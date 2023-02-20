The Crow graphic novel is one my favourite things in the world of art, from music to films and everything in between, and i came across this 'director's' commentary but by James O'Barr, the creator of the graphic novel. It's just the commentary so you'll have to run it in sync with a copy of the film (not hard) to get the best from it. It answered a lot of the criticisms i've had of the adaptation to film (i really like the film but it's not a patch on the graphic novel), especially the utter bullshit ending, which i was happy to find out he despises as much as me (tho amusingly he totally misunderstood the mechanics of the 'kryptonite' factor the studio wrote in, for some reason). It's also a window into how much the non creatives at studios fuck with movies (something Star Wars and Star Trek fans and others are more aware of these days...).Fans of the movie, if so inclined, will get plenty out of the commentary but those who love the graphic novel as well will get a lot more. What is of general interest is just how much they cut from the movie, especially the vast majority of the violence they filmed (my second greatest criticism between the film/novel and now i know why), cos as most will know Brandon Lee died on set and the censors (MPA) we're particularly sensitive with this movie for that reason. So none of the more graphic violence got in. Which also explains continuity 'errors', which now i know weren't film making gaffs but aggressive editing made necessary by the MPA's demands on the film.anyway, here's the linkmaybe one day we'll get the movie in full, which would be great, tho won't change that fucking dumbass retcon of the final act