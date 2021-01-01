Primal Fear - Richard Gere & Edward Norton
John Wick 2. Watched John Wick years ago. Think I'm getting old, as it was too violent. When he pulled out the pencil I had to.turn it off. Living up to my custom title, I guess.
Michael Clayton
Ive recently watched A few good men, A time t to Kill,Primal Fear and My cousin Vinny and decided that court room films are my thing.Does anyone have any other suggestions'?
Quarterfinals of the pre80s draft are up. Get your votes in:Q1 and Q2https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=353773.0Q3 and Q4https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=353774.0
The Verdict. One of Paul Newman's best
