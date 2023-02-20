Ive recently watched A few good men, A time t to Kill,Primal Fear and My cousin Vinny and decided that court room films are my thing.To Kill a Mockingbird
Does anyone have any other suggestions'?
(60's film with Gregory Peck, brilliant. The most famous courtroom movie?)From The Hip
(80's courtroom comedy with john hurt, i liked it, one of those movies you think it's gonna be meh but is better than you think)Suspect
(another 80's film, Cher, liam nielsen and dennis quaid. was okayish but weakest of this lot)The Lincoln Lawyer
(2011, Matthew McConaughey and Marisa Tomei, i cant recall it now but im pretty sure i liked it at the time)
there are others, like Anatomy of a Murder (1959 with james steward) but anything with Jimmy in looks really dated now, even tho it's close to Mocking bird in age, which i dont think is overly dated and is a better movie anyway imo. Jagged Edge is another but i cant recall how much of that takes place in the courtroom and as noted above by BER, The Accused is a good and powerful movie, but again cant recall how much takes place in the courtroom (iirc it's centred more on time with her lawyer, tho there is courtroom).
funnily enough i was watching a podcast of lawyers/solicitors last week (i'm currently following a live murder trial) and courtroom in movies came up and they all agreed almost instantly what was the most realistic as regards procedure, law and representation etc and fuck me, it was My Cousin Vinny. There wasn't even a debate about it, they all just blurted it out at the same time. Obviously they're allowing for artistic licence with the comedy aspect but from a technical viewpoint was a no-contest to them.
on the back of that i watched it for the first time probably since i saw it when it came out - what a brilliantly made movie, there's not one wasted scene, character building and story arc are cleverly built in unison from the expert writing (dude also wrote Ruthless People, great movie, and Dirty Rotten Scoundrels) and the cast are a joy. oh and marisa tomei was hot as fuck - never hurts