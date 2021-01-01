« previous next »
The RAWK Film Thread

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55720 on: Today at 02:19:06 pm »
Quote from: BER on Today at 01:22:34 pm
The lads just been diagnosed with dementia and this is your take?

Weird this obsession with ranking things.

No offense or disrespect was intended, as I said I like a lot of his movies and as meerly answering the question posed. In my humble opinion it would be a boring world we'd live in without debate and opinions, the question posed opened discussion and reminded me I really want to watch Pulp Fiction again.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55721 on: Today at 02:23:55 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 09:19:02 am
Bruce Willis diagnosed with Dementia which is sad.

How do people rank him amongst the greats etc?

you mean like is he a 'great'? cos he's not to me, he never reached that height, but that's not a dig, not many do by definition - not every really good actor can be a great otherwise 'great' means nothing, that's how i see it anyway (eg Clint is a whole other level)

that aside, top actor, if given a good script he'd deliver and he's been in some of my favourite movies - Fifth Element, Pulp Fiction to name two - and lesser films i loved like Sin City and Unbreakable, Die Hard. He had the chops, range, charisma and charm that you could put a movie on his shoulders, what i dont think he had was the gravitas (eg again Clint, Deniro, Denzil and if going back further Spencer Tracy etc).

looking back, he will be fondly remembered for some great characters and movies
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55722 on: Today at 03:25:45 pm »
Sharper on Apple TV looks like it could be fun, getting pretty decent reviews.  I watch a lot of Apple TVs shows, dont think Ive watched any of their features.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55723 on: Today at 04:27:34 pm »
Fucking hell calm down lionel_messias havent you got a transfer thread to be posting shite in? I only asked is he a great because he obviously isnt going to act ever again which is a shame and sad. Too sensitive on here some people these days la.
