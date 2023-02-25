« previous next »
Author Topic: The RAWK Film Thread  (Read 3063596 times)

Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55800 on: February 25, 2023, 02:05:13 am »
Quote from: MBL? on February 23, 2023, 09:57:50 pm
A witness for the prosecution is probably my favourite courtroom drama a long with 12 angry men

Great Billy Wilder film
Offline TankEngine10

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55801 on: February 25, 2023, 12:43:28 pm »
Making our way through the best picture nominees. Halfway now (but no interest in Avatar, and the missus hates Tom Cruise so probably only three to go).

Women Talking
Not up to much really. Decent actors not really given much to do, a fairly slight and overly on the nose script that will probably be on college courses in the future, but for insufferable modules.
Online John_P

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55802 on: February 25, 2023, 03:50:03 pm »
Sadly Cocaine Bear was just ok, some good sequences. Doesn't seem to know if wants to be graphic violence or played entirely for laughs so it falls between the two.
Offline Armand9

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55803 on: Yesterday at 07:43:22 am »
Knock at the Cabin

the kind of movie you're only invested in for the pay off and it's very deliberately set up that way (unlike sixth sense), so you know you're only watching it for the pay off

yep, didn't cut it for me
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55804 on: Yesterday at 08:35:05 pm »
Just back from the new Puss in Boots

Started off really annoying but that was the point.

What a delight and me and the missus had a tear in our eye at the end.

Top class animation, story, acting and most of all heart

10/10

My favourite film for a while

Loved it
Online fowlermagic

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55805 on: Yesterday at 09:11:50 pm »
Tried to watch Everything Everywhere All at Once.... Inception on steroids, good luck on trying to follow the story line
Offline TepidT2O

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55806 on: Yesterday at 09:22:07 pm »
Went to see the new Ant-Man film at the weekend much better than I expected .

Great to see  Michelle Pfeiffer taking such an important part in it.  Marvellous actress.
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55807 on: Yesterday at 09:42:24 pm »
Quote from: fowlermagic on Yesterday at 09:11:50 pm
Tried to watch Everything Everywhere All at Once.... Inception on steroids, good luck on trying to follow the story line

:D

It's a bit mad. I absolutely loved it. You have to suspend.. everything.

The rocks scenes were absolute classic and so nice and sad :(
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55808 on: Yesterday at 09:43:15 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:22:07 pm
Went to see the new Ant-Man film at the weekend much better than I expected .

Great to see  Michelle Pfeiffer taking such an important part in it.  Marvellous actress.

Seeing that this weekend
Offline classycarra

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55809 on: Yesterday at 09:51:23 pm »
Quote from: fowlermagic on Yesterday at 09:11:50 pm
Tried to watch Everything Everywhere All at Once.... Inception on steroids, good luck on trying to follow the story line
I went into that with a very open mind, but I thought it was largely rubbish (for me, I know for some it's quickly become pretty beloved)
Offline kavah

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55810 on: Yesterday at 11:25:16 pm »
I went to see Empire of Light at the cinema and thought it was great. Sam Mendes got the early 80s right*, which I think is hard, right down to the Jelly Babies, Chewits and bottles of Lucozade. Several heavy issues of the time (and still) are portrayed. Great performances from Olivia Coleman and Micheal Ward + supports Toby Jones, Tom Brooke and Colin Firth.
I've read a couple of reviews about it dragging but for me it didn't - watching on the big screen always helps. And I'm the same age as Mendes so all the nostalgia and memories hit  - Saudade - for sure.

*Although I don't think there was a combined Scooter Rally andNational Front riot in Margate or anywhere on the Southcoast back then (although as an aid to plot fair enough).
Online fowlermagic

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55811 on: Today at 09:20:32 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 09:42:24 pm
:D

It's a bit mad. I absolutely loved it. You have to suspend.. everything.

