Going through a Paul Schrader phase at the moment, obviously most are aware of his screenwriting but as a director he's hugely underrated. He hasn't got the same technical flair as his contemporaries (Scorsese, De Palma) but he uses his own demons to create fantastic studies of flawed characters, mainly men.
Last night I watched Light Sleeper for the umpteenth time, it has parallels with Taxi Driver, both are about single, nocturnal men looking for something, both films end with an explosion of violence but Willem Defoe's La Tour is a much more relatable, rounded man. His actions are understandable, perhaps even warranted, he's a person you wouldn't mind spending time with despite being a mid-level drug dealer. He has worries about his future and regrets about his past, it's a brilliant performance from Defoe perhaps up there with Nick Nolte in Affliction as far as Paul Schrader films are concerned (Nolte was Oscar nominated, James Coburn won best supporting for playing Nolte's father)
I'm glad Schrader seems to be having a creative burst late on in his career, both First Reformed and The Card Counter were fantastic films. His latest film, Master Gardener, is out in a month or two.