Re: The RAWK Film Thread
March 18, 2023, 08:11:43 pm
BER:
The Bourne Identity chase with the Mini is one of my favourites. 20 years old now.  :o

when i think back to the golden age of car chases, if that's even a thing but yeah, a 70s thing, the only movies in 'recent memory' that reminded me of that level was the bourne movies

i do recall movies that had car chases in them of course, but chases that were exhillerating in and of themselves (eg it's literally the chase, not guns, not other shit, just the driving) is the shit i've said above - and i think it's a lot to do with the editing (or lack of) as much as anything else, i dont think many editors have that 'eye'

and im not really a fan of car chases, i can usually do without them, maybe that's why only a few catch my eye, which is probably telling in itself
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
March 18, 2023, 09:56:06 pm
Thanks mate.

This drafting has really gotten me back to watching films lately. It also helps we're a bit shit so I've been avoiding watching football when we're not playing.

What's great is I've seen a few after them being picked, turns out RAWKites have great taste (well, most of them anyway).
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
March 18, 2023, 11:07:13 pm
Hazell:
Thanks mate.

This drafting has really gotten me back to watching films lately. It also helps we're a bit shit so I've been avoiding watching football when we're not playing.

What's great is I've seen a few after them being picked, turns out RAWKites have great taste (well, most of them anyway).
I find I'm really up and down with getting to watching films for the first time, but have also found it's been great for me - it's got me to watch three classics that I've had on the 'watchlist' what feels like forever, so good to have a little nudge/prompt.

Seen Citizen Kane, Barry Lyndon and Anatomy of a Murder (all 8ish hours of them!) so far and loved it. When I next fancy a french film I'm defo stealing one of telekons - maybe Stolen Kisses
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
March 19, 2023, 08:02:06 am
Armand9:
when i think back to the golden age of car chases, if that's even a thing but yeah, a 70s thing, the only movies in 'recent memory' that reminded me of that level was the bourne movies

i do recall movies that had car chases in them of course, but chases that were exhillerating in and of themselves (eg it's literally the chase, not guns, not other shit, just the driving) is the shit i've said above - and i think it's a lot to do with the editing (or lack of) as much as anything else, i dont think many editors have that 'eye'

and im not really a fan of car chases, i can usually do without them, maybe that's why only a few catch my eye, which is probably telling in itself





Was watching Marathon Man the other day and it starts with not so much of a car chase but more road rage gone ballistic and culminating in a big explosion. Proper entertainment. Btw what a great and under appreciated movie this is.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
March 19, 2023, 08:06:31 am
i dont even recall that scene but yes, marathon man is a top movie
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
March 19, 2023, 10:30:27 am
moondog:




Was watching Marathon Man the other day and it starts with not so much of a car chase but more road rage gone ballistic and culminating in a big explosion. Proper entertainment. Btw what a great and under appreciated movie this is.

Is it safe?
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
March 19, 2023, 02:06:30 pm
God the standard of Movies must be incredibly shite.

I finally saw that Banshee film staring Colin Farell that the internet has been raving about, the acting was good but by god it was boring tedious and had no purpose, two blokes fall out so one cuts his fingers off so the other keeps annoying him.  I mean WTF?  ;D 

I have seen more interesting episodes of Eastenders, like nothing happens in this movie, just feels like some day time soap episode.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
March 19, 2023, 05:00:56 pm
Wolverine:
God the standard of Movies must be incredibly shite.

I finally saw that Banshee film staring Colin Farell that the internet has been raving about, the acting was good but by god it was boring tedious and had no purpose, two blokes fall out so one cuts his fingers off so the other keeps annoying him.  I mean WTF?  ;D 

I have seen more interesting episodes of Eastenders like nothing happens in this movie just feels like some day time soap episode.

The standard of posters on here is incredibly shite aswell.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
March 19, 2023, 10:54:07 pm
afc turkish:
Is it safe?



No wonder my teeth are a mess if I saw this as a young teenager. Also love the ending in the sewage works / water processing plant.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
March 19, 2023, 11:42:39 pm
Wolverine:
God the standard of Movies must be incredibly shite.

