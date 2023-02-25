I watched Bull last night, an extremely dark, oppressive British thriller starring Neil Maskell, who has a tendency to turn up in these kind of films (think Kill List), and David Haymans who is brilliantly menacing throughout. At it's core it's a revenge thriller along the same lines as Dead Man's Shoes, Neil Maskell's 'Bull' is betrayed by the disorganised crime family he's a member of and hunts them down one by one, however the final act takes a massive swerve, one I'm not sure worked. Still, it's gripping throughout and extremely violent and Maskell is stunning. Tamzin Outhwaite appears as a supporting character and does little more than look arsed off every minute she's on-screen. Well worth watching for fans of the genre, especially the aforementioned Kill List and Dead Man's Shoes, although ultimately it reaches neither's lofty heights.