The RAWK Film Thread

TankEngine10

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
March 7, 2023, 05:48:05 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on March  7, 2023, 11:46:31 am
It's a great film. Colin Farrell is excellent.

What a location as well.

Annoying that shite like the Whale and Elvis seem to have him locked out for Best Actor. Not even close.
Momos_righteye

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
March 8, 2023, 10:09:58 am
Quote from: TankEngine10 on March  7, 2023, 05:48:05 pm
Annoying that shite like the Whale and Elvis seem to have him locked out for Best Actor. Not even close.

I thought yer man in Elvis was excellent, I would have nearly had Paul Mescal ahead of Colin Farrell this year
The G in Gerrard

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
March 8, 2023, 12:14:06 pm
Quote from: TankEngine10 on March  7, 2023, 05:48:05 pm
Annoying that shite like the Whale and Elvis seem to have him locked out for Best Actor. Not even close.
It will probably be Elvis actor. Not seen that yet. Got it on download.
classycarra

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
March 8, 2023, 01:17:20 pm
Not a fan of who the oscars keep rewarding , especially in recent years - seems like half the films that get made nowadays are biopics or things that would be better served as a wikipedia page.

I'd gladly block them being considered for the actors categories, or if more charitable I'd be on board with a category for actors doing their impersonations of real people and leave the others for something more stimulating or challenging
The G in Gerrard

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
March 8, 2023, 02:50:06 pm
Fall - Number 1 film on Netflix. Utter shite.
Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
March 8, 2023, 03:01:28 pm
Quote from: classycarra on March  8, 2023, 01:17:20 pm
Not a fan of who the oscars keep rewarding , especially in recent years - seems like half the films that get made nowadays are biopics or things that would be better served as a wikipedia page.

I'd gladly block them being considered for the actors categories, or if more charitable I'd be on board with a category for actors doing their impersonations of real people and leave the others for something more stimulating or challenging

Agree completely. It's gotten completely out of hand in recent years. The best actor this year should be between Farrell and Mescal but they're realistically not even in the running because of some no mark doing a dime a dozen Elvis impression that wouldn't have made the final on Stars in Your Eyes
Chakan

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
March 8, 2023, 03:02:46 pm
Quote from: TankEngine10 on March  7, 2023, 05:48:05 pm
Annoying that shite like the Whale and Elvis seem to have him locked out for Best Actor. Not even close.

Have you watched the Whale? Just curious.
lionel_messias

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
March 8, 2023, 04:23:23 pm
Really enjoyed Elvis, especially Austin Butler who could become a big star (if he can find the right films to make).

Just wasn't really sure about Tom Hanks, who looked like an Indian man in a fat suit; insane casting to get a big name in there.
TankEngine10

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
March 8, 2023, 05:01:34 pm
Quote from: Chakan on March  8, 2023, 03:02:46 pm
Have you watched the Whale? Just curious.
Yeah thought it was absolutely awful. Couldn't believe how far Aronofsky has fallen since Requiem for a Dream. Black Swan and The Wrestler aside hes made some real rubbish, but this was a new low.

And I'd agree on all thats been said about biopics, relentlessly churning them out year after year in time for the Oscars tells you all you need to know about their integrity.
Chakan

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
March 8, 2023, 05:07:50 pm
Quote from: TankEngine10 on March  8, 2023, 05:01:34 pm
Yeah thought it was absolutely awful. Couldn't believe how far Aronofsky has fallen since Requiem for a Dream. Black Swan and The Wrestler aside hes made some real rubbish, but this was a new low.

And I'd agree on all thats been said about biopics, relentlessly churning them out year after year in time for the Oscars tells you all you need to know about their integrity.

Fair enough.

Well the Oscars have always had their own agenda.
Ultimate Bromance

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
March 10, 2023, 12:11:38 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/DpefYPLH67A" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/DpefYPLH67A</a>

Kickstarter on atm to turn this into a feature-length film (aiming for a 2028 release), already reached its target but I might chuck a few bob in, looks right up my alley if the earth's still knockin about in 2028! Link below for anyone interested

https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/masakawa/hidari-making-a-feature-length-stop-motion-samurai-film
Chakan

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
March 10, 2023, 12:18:03 pm
Quote from: Ultimate Bromance on March 10, 2023, 12:11:38 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/DpefYPLH67A" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/DpefYPLH67A</a>

Kickstarter on atm to turn this into a feature-length film (aiming for a 2028 release), already reached its target but I might chuck a few bob in, looks right up my alley if the earth's still knockin about in 2028! Link below for anyone interested

https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/masakawa/hidari-making-a-feature-length-stop-motion-samurai-film

Ycuzz

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
March 10, 2023, 03:34:21 pm
Quote from: Ultimate Bromance on March 10, 2023, 12:11:38 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/DpefYPLH67A" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/DpefYPLH67A</a>

Kickstarter on atm to turn this into a feature-length film (aiming for a 2028 release), already reached its target but I might chuck a few bob in, looks right up my alley if the earth's still knockin about in 2028! Link below for anyone interested

https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/masakawa/hidari-making-a-feature-length-stop-motion-samurai-film

Oh, hello!

Thanks for posting, will follow, yes indeed.
Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Yesterday at 10:58:03 am
Watched RRR yesterday. The dialogue ain't exactly the Coen brothers and the English actors feel like rejects from that Squid Game episode but I found myself not really caring. The two leads are so charismatic and the action is great fun. Can see why it's got alot of praise.
The G in Gerrard

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Yesterday at 11:00:44 am
Die Hart. Another movie threw together in space of a week it feels like. Nathalie Emmanuel should have avoided this.
S

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Yesterday at 11:46:59 pm
Top Gun Maverick is so fucking fun. I really wish I saw it in the cinema.

I cant stand most action films like it, but when theyre done right theres nothing better.
AndyMuller

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Today at 09:12:25 am
Watched My Cousin Vinny this morning. A comfy and warm film and Marisa Tomei is outstanding and absolutely gorgeous.
Armand9

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Today at 11:12:15 am
I recently went back and watched that too, masterclass in writing and performance.

i can't even recall the last good comedy movie, what was it? genuine question

Everything Everywhere All at Once, just came to mind and i really do rate that film and yeah, it's fair to call it a comedy. outside of that tho, can't think of another in fuck knows how long.

i think the 80s was one of the golden periods of comedy in movies, i quickly googled a list of for the that period and it's crazy just how many quality comedies there are, and i know that continues into the 90s to some degree
