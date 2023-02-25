I went to see Empire of Light at the cinema and thought it was great. Sam Mendes got the early 80s right*, which I think is hard, right down to the Jelly Babies, Chewits and bottles of Lucozade. Several heavy issues of the time (and still) are portrayed. Great performances from Olivia Coleman and Micheal Ward + supports Toby Jones, Tom Brooke and Colin Firth.

I've read a couple of reviews about it dragging but for me it didn't - watching on the big screen always helps. And I'm the same age as Mendes so all the nostalgia and memories hit - Saudade - for sure.



*Although I don't think there was a combined Scooter Rally andNational Front riot in Margate or anywhere on the Southcoast back then (although as an aid to plot fair enough).