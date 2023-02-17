Bruce Willis diagnosed with Dementia which is sad.



How do people rank him amongst the greats etc?



you mean like is he a 'great'? cos he's not to me, he never reached that height, but that's not a dig, not many do by definition - not every really good actor can be a great otherwise 'great' means nothing, that's how i see it anyway (eg Clint is a whole other level)that aside, top actor, if given a good script he'd deliver and he's been in some of my favourite movies - Fifth Element, Pulp Fiction to name two - and lesser films i loved like Sin City and Unbreakable, Die Hard. He had the chops, range, charisma and charm that you could put a movie on his shoulders, what i dont think he had was the gravitas (eg again Clint, Deniro, Denzil and if going back further Spencer Tracy etc).looking back, he will be fondly remembered for some great characters and movies