I finally saw that Banshee film staring Colin Farell that the internet has been raving about, the acting was good but by god it was boring tedious and had no purpose, two blokes fall out so one cuts his fingers off so the other keeps annoying him.  I mean WTF?  ;D 

I have seen more interesting episodes of Eastenders, like nothing happens in this movie, just feels like some day time soap episode.

Fair enough, man who likes superheroes.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
March 20, 2023, 10:52:32 am
Wolverine:
God the standard of Movies must be incredibly shite.

I finally saw that Banshee film staring Colin Farell that the internet has been raving about, the acting was good but by god it was boring tedious and had no purpose, two blokes fall out so one cuts his fingers off so the other keeps annoying him.  I mean WTF?  ;D 

I have seen more interesting episodes of Eastenders, like nothing happens in this movie, just feels like some day time soap episode.
I kinda agree with ya.  It didn't do much for me either.

Fearing being further controversial I'm not really a Nicolas Cage fan either.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
March 20, 2023, 04:19:57 pm
Samie:
Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) - The Final

Please Vote!  :wave

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=353916.0

When will this madness end, Samuel?
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
March 20, 2023, 04:28:28 pm
AndyMuller:
When will this madness end, Samuel?

 ;D

Tonight.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
March 20, 2023, 09:42:21 pm
Saw Shazam 2 today, wasn't anywhere near as fun as the first one sadly.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
March 22, 2023, 08:35:23 pm
Everything Everywhere All At Once - I just didn't get it.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
March 23, 2023, 03:54:37 pm
The G in Gerrard:
Everything Everywhere All At Once - I just didn't get it.

I got about 80% of it then thought "Oh is this STILL going?"
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
March 23, 2023, 11:40:29 pm
classycarra:
I find I'm really up and down with getting to watching films for the first time, but have also found it's been great for me - it's got me to watch three classics that I've had on the 'watchlist' what feels like forever, so good to have a little nudge/prompt.

Seen Citizen Kane, Barry Lyndon and Anatomy of a Murder (all 8ish hours of them!) so far and loved it. When I next fancy a french film I'm defo stealing one of telekons - maybe Stolen Kisses

Did you ever get around to it, mate? Have you seen some of the French new wave before?
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Yesterday at 07:50:22 am
Off to waste a couple of hours this morning by watching John Wick 4, 170 minutes of violent stupidity, just the ticket.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Yesterday at 08:30:06 am
Hedley Lamarr:
Off to waste a couple of hours this morning by watching John Wick 4, 170 minutes of violent stupidity, just the ticket.

Yep, got that booked for this afternoon.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Yesterday at 08:37:55 am
65

Really enjoyed it and the missus did too :)

Great story idea and well acted with just two hoomans not having to exposition or spoil the plot. The film let you just work it out. Even nicer was the dynamic that they didn't understand each others language

Spoiler

Even better than that! The pilot, having lost his child and being unable to see her before she died was brilliantly done and very sad :(  Didn't shove it in your face. You had to piece it together and his loss and his giving up when he sent the message to rescue him and alert them amounted to 'don't bother'. When he saw the girl and helped her out, didn't need loads of cheesy bullshit. Very solidly done and all the better for you having to work it out yourself.

[close]

The action scenes were well done, but given how quickly the dinos jumped on anything, they'd both have been toast.

8/10
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Yesterday at 04:11:22 pm
John Wick 4 was great fun, perhaps 20 minutes too long, but really enjoyable, the choreography was just superb.  Had a trailer for Evil Dead Rises prior, that's another I'll definitely be leaving my couch for.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Today at 10:14:48 am
Went to see John Wick 4 last night. The body count as you would expect is high, but trust me when I say its ridiculously high!!

The movie looks good and sounds even better though. Especially on the Odeon iSense screen.

Got home for a pizza and watched the Limehouse Golem. Had it sat on my TV recordings for months. Really enjoyed this Victorian horror/ mystery thriller.  Cracking performances from an all-star British cast.

Douglas Booth was especially good. First movie Ive watched with him in, hes really good to be fair.

Rounded off a really enjoyable Friday evening. :)
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Today at 10:16:28 am
The Japanese segment in John Wick 4 looked absolutely amazing, cracking soundtrack.
