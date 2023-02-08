« previous next »
Quote from: AlphaDelta on January 23, 2023, 12:59:44 pm
Watched Bank of Dave on Netflix last night, it was 'alright', bit cringey in parts but not a bad watch.

Watchs it last night , yep it was alright , I certainly wasnt   expecting to see Sean Dyche and def leopard in the same movie 😂
Quote from: Trada on February  7, 2023, 09:18:56 pm
I enjoyed M3gan but I thought it was more of a Sci fi thriller than Horror.

Yeah also not convinced it was a horror

Thought AI did the whole idea better as well :)
Quote from: Lastrador on February  6, 2023, 06:26:22 pm
We're drafting Pre-80s movies, gents. Everyone is invited to join in. If interested, sign-up on the thread below.

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=353698.msg18718394#new

Cheers.


Happy to Vote. Great era. Love the John Hughes films especially
Throw the voting up here when its ready.
Went to see Knock at the Cabin last night.

Went in kind of blind thinking it was just a home invasion movie.  I was pleasantly surprised and quite enjoyed it.

Dave Batista starring initially rang alarm bells but he was surprisingly decent in a serious role.
Banshees of Inisherin was a work of art. Heartfelt, funny, beautifully acted and directed. One of the best I've seen in years and I hope it absolutely cleans up every award it's up for. Just stunning
Went to see Women Talking this afternoon, a really powerful film filled with fantastic performances.
Quote from: Chakan on February  5, 2023, 03:20:08 pm
Be interested to hear what you think of The Menu. I gave my thoughts on it about 2 pages back, in spoilers.

Quote from: Chakan on January  9, 2023, 06:45:39 pm
Just finished watching The Menu, had really high hopes for it when I saw the trailer, but hated it.

I mean I get it, but honestly just really didn't enjoy it.

So I watched this and I'm with you, I really didn't like it. In fact, I feel like a little bit of my soul has died.
Jurassic Park - Dominion. Not good.
Quote from: Hazell on February 11, 2023, 10:37:44 pm
So I watched this and I'm with you, I really didn't like it. In fact, I feel like a little bit of my soul has died.

very much of an overpromise completely under deliver type for me
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on February 11, 2023, 11:00:50 pm
Jurassic Park - Dominion. Not good.
One of the dumbest films Ive ever seen. The ending of humans, animals and dinosaurs all co-existing in harmony was hilarious.

I genuinely wish theyd just gone full schlock with it and gone with a human/dinosaur hybrid, which was one of the pitches on the table for JP3.
Quote from: Chakan on February 12, 2023, 12:04:56 am
very much of an overpromise completely under deliver type for me

I saw a lot of positive reviews but it just left me completely cold.
Quote from: Hazell on February 12, 2023, 12:12:23 am
I saw a lot of positive reviews but it just left me completely cold.

Thats because you was eating and not tasting.
Quote from: gerrardisgod on February 12, 2023, 12:08:27 am
One of the dumbest films Ive ever seen. The ending of humans, animals and dinosaurs all co-existing in harmony was hilarious.

I genuinely wish theyd just gone full schlock with it and gone with a human/dinosaur hybrid, which was one of the pitches on the table for JP3.
The first reboot was good iirc. This seemed to just thrown together on the back of it. Threw a rubbish script together and was just awful. Hopefully no more if this is the standard produced.
Quote from: AndyMuller on February 12, 2023, 07:39:25 am
Thats because you was eating and not tasting.

Probably ;D

I will say it was well shot and the performances from Anya Taylor-Joy and Ralph Fiennes were great but everything else left me feeling grossed out for some reason.
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on February 11, 2023, 11:00:50 pm
Jurassic Park - Dominion. Not good.

Another committee driven blockbuster with no ingenuity or originality. CGI whacks the viewer over the head to distract the fact of really poor direction and story. An awful film.

Is there any genuine great blockbuster directors out there? Chris Nolan probably the closest, but I'm talking of the Spielberg family friendly type of which I don't think there are any.
Wakanda Forever. Was enjoyable & nice tribute to Chad.
Quote from: Hazell on February 12, 2023, 07:01:48 pm
Probably ;D

I will say it was well shot and the performances from Anya Taylor-Joy and Ralph Fiennes were great but everything else left me feeling grossed out for some reason.
Yeah just didn't work for me either - there's a part midway through where those two actors finally end up face to face and bouncing off each other that you think it might spark into something really good, but then that momentum slows and is quickly lost.
Seen a few films recently, not sure if I mentioned them on here, so here goes..


Unwelcome

Starts off like a bog-standard 'middle o' nowhere' film and the second half is hilarious and laugh out loud funny - I think it's supposed to be as well. Then as mad as a bag of frogs. 6/10


Bank of Dave

Really nice feel good story (That's not quite true) about a bloke thinking socialism could work and tries to come up with a sensible, workable way in which he can make it happen and bring something to his local community and City. 8/10

Spiderheard

Bit hit and miss. Missus hated it. I thought it was an interesting story and the reveal wasn't really much of a reveal at the end as it didn't really change the plot that much - I think because I was thinking that anyway. But maybe I was just complying with the suggestions in the film..  6/10


The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent

Me and the missus put this on thinking it would be completely shite - we aren't really fans of Nick Cage anyway... Instead we were treated to a tremendous bit of fun. Hilarious in place. Absolutely hilarious in others and more swipes at Hollywood, Bad Writing, Bad productions, Nick Cage, Bad Nick Cage films, Spy thrillers, Thrillers, Action Films and everything in between. An absolutely gobsmacked 9/10 for me
Yeah I loved The Unbearable Weight too, Andy.

