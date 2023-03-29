watched avatar II



it's pretty with some really daft shit thrown in but if someone really liked it, i can see why



way too much teenage angst and bullshit for me, i find that really boring and irritating so from that aspect it was always doomed for my tastes



tho im glad i saw it, it is quite something to behold but i'll never watch it again



one tip for mr cameron, who has forgotten more about making movies than i'll ever know, so somewhat arrogant on my part but, bro, bro, bro, bro, bro - yeah, it's fucking annoying. if you live long enough to make the next one, may want to take that down a notch