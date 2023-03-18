« previous next »
The Bourne Identity chase with the Mini is one of my favourites. 20 years old now.  :o

when i think back to the golden age of car chases, if that's even a thing but yeah, a 70s thing, the only movies in 'recent memory' that reminded me of that level was the bourne movies

i do recall movies that had car chases in them of course, but chases that were exhillerating in and of themselves (eg it's literally the chase, not guns, not other shit, just the driving) is the shit i've said above - and i think it's a lot to do with the editing (or lack of) as much as anything else, i dont think many editors have that 'eye'

and im not really a fan of car chases, i can usually do without them, maybe that's why only a few catch my eye, which is probably telling in itself
Thanks mate.

This drafting has really gotten me back to watching films lately. It also helps we're a bit shit so I've been avoiding watching football when we're not playing.

What's great is I've seen a few after them being picked, turns out RAWKites have great taste (well, most of them anyway).
Thanks mate.

This drafting has really gotten me back to watching films lately. It also helps we're a bit shit so I've been avoiding watching football when we're not playing.

What's great is I've seen a few after them being picked, turns out RAWKites have great taste (well, most of them anyway).
I find I'm really up and down with getting to watching films for the first time, but have also found it's been great for me - it's got me to watch three classics that I've had on the 'watchlist' what feels like forever, so good to have a little nudge/prompt.

Seen Citizen Kane, Barry Lyndon and Anatomy of a Murder (all 8ish hours of them!) so far and loved it. When I next fancy a french film I'm defo stealing one of telekons - maybe Stolen Kisses
when i think back to the golden age of car chases, if that's even a thing but yeah, a 70s thing, the only movies in 'recent memory' that reminded me of that level was the bourne movies

i do recall movies that had car chases in them of course, but chases that were exhillerating in and of themselves (eg it's literally the chase, not guns, not other shit, just the driving) is the shit i've said above - and i think it's a lot to do with the editing (or lack of) as much as anything else, i dont think many editors have that 'eye'

and im not really a fan of car chases, i can usually do without them, maybe that's why only a few catch my eye, which is probably telling in itself





Was watching Marathon Man the other day and it starts with not so much of a car chase but more road rage gone ballistic and culminating in a big explosion. Proper entertainment. Btw what a great and under appreciated movie this is.
i dont even recall that scene but yes, marathon man is a top movie
Was watching Marathon Man the other day and it starts with not so much of a car chase but more road rage gone ballistic and culminating in a big explosion. Proper entertainment. Btw what a great and under appreciated movie this is.

Is it safe?
God the standard of Movies must be incredibly shite.

I finally saw that Banshee film staring Colin Farell that the internet has been raving about, the acting was good but by god it was boring tedious and had no purpose, two blokes fall out so one cuts his fingers off so the other keeps annoying him.  I mean WTF?  ;D 

I have seen more interesting episodes of Eastenders, like nothing happens in this movie, just feels like some day time soap episode.
God the standard of Movies must be incredibly shite.

I finally saw that Banshee film staring Colin Farell that the internet has been raving about, the acting was good but by god it was boring tedious and had no purpose, two blokes fall out so one cuts his fingers off so the other keeps annoying him.  I mean WTF?  ;D 

I have seen more interesting episodes of Eastenders like nothing happens in this movie just feels like some day time soap episode.

The standard of posters on here is incredibly shite aswell.
Is it safe?



No wonder my teeth are a mess if I saw this as a young teenager. Also love the ending in the sewage works / water processing plant.
God the standard of Movies must be incredibly shite.

I finally saw that Banshee film staring Colin Farell that the internet has been raving about, the acting was good but by god it was boring tedious and had no purpose, two blokes fall out so one cuts his fingers off so the other keeps annoying him.  I mean WTF?  ;D 

I have seen more interesting episodes of Eastenders, like nothing happens in this movie, just feels like some day time soap episode.

Fair enough, man who likes superheroes.
God the standard of Movies must be incredibly shite.

I finally saw that Banshee film staring Colin Farell that the internet has been raving about, the acting was good but by god it was boring tedious and had no purpose, two blokes fall out so one cuts his fingers off so the other keeps annoying him.  I mean WTF?  ;D 

I have seen more interesting episodes of Eastenders, like nothing happens in this movie, just feels like some day time soap episode.
I kinda agree with ya.  It didn't do much for me either.

Fearing being further controversial I'm not really a Nicolas Cage fan either.
When will this madness end, Samuel?
When will this madness end, Samuel?

 ;D

Tonight.
Saw Shazam 2 today, wasn't anywhere near as fun as the first one sadly.