The rocks scenes were absolute classic and so nice and sad :(

A bit mad... A bit mad was me after a few whiskies, this madness definitely was written while high as a kite. Sausage fingers made me scratch my head but hey it sure does prioritise the use of your feet. 🤔the stones def give you a wee hint that the writers were stoned when they came up with that lol. All in all a crazy movie telling us all we need is a hug and love to not be so angry at the world, us Liverpool fans needed hugs after that madness last week when a back pass was broken down to degrees and bounces 🙈 it's an OK movie that definitely makes you ponder wtf but Oscar worthy it's not.
Offline BarryCrocker

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55812 on: Today at 09:38:49 am »
Quote from: fowlermagic on Today at 09:20:32 am
A bit mad... A bit mad was me after a few whiskies, this madness definitely was written while high as a kite. Sausage fingers made me scratch my head but hey it sure does prioritise the use of your feet. 🤔the stones def give you a wee hint that the writers were stoned when they came up with that lol. All in all a crazy movie telling us all we need is a hug and love to not be so angry at the world, us Liverpool fans needed hugs after that madness last week when a back pass was broken down to degrees and bounces 🙈 it's an OK movie that definitely makes you ponder wtf but Oscar worthy it's not.

Totally batshit crazy and original. I loved everything about it from seeing Short Round from Indiana Jones, sausage hands had me reaching for the ventolin and the fact that a black-hole is actually a bagel with everything on it (too much of something is dangerous). The fact that the original, unadulterated version of ourselves is usually the best version and is what some many seek. Originality, normality. Wins.
Online Hedley Lamarr

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55813 on: Today at 11:59:52 am »
I watched Bull last night, an extremely dark, oppressive British thriller starring Neil Maskell, who has a tendency to turn up in these kind of films (think Kill List), and David Haymans who is brilliantly menacing throughout.  At it's core it's a revenge thriller along the same lines as Dead Man's Shoes, Neil Maskell's 'Bull' is betrayed by the disorganised crime family he's a member of and hunts them down one by one, however the final act takes a massive swerve, one I'm not sure worked.  Still, it's gripping throughout and extremely violent and Maskell is stunning.  Tamzin Outhwaite appears as a supporting character and does little more than look arsed off every minute she's on-screen.  Well worth watching for fans of the genre, especially the aforementioned Kill List and Dead Man's Shoes, although ultimately it reaches neither's lofty heights.
Offline classycarra

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55814 on: Today at 01:02:10 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 11:59:52 am
I watched Bull last night, an extremely dark, oppressive British thriller starring Neil Maskell, who has a tendency to turn up in these kind of films (think Kill List), and David Haymans who is brilliantly menacing throughout.  At it's core it's a revenge thriller along the same lines as Dead Man's Shoes, Neil Maskell's 'Bull' is betrayed by the disorganised crime family he's a member of and hunts them down one by one, however the final act takes a massive swerve, one I'm not sure worked.  Still, it's gripping throughout and extremely violent and Maskell is stunning.  Tamzin Outhwaite appears as a supporting character and does little more than look arsed off every minute she's on-screen.  Well worth watching for fans of the genre, especially the aforementioned Kill List and Dead Man's Shoes, although ultimately it reaches neither's lofty heights.
Great description!

I saw this at the cinema when it came out, knowing nothing except that it was the same director as London to Brighton (haven't seen it since it was out, but recall thinking it was grim but good). Since then I'd forgotten what it was called, when trying to recommend as a dark revenge thriller to mates, but described at as being in a similar vein to the start of Kill List too. On top of those films mentioned, guess it also has similarities to Blue Ruin too
Online Hedley Lamarr

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55815 on: Today at 01:11:56 pm »
It certainly has that same oppressive atmosphere as Blue Ruin, which I haven't seen since it's release but remember really 'enjoying'.  Bull is on 4OD, or All4, or whatever they're calling it these days.

London To Brighton, like you said, was a great film, albeit one I probably won't watch again.  Last I heard Paul Andrew Williams was making a TV show about Cary Grant which seems a bit of an about turn, that was a few years back though.
Online fowlermagic

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55816 on: Today at 02:15:06 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 09:38:49 am
Totally batshit crazy and original. I loved everything about it from seeing Short Round from Indiana Jones, sausage hands had me reaching for the ventolin and the fact that a black-hole is actually a bagel with everything on it (too much of something is dangerous). The fact that the original, unadulterated version of ourselves is usually the best version and is what some many seek. Originality, normality. Wins.

An everything babel is absolutely amazing and about the only thing i miss from living in NY. There was definitely some originality in the movie although I wouldn't be surprised if it was based on some other multiverse movie or book or took bits and pieces from various movies throughout the decades. Nothing is truly original anymore but this movie sure pushed the envelope. Guess im showing my age as multiverse movies from recent years lose me as my pea brain explodes. Going to give The Whale a watch this week probably more my cup of tea.
