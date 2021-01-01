Surprised at the lukewarm reaction to Everything Everywhere All at Once, thought a lot of people liked it. Personally, I didn't. At all. As above, it started off ok but was all over the pace by the end and felt like it was trying to be too clever.



On the other hand, I saw Banshees of Inisherin and absolutely loved it - that should have cleaned up yesterday instead. That a little film like that got so many nominations is great in and of itself but considering how much better is that Everything Everywhere All at Once, it's a still bit rubbish



I liked it well enough, but yeah, it's all over the place (intentionally, obviously) and not everything lands; Especially some of the silliest bits - like the sausage fingers or the ratatouille reference - or some of the more emotional parts, but that might just be me. It does have a very fresh and propulsive energy, but it frankly had me a bit exhausted by the end. Given the directing and editing style, it's obviously targeted at the current "Instagram story, youtube reels, short attention span" generation, so it doesn't surprise me that it seems to be a big hit with them, but I don't think it's a movie that will age all that well.Still not all that bothered by it winning some of the big awards last night. I mean, after CODA won "Best Picture' last year, anything vaguely original winning it, is an improvement. Some of the "lesser" awards it won last night had me baffled though. Jamie Lee Curtis (and I really like her), being nominated, let alone winning best-supporting actress, was shocking. Ditto winning original script, especially over Banshees. I mean the script is a bunch of juvenile nonsense ideas, made to work by some very impressive technical achievements and the directors' vision and heart; but it's the epitome of style over substance, or rather, the style is the substance. So, EEATO winning that award was particularly jarring to me.