple TV. Enjoyable watch!
Offline Armand9

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55977 on: March 31, 2023, 12:56:43 pm »
watched avatar II

it's pretty with some really daft shit thrown in but if someone really liked it, i can see why

way too much teenage angst and bullshit for me, i find that really boring and irritating so from that aspect it was always doomed for my tastes

tho im glad i saw it, it is quite something to behold but i'll never watch it again

one tip for mr cameron, who has forgotten more about making movies than i'll ever know, so somewhat arrogant on my part but, bro, bro, bro, bro, bro - yeah, it's fucking annoying. if you live long enough to make the next one, may want to take that down a notch
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55978 on: March 31, 2023, 07:43:09 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on March 31, 2023, 12:25:19 pm
Tetris on Apple TV. Enjoyable watch!
Watched two very good films today. The Menu was very good also. Anya Taylor-Joy was outstanding.
Online Schmidt

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55979 on: April 1, 2023, 10:13:20 pm »
Creed III was decent but a bit by the numbers. I realise it's a Rocky movie so that was kind of inevitable, but it felt like a three hour movie crammed into two hours, hitting all the important notes with no time to breath in between.
Offline Zlen

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55980 on: April 1, 2023, 11:33:39 pm »
Wick 4 was fun. But that blatant rip off of the Warriors DJ scene was beyond the pale. They even used the same bloody song.
Online Hazell

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55981 on: Yesterday at 03:12:19 pm »
Anyone want to watch an amazing sci-fi film, Children of Men is on BBC2 tonight at 10:00pm.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55982 on: Yesterday at 03:14:05 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 03:12:19 pm
Anyone want to watch an amazing sci-fi film, Children of Men is on BBC2 tonight at 10:00pm.

Online Hazell

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55983 on: Yesterday at 03:26:37 pm »
Have you seen it, it's absolutely brilliant.

Children of Men that is, not Saved by the Bell.
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55984 on: Yesterday at 03:35:56 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 03:12:19 pm
Anyone want to watch an amazing sci-fi film, Children of Men is on BBC2 tonight at 10:00pm.
Not heard of it. Who's in it?
Online Hazell

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55985 on: Yesterday at 03:42:57 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 03:35:56 pm
Not heard of it. Who's in it?

Clive Owen, Julianne Moore, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Michael Caine. It's from 2006 directed by Alfonso Cuaron. Probably more relevant now than it was back then. Honestly, it's great.
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55986 on: Yesterday at 03:44:04 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 03:42:57 pm
Clive Owen, Julianne Moore, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Michael Caine. It's from 2006 directed by Alfonso Cuaron. Probably more relevant now than it was back then. Honestly, it's great.
I think I've seen it now you mentioned Clive Owen. I just cannot remember it at all.
Online Hazell

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55987 on: Yesterday at 03:55:25 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 03:44:04 pm
I think I've seen it now you mentioned Clive Owen. I just cannot remember it at all.

Probably one to watch again then ;)
Offline bradders1011

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55988 on: Yesterday at 04:01:50 pm »
I read the book last year, didn't expect it to be so different.
Offline Hedley Lamarr

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55989 on: Yesterday at 04:20:28 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 03:12:19 pm
Anyone want to watch an amazing sci-fi film, Children of Men is on BBC2 tonight at 10:00pm.

Not sure how many people still buy Physical media, but the Arrow Academy Blu-ray of Children Of Men is absolutely stunning, taken from a 4K scan it looks superb, arguably as good as when I watched it in a theatre.

As for the film, it's a masterpiece, sits alongside Mulholland Drive, There Will Be Blood and Hidden (Cache) as one of the best films of the 00s.
Online Hazell

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55990 on: Yesterday at 05:45:52 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Yesterday at 04:20:28 pm
Not sure how many people still buy Physical media, but the Arrow Academy Blu-ray of Children Of Men is absolutely stunning, taken from a 4K scan it looks superb, arguably as good as when I watched it in a theatre.

As for the film, it's a masterpiece, sits alongside Mulholland Drive, There Will Be Blood and Hidden (Cache) as one of the best films of the 00s.

I am a bit gutted I never saw it at the cinema, I imagine some of the scenes would look spectacular, particularly the battle.

Agree about it being a masterpiece, one of my favourites.
Offline hixxstar

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55991 on: Yesterday at 06:33:01 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on March 31, 2023, 12:25:19 pm
Tetris on Apple TV. Enjoyable watch!
Watched it last night... also thought it was a good film  8)

Tetris:
The story of how one of the world's most popular video games found its way to players around the globe.
Businessman Henk Rogers and Tetris inventor Alexey Pajitnov join forces in the USSR, risking it all to bring Tetris to the masses.

https://www.imdb.com/title/tt12758060/
Offline Hedley Lamarr

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55992 on: Yesterday at 06:59:55 pm »
I see Emily The Criminal is on Sky, I watched it at the Bristol Watershed and thought it was great.  A quirky crime thriller with Aubrey Plaza who is fantastic in it.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55993 on: Yesterday at 08:42:42 pm »
She was great in Legion.
Offline kavah

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55994 on: Today at 04:18:02 am »
Quote from: hixxstar on Yesterday at 06:33:01 pm
Tetris:
The story of how one of the world's most popular video games found its way to players around the globe.
Businessman Henk Rogers and Tetris inventor Alexey Pajitnov join forces in the USSR, risking it all to bring Tetris to the masses.

https://www.imdb.com/title/tt12758060/

great story - in parts crazy unbelievable like the Moscow negotiations, but just read Kevin Maxwell saying in reality it was probably crazier and scarier. Good movie
Online GinKop

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55995 on: Today at 10:05:28 am »
Loved Tetris - great storytelling and everything that a good movie should be.

Can't think of many parts where it felt as if was dragging.
Online Scottymuser

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55996 on: Today at 10:18:56 am »
Went to see the new D&D movie - "Honor Among Thieves" on Saturday.  Really great fun, proper swashbuckling action adventure film.  Can highly recommend as a piece of pure escapism.  Other than a few nods to fans of D&D through references, don't really need to know much about D&D to enjoy it. 
