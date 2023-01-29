Watched Jeff Nichols Shotgun Stories again recