« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1393 1394 1395 1396 1397 [1398]   Go Down

Author Topic: The RAWK Film Thread  (Read 3070055 times)

Offline Red Ol

  • 82 years in this crazy world and still plays with Lego
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,322
  • Children of the night. What music they make.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55880 on: Today at 02:24:44 pm »
EEAAO was an ok quirky film, but nowhere near great. As others have said, it loses it way quite a bit toward the end. Im really surprised its picked up so many Oscars. Its the sort of film that if you werent aware of it and happen to come across it on Netflix youd enjoy it as its fun and surprisingly different, but people who havent seen it yet and who may want to see it now because of all the wins and publicity will probably be a bit disappointed.

The Oscars is so over-hyped - its just a bore fest of back slapping celebrity egos who have an over inflated sense of their own importance.  Probably always has been that way but feels more so than ever now and many of the winners are about as deserving as Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnsons honours nominees
Logged
I've seen things you people wouldn't believe. Attack ships on fire off the shoulder of Orion. I watched c-beams glitter in the dark near the Tannhuser Gate. All those moments will be lost in time, like tears in rain

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,985
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55881 on: Today at 05:51:47 pm »
Surprised at the lukewarm reaction to Everything Everywhere All at Once, thought a lot of people liked it. Personally, I didn't. At all. As above, it started off ok but was all over the pace by the end and felt like it was trying to be too clever.

On the other hand, I saw Banshees of Inisherin and absolutely loved it - that should have cleaned up yesterday instead. That a little film like that got so many nominations is great in and of itself but considering how much better is that Everything Everywhere All at Once, it's a still bit rubbish :P
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,985
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55882 on: Today at 05:52:04 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 11:52:34 am
Very happy for Brendan Fraser after all the shit he had to go through.

What shit?
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 87,158
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55883 on: Today at 06:07:20 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 05:52:04 pm
What shit?

He was sexually assaulted at luncheon in 2003 by some Hollywood executive and no one believed him. Basically he dropped out of the acting world.
« Last Edit: Today at 06:08:59 pm by Chakan »
Logged

Offline Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,963
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55884 on: Today at 06:08:17 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 05:52:04 pm
What shit?

He was sexually assaulted by the head of the Hollywood Foreign Press around 25 years ago.  I didn't like The Whale and was all in for either Farrell or Mescal, but him winning did bring a smile to my face.  He always seemed like a really nice chap.

Edit - around 2008, so take ten off.
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,985
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55885 on: Today at 06:59:00 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 06:07:20 pm
He was sexually assaulted at luncheon in 2003 by some Hollywood executive and no one believed him. Basically he dropped out of the acting world.

Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 06:08:17 pm
He was sexually assaulted by the head of the Hollywood Foreign Press around 25 years ago.  I didn't like The Whale and was all in for either Farrell or Mescal, but him winning did bring a smile to my face.  He always seemed like a really nice chap.

Edit - around 2008, so take ten off.

Oh wow, didn't know that. I haven't seen The Whale but happy for him.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,985
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55886 on: Today at 07:01:11 pm »
Also made me laugh when when Jimmy Kimmel said Ke Huy Quan and Brendan Fraser were both in Encino Man and both nominated for Oscars.

Although I quite liked that film when I saw it. Admittedly I was a kid but still, I don't like people shitting on it :P
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,963
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55887 on: Today at 07:05:32 pm »
It's why he didn't turn up to the Golden Globes (which are handed out by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association).  They gave it to Austin Butler, but Fraser made his intentions clear really early on.

My kids still love George Of The Jungle so I have a bit of a soft spot for him.
Logged

Offline Lastrador

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,808
  • Not Italian
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55888 on: Today at 07:22:08 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 05:51:47 pm
Surprised at the lukewarm reaction to Everything Everywhere All at Once, thought a lot of people liked it. Personally, I didn't. At all. As above, it started off ok but was all over the pace by the end and felt like it was trying to be too clever.

On the other hand, I saw Banshees of Inisherin and absolutely loved it - that should have cleaned up yesterday instead. That a little film like that got so many nominations is great in and of itself but considering how much better is that Everything Everywhere All at Once, it's a still bit rubbish :P
I liked it well enough, but yeah, it's all over the place (intentionally, obviously) and not everything lands; Especially some of the silliest bits - like the sausage fingers or the ratatouille reference - or some of the more emotional parts, but that might just be me. It does have a very fresh and propulsive energy, but it frankly had me a bit exhausted by the end. Given the directing and editing style, it's obviously targeted at the current "Instagram story, youtube reels, short attention span" generation, so it doesn't surprise me that it seems to be a big hit with them, but I don't think it's a movie that will age all that well.

Still not all that bothered by it winning some of the big awards last night. I mean, after CODA won "Best Picture' last year, anything vaguely original winning it, is an improvement. Some of the "lesser" awards it won last night had me baffled though. Jamie Lee Curtis (and I really like her), being nominated, let alone winning best-supporting actress, was shocking. Ditto winning original script, especially over Banshees. I mean the script is a bunch of juvenile nonsense ideas, made to work by some very impressive technical achievements and the directors' vision and heart; but it's the epitome of style over substance, or rather, the style is the substance. So, EEATO winning that award was particularly jarring to me.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:06:27 pm by Lastrador »
Logged

Offline Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,963
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55889 on: Today at 07:26:19 pm »
The script isn't great, like a bunch of skittled up people threw word clouds at a fuzzy felt board.  McDonagh's script for Inisherin is absolutely sublime.
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,520
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55890 on: Today at 08:03:38 pm »
Finally saw Ant man. Great film and really enjoyed - Bill Murray and a giant head arf - remember him from the comics.

Nice story and I have to check here, but was the villain the dude from Loki.. In fact.. will check now..

Yeah it was him! Thought so! Awesome :)
Logged
Poor.

Offline Lastrador

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,808
  • Not Italian
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55891 on: Today at 08:13:21 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 07:26:19 pm
The script isn't great, like a bunch of skittled up people threw word clouds at a fuzzy felt board.  McDonagh's script for Inisherin is absolutely sublime.
Agree on both accounts. Honestly think the editing had as much, or even more, of a hand in shaping EEAAO than the script did. While the greatness of The Banshees of Inisherin is mostly in the script.
Logged

Online John_P

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,532
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55892 on: Today at 08:41:30 pm »
At least Jenny the Donkey was able to attend.
Logged
"I must go to the hospital because the injury was so serious that maybe he will be there for one week,"

Gamertag: Chosen John

Offline mattD

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,411
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55893 on: Today at 08:47:03 pm »
I loved EEAAO, but I went into it having had really disappointing post-covid experiences for top blockbusters. Tenet was mediocre, as was the new Bond film which was dull. This was all topped off by Dune, one of the most po-faced, dour films I'd ever seen. A truly awful film.

So having enjoyed Everything Everywhere, I was just struck at how it didn't take itself seriously and had much needed heart to it. The performances are out of this world, compared to Daniel Craig's dour Bond and Timothy Chalamet in Dune who was just acting out an extended aftershave commercial. Ke Huy Quan and Michelle Yeoh were fab winners though.

So maybe I just view it relative to the other dross that preceded it. It's not one of the greatest films ever made but its damn fine blockbuster that is original and heartfelt. A much needed palette cleanser amongst all the other dross blockbusters these days.

Biggest head scratcher is Colin Farrell not winning best actor. All ably assiyed by a script that should have won too. Sublime in the equally brilliant Inisherins, but Brendan Frasers performance in The Whale was typical Oscar baiting nonsense that always succeeds unfortunately.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:54:12 pm by mattD »
Logged

Offline jizzspunk

  • Cumming soon. Or going. Depends how 'real' it gets. #livinginrealism
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,125
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55894 on: Today at 09:07:21 pm »
Quote from: mattD on Today at 08:47:03 pm


Biggest head scratcher is Colin Farrell not winning best actor. All ably assiyed by a script that should have won too. Sublime in the equally brilliant Inisherins, but Brendan Frasers performance in The Whale was typical Oscar baiting nonsense that always succeeds unfortunately.

I'm with you..there was nothing standout about The Whale or the performances, all opinions of course, but I can't get my head round the whole premise it drops into Oscar nomination territory, how Fraser eclipsed Butler Farrell or Mescal from the nominations is a head scratcher 🤷‍♂️
Logged
according to 24/7 I will be scrambling round for tickets on the exchange all season #STH #19awayclub

Offline mattD

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,411
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55895 on: Today at 09:20:31 pm »
Quote from: jizzspunk on Today at 09:07:21 pm
I'm with you..there was nothing standout about The Whale or the performances, all opinions of course, but I can't get my head round the whole premise it drops into Oscar nomination territory, how Fraser eclipsed Butler Farrell or Mescal from the nominations is a head scratcher 🤷‍♂️

Never saw Elvis but how could I forget Mescal. Didn't expect him from an indie film but his performance was incredibly moving. Fraser probably the least deserving of his performance but it guess it was more of a feel good vote as part of his comeback narrative.
Logged

Online Armand9

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,969
    • http://armand9.deviantart.com/
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55896 on: Today at 10:04:10 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 05:51:47 pm
Surprised at the lukewarm reaction to Everything Everywhere All at Once, thought a lot of people liked it. Personally, I didn't. At all. As above, it started off ok but was all over the pace by the end and felt like it was trying to be too clever.

On the other hand, I saw Banshees of Inisherin and absolutely loved it - that should have cleaned up yesterday instead. That a little film like that got so many nominations is great in and of itself but considering how much better is that Everything Everywhere All at Once, it's a still bit rubbish :P

i remember in here lots saying how good EE was, so plenty around here do like it going by that but maybe didn't see the oscars or dont give a shit to say it again or - they really like it, but is it oscar-sweeping worthy? I have no problem with it but sure it's no classic going to be remembered as something that goes in many enthusiast's top 10 of all time type thing. Titanic got 11... that's all i need to hear on that one.

Pulp Fiction lost to Forrest Gump - off the top of my head that was particularly egregious, much more so than anything in this year's oscars and Pacino getting it for Scent of a Woman up against Denzil's Malcom X is another doozy. Film lovers will have their own 'lists' of shit like that. It just demonstates what we all know, often times it's much more than just the merit of that particular actor at that particular time (eg Blanchett was the clear oscar winning performance of the films i saw in 2022).

This era of movies is not going to be seen as some golden era of cinema, not a chance in my view, quite the opposite, despite there being some great movies made during that time (which has always been the case in 'less than stellar' periods during my old ass memory). And if the oscar's did one thing right, it at least reminded me I have to get around to watching RRR  :D
Logged
Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 87,338
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55897 on: Today at 10:14:09 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Yesterday at 07:11:44 pm
Not seen any of the others, lol.

Will you go and see Fast 10 as well?

Creed 3?

John Wick 4?
Hobbs and Shaw was the only F&F film Ive seen.  I wont return.

Ive seen John wick on streaming during lock down

Creed Ive missed, I might wait for a few more before I go
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W
Pages: 1 ... 1393 1394 1395 1396 1397 [1398]   Go Up
« previous next »
 