Seen a few films recently, not sure if I mentioned them on here, so here goes..





Unwelcome



Starts off like a bog-standard 'middle o' nowhere' film and the second half is hilarious and laugh out loud funny - I think it's supposed to be as well. Then as mad as a bag of frogs. 6/10





Bank of Dave



Really nice feel good story (That's not quite true) about a bloke thinking socialism could work and tries to come up with a sensible, workable way in which he can make it happen and bring something to his local community and City. 8/10



Spiderheard



Bit hit and miss. Missus hated it. I thought it was an interesting story and the reveal wasn't really much of a reveal at the end as it didn't really change the plot that much - I think because I was thinking that anyway. But maybe I was just complying with the suggestions in the film.. 6/10





The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent



Me and the missus put this on thinking it would be completely shite - we aren't really fans of Nick Cage anyway... Instead we were treated to a tremendous bit of fun. Hilarious in place. Absolutely hilarious in others and more swipes at Hollywood, Bad Writing, Bad productions, Nick Cage, Bad Nick Cage films, Spy thrillers, Thrillers, Action Films and everything in between. An absolutely gobsmacked 9/10 for me