Thought both Pascal and Cage were hilarious.
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on February 12, 2023, 10:48:21 pm
The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent

Me and the missus put this on thinking it would be completely shite - we aren't really fans of Nick Cage anyway... Instead we were treated to a tremendous bit of fun. Hilarious in place. Absolutely hilarious in others and more swipes at Hollywood, Bad Writing, Bad productions, Nick Cage, Bad Nick Cage films, Spy thrillers, Thrillers, Action Films and everything in between. An absolutely gobsmacked 9/10 for me


I almost turned blue at the part where they were trying to jump over the wall, while on acid. Genuinely cant remember the last time I laughed so hard at the movies.
Watched 'Shutter Island' last night. What a weird film, DiCaprio is great as is Ruffalo but for a Scorcese film it is just decent. Big, bellowing scary music in random scenes that don't go together along with it being too long overall.
I stumbled on Hawk the Slayer the other night and watched probably the last half hour.

It's hilariously bad. The acting is shocking, the scrip and dialogue appalling, but these look like Oscar contenders compared to the special effects.

It must have had a budget of about £20 - with half of that going to Jack Palance (fuck knows how desperate - or drunk - he must have been to take the role)
Ha I caught the last half hour or so of that too, we must've been watching the same thing before going channel hopping.  Awful stuff.
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 11:33:19 am
I stumbled on Hawk the Slayer the other night and watched probably the last half hour.

It's hilariously bad. The acting is shocking, the scrip and dialogue appalling, but these look like Oscar contenders compared to the special effects.

It must have had a budget of about £20 - with half of that going to Jack Palance (fuck knows how desperate - or drunk - he must have been to take the role)

yeah, the 80's had this stint of sword and sorcery titles, Conan the Barbarian being the highlight and 'your' Hawk the Slayer being the lowlight, i haven't seen it since it came out as im sure you can appreciate cos i dont think you'll be watching it again either  ;D

i think The Beastmaster was probably the second worse, so you can always give that a shot  ;)
Going through a Paul Schrader phase at the moment, obviously most are aware of his screenwriting but as a director he's hugely underrated.  He hasn't got the same technical flair as his contemporaries (Scorsese, De Palma) but he uses his own demons to create fantastic studies of flawed characters, mainly men.

Last night I watched Light Sleeper for the umpteenth time, it has parallels with Taxi Driver, both are about single, nocturnal men looking for something, both films end with an explosion of violence but Willem Defoe's La Tour is a much more relatable, rounded man.  His actions are understandable, perhaps even warranted, he's a person you wouldn't mind spending time with despite being a mid-level drug dealer.  He has worries about his future and regrets about his past, it's a brilliant performance from Defoe perhaps up there with Nick Nolte in Affliction as far as Paul Schrader films are concerned (Nolte was Oscar nominated, James Coburn won best supporting for playing Nolte's father)

I'm glad Schrader seems to be having a creative burst late on in his career, both First Reformed and The Card Counter were fantastic films.  His latest film, Master Gardener, is out in a month or two.
Bruce Willis diagnosed with Dementia which is sad.

How do people rank him amongst the greats etc?
Yeah sad news Andy.

Terrible disease whoever you are but seeing an actor renowned for dynamic action movies, then brought to his knees, is horrible :(
He's only 67 :(
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 09:19:02 am
Bruce Willis diagnosed with Dementia which is sad.

How do people rank him amongst the greats etc?

The greats meaning?

He was a great action star and did pick some good roles (while pulp fiction wasn't an action role, it wasn't a massive stretch for him).

There is a lot of noise he's famously difficult to work at times
Still watch Moonlighting today :)
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 09:19:02 am
Bruce Willis diagnosed with Dementia which is sad.

How do people rank him amongst the greats etc?

Die Hard 1 and 2, Armageddon, The Fifth Element and Sin City are great films.

I'd not call him one of the greats though, a good actor who I enjoyed some of his movies.. Like compared to a De Niro or a Al Pacino for example he is distinctly average.
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 09:19:02 am
Bruce Willis diagnosed with Dementia which is sad.

How do people rank him amongst the greats etc?

The Die Hard Franchise, The Last Boy Scout, Pulp Fiction, 12 Monkeys, The Fifth Element, The Sixth Sense are all huge. He's pulled in $5b world wide as a lead actor ranking him 19th of all time.

I still think Hudson Hawk is classic. Stellar cast including, Danny Aiello, Andie MacDowell, Richard E. Grant, Sandra Bernhard, David Caruso, Lorraine Toussaint & James Coburn.
Quote from: Draex on Today at 10:36:28 am
Die Hard 1 and 2, Armageddon, The Fifth Element and Sin City are great films.

I'd not call him one of the greats though, a good actor who I enjoyed some of his movies.. Like compared to a De Niro or a Al Pacino for example he is distinctly average.

The lads just been diagnosed with dementia and this is your take?

Weird this obsession with ranking things.
