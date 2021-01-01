« previous next »
Offline Armand9

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55720 on: Yesterday at 02:23:55 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 09:19:02 am
Bruce Willis diagnosed with Dementia which is sad.

How do people rank him amongst the greats etc?

you mean like is he a 'great'? cos he's not to me, he never reached that height, but that's not a dig, not many do by definition - not every really good actor can be a great otherwise 'great' means nothing, that's how i see it anyway (eg Clint is a whole other level)

that aside, top actor, if given a good script he'd deliver and he's been in some of my favourite movies - Fifth Element, Pulp Fiction to name two - and lesser films i loved like Sin City and Unbreakable, Die Hard. He had the chops, range, charisma and charm that you could put a movie on his shoulders, what i dont think he had was the gravitas (eg again Clint, Deniro, Denzil and if going back further Spencer Tracy etc).

looking back, he will be fondly remembered for some great characters and movies
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 02:26:45 pm by Armand9 »
Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238

Offline Hedley Lamarr

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55721 on: Yesterday at 03:25:45 pm »
Sharper on Apple TV looks like it could be fun, getting pretty decent reviews.  I watch a lot of Apple TVs shows, dont think Ive watched any of their features.
Offline AndyMuller

  Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55722 on: Yesterday at 04:27:34 pm »
Fucking hell calm down lionel_messias havent you got a transfer thread to be posting shite in? I only asked is he a great because he obviously isnt going to act ever again which is a shame and sad. Too sensitive on here some people these days la.
Offline lionel_messias

  likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55723 on: Yesterday at 04:36:10 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 04:27:34 pm
Fucking hell calm down lionel_messias havent you got a transfer thread to be posting shite in? I only asked is he a great because he obviously isnt going to act ever again which is a shame and sad. Too sensitive on here some people these days la.

As opposed to the quality you put out :jester 

Online red mongoose

  Every day he's funnelling. Twisted firestarter. Just once he'd like to get something right on here. We're waiting too. Everything he does, he does it for us!
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55724 on: Yesterday at 06:10:45 pm »
Quote from: Armand9 on Yesterday at 02:23:55 pm
you mean like is he a 'great'? cos he's not to me, he never reached that height, but that's not a dig, not many do by definition - not every really good actor can be a great otherwise 'great' means nothing, that's how i see it anyway (eg Clint is a whole other level)

that aside, top actor, if given a good script he'd deliver and he's been in some of my favourite movies - Fifth Element, Pulp Fiction to name two - and lesser films i loved like Sin City and Unbreakable, Die Hard. He had the chops, range, charisma and charm that you could put a movie on his shoulders, what i dont think he had was the gravitas (eg again Clint, Deniro, Denzil and if going back further Spencer Tracy etc).

looking back, he will be fondly remembered for some great characters and movies

Yep, good post. I'd just give a massive shout-out to the show that made him a star - "Moonlighting." It ran almost exactly concurrently to the original "Miami Vice," and the two of them were among the very best we'd ever seen or would see until the much more recent Golden Age that included "Deadwood" et al.
Offline Hedley Lamarr

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55725 on: Yesterday at 06:30:04 pm »
Frank Sinatra was supposed to play John McClaine, forgot the name of the podcast but it goes into near casting, Stallone cast in Beverly Hills Cop, that sort of thing
Offline AndyMuller

  Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55726 on: Yesterday at 07:02:25 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Yesterday at 04:36:10 pm
As opposed to the quality you put out :jester

 :lmao

Mate you live in the transfer thread doing fantasy formations and squad lists calm it.
Offline John_P

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55727 on: Yesterday at 11:29:57 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Yesterday at 06:30:04 pm
Frank Sinatra was supposed to play John McClaine, forgot the name of the podcast but it goes into near casting, Stallone cast in Beverly Hills Cop, that sort of thing

Thought Die Hard was adapted from a series of books. And as Sinatra had played the same lead character in a different book adaptation the studio legally had to offer him first refusal.

I know the initial Die Hard posters didn't actually have Bruce Willis' face on the posters as they were worried no one would go see an action film with the guy from Moonlighting in it.
Offline Samie

  The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55728 on: Today at 01:02:08 am »
Offline afc turkish

  How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55729 on: Today at 01:44:19 am »
2 Guns with Denzel and Mark Mark, sans Funky Bunch, on Netflix stateside.

Surprisingly good; as with his other roles where he isn't the neo-con, entire heroic-movie focus but playing off other, better actors, the vibrations from Marky Mark are mostly good and amusing.

And when Denzel was born, the doctor turned to Mama Washington and said, "Damn, one cool motherfucker." Interplay between him and Boston is quite amusing in spots.

Quite a good, casual afternoon flick with an interesting enough, adequately twisty plot lacking obvious good guys.

 
Offline classycarra

  The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55730 on: Today at 02:12:03 am »
Realise I'd never seen Mission Impossible 3 so stuck that on tonight. God it was shite. Doesn't have any of the fun of the ones that came after it.

I figured the series continued in spite of it, but apparently studios liked it and it made money and they somehow wanted JJ Abrams back - lucky for them he couldn't. I'm not one of those people who thinks he's awful, but god this was filmed badly and the story was like a made for tv film (the final scene was like 'take your partner to work day', the way they're all giggling at nothing reminded me of Garth Marenghi's Darkplace!)
