Author Topic: The RAWK Film Thread  (Read 3059987 times)

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55760 on: February 20, 2023, 09:15:30 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on February 20, 2023, 08:36:21 pm
Primal Fear - Richard Gere & Edward Norton
;D

That was in my original post Baz

Brilliant film though, didnt see the end coming
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55761 on: February 20, 2023, 09:19:07 pm »
John Wick 2. Watched John Wick years ago. Think I'm getting old, as it was too violent. When he pulled out the pencil I had to.turn it off. Living up to my custom title, I guess.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55762 on: February 20, 2023, 09:31:52 pm »
Quote from: dalarr on February 20, 2023, 09:19:07 pm
John Wick 2. Watched John Wick years ago. Think I'm getting old, as it was too violent. When he pulled out the pencil I had to.turn it off. Living up to my custom title, I guess.

Watch 3 and then you're just in time for 4 to come out in March
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55763 on: February 20, 2023, 09:32:50 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on February 20, 2023, 09:15:09 pm
Michael Clayton

Yes! Although I don't think much of that takes place in a courtroom? Great film though.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55764 on: February 21, 2023, 01:24:26 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on February 20, 2023, 06:01:51 pm
Ive recently watched A few good men,  A time t to Kill,Primal Fear and My cousin Vinny and decided that court room films are my thing.

Does anyone have any other suggestions'?


The Verdict. One of Paul Newman's best
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55765 on: February 21, 2023, 02:25:07 am »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on February 21, 2023, 01:24:26 am

The Verdict. One of Paul Newman's best

Really good one, 100% agree about it being one of Newman's best...
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55766 on: February 21, 2023, 09:15:45 am »
The Crow graphic novel is one my favourite things in the world of art, from music to films and everything in between, and i came across this 'director's' commentary but by James O'Barr, the creator of the graphic novel. It's just the commentary so you'll have to run it in sync with a copy of the film (not hard) to get the best from it. It answered a lot of the criticisms i've had of the adaptation to film (i really like the film but it's not a patch on the graphic novel), especially the utter bullshit ending, which i was happy to find out he despises as much as me (tho amusingly he totally misunderstood the mechanics of the 'kryptonite' factor the studio wrote in, for some reason). It's also a window into how much the non creatives at studios fuck with movies (something Star Wars and Star Trek fans and others are more aware of these days...).

Fans of the movie, if so inclined, will get plenty out of the commentary but those who love the graphic novel as well will get a lot more. What is of general interest is just how much they cut from the movie, especially the vast majority of the violence they filmed (my second greatest criticism between the film/novel and now i know why), cos as most will know Brandon Lee died on set and the censors (MPA) we're particularly sensitive with this movie for that reason. So none of the more graphic violence got in. Which also explains continuity 'errors', which now i know weren't film making gaffs but aggressive editing made necessary by the MPA's demands on the film.

anyway, here's the link

https://www.youtube.com/v/hWvuvfPsRng

maybe one day we'll get the movie in full, which would be great, tho won't change that fucking dumbass retcon of the final act ;D
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55767 on: February 21, 2023, 09:40:19 am »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on February 21, 2023, 01:24:26 am

The Verdict. One of Paul Newman's best

I'd add 12 Angry Men (the 1957 version)
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55768 on: February 21, 2023, 10:15:29 am »
The Accused(1988) with Jodie Foster is definitely one that stays with you.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55769 on: February 21, 2023, 10:47:06 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on February 20, 2023, 06:01:51 pm
Ive recently watched A few good men,  A time t to Kill,Primal Fear and My cousin Vinny and decided that court room films are my thing.

Does anyone have any other suggestions'?

To Kill a Mockingbird (60's film with Gregory Peck, brilliant. The most famous courtroom movie?)
From The Hip (80's courtroom comedy with john hurt, i liked it, one of those movies you think it's gonna be meh but is better than you think)
Suspect (another 80's film, Cher, liam nielsen and dennis quaid. was okayish but weakest of this lot)
The Lincoln Lawyer (2011, Matthew McConaughey and Marisa Tomei, i cant recall it now but im pretty sure i liked it at the time)

there are others, like Anatomy of a Murder (1959 with james steward) but anything with Jimmy in looks really dated now, even tho it's close to Mocking bird in age, which i dont think is overly dated and is a better movie anyway imo. Jagged Edge is another but i cant recall how much of that takes place in the courtroom and as noted above by BER, The Accused is a good and powerful movie, but again cant recall how much takes place in the courtroom (iirc it's centred more on time with her lawyer, tho there is courtroom).


funnily enough i was watching a podcast of lawyers/solicitors last week (i'm currently following a live murder trial) and courtroom in movies came up and they all agreed almost instantly what was the most realistic as regards procedure, law and representation etc and fuck me, it was My Cousin Vinny. There wasn't even a debate about it, they all just blurted it out at the same time. Obviously they're allowing for artistic licence with the comedy aspect but from a technical viewpoint was a no-contest to them.

on the back of that i watched it for the first time probably since i saw it when it came out - what a brilliantly made movie, there's not one wasted scene, character building and story arc are cleverly built in unison from the expert writing (dude also wrote Ruthless People, great movie, and Dirty Rotten Scoundrels) and the cast are a joy. oh and marisa tomei was hot as fuck - never hurts  :D
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55770 on: February 21, 2023, 12:54:09 pm »
Semis for the Pre80s movie draft are up. Get your votes in:

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=353782.0
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55771 on: February 21, 2023, 12:57:22 pm »
If you're looking for a family courtroom drama, I'd highly recommend A Separation, the 2011 film by Iranian Asghar Farhadi. It's a stunning film about a couple going through a divorce and fighting over custody of their daughter, with all sorts of complications thrown into the mix.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55772 on: February 21, 2023, 03:29:05 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on February 20, 2023, 06:01:51 pm
Ive recently watched A few good men,  A time t to Kill,Primal Fear and My cousin Vinny and decided that court room films are my thing.

Does anyone have any other suggestions'?

Another Iranian film Close-up. An incredibly innovative piece of filmmaking. Not your usual court room drama since its a documentary of sorts but the court room is the best part of the film.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55773 on: February 21, 2023, 06:24:48 pm »
Quote from: Momos_righteye on February 21, 2023, 09:40:19 am
I'd add 12 Angry Men (the 1957 version)

One of my favourite films! Think Ive only watched the Godfather more often

Another great courtroom drama is Inherit The Wind (1960 version) with Spencer Tracy and Frederic March about a teacher in a small southern town in America who goes on trial for teaching Darwinism, against the state law!  A true story too.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55774 on: Yesterday at 12:11:11 am »
Quote from: Red Ol on February 21, 2023, 06:24:48 pm

Another great courtroom drama is Inherit The Wind (1960 version) with Spencer Tracy and Frederic March about a teacher in a small southern town in America who goes on trial for teaching Darwinism, against the state law!  A true story too.

Another classic
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55775 on: Yesterday at 08:52:58 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on February 20, 2023, 06:01:51 pm
Ive recently watched A few good men,  A time t to Kill,Primal Fear and My cousin Vinny and decided that court room films are my thing.

Does anyone have any other suggestions'?

Runaway Jury
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55776 on: Yesterday at 09:31:14 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on February 20, 2023, 09:15:30 pm
;D

That was in my original post Baz

Brilliant film though, didnt see the end coming

🤦🏻

Haven't watched it in years but Breaker Morant (1980) by Bruce Beresford (Driving Miss Daisy) is rather good.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55777 on: Yesterday at 01:15:29 pm »
The final of the Pre80s movie draft is up. Get your votes in:

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=353791.0
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55778 on: Yesterday at 02:13:23 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on February 20, 2023, 06:01:51 pm
Ive recently watched A few good men,  A time t to Kill,Primal Fear and My cousin Vinny and decided that court room films are my thing.

Does anyone have any other suggestions'?

Murder in the first, Sleepers
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55779 on: Yesterday at 10:20:20 pm »
From the makers of John Wick but set in WW2 with the same carnage

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/CwnokYOxXHA&amp;ab_channel=FilmIsNowActionMovies" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/CwnokYOxXHA&amp;ab_channel=FilmIsNowActionMovies</a>
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55780 on: Yesterday at 10:48:09 pm »
Went to see Blue Jean at the weekend. Really recommend it. Film about a teacher in 80's Newcastle who is struggling with making clear her sexuality, in Thatcher's Britain, while dealing with Section 28 and its impact on students. It's a tightly shot drama with small dashes of comedy and colourful characters.

My main takeaway was a real reminder of how dangerous conforming is, going against the grain takes courage but things never change if you turn a blind eye out of fear. It feels really prescient in today's culture with the heightened transphobia in the wider media. We all create the environment where children and adults alike can open up about their true selves. That might mean pissing loved ones off but so be it, that's our responsibility as good humans.

My other takeaway is Rosy McEwen is going to be an absolute superstar, I'd put a lot of money on it. Captivating.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55781 on: Today at 12:13:19 am »
THE FINAL! Please Vote lads/lasses.  :wave

Quote from: Lastrador on Yesterday at 01:15:29 pm
The final of the Pre80s movie draft is up. Get your votes in:

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=353791.0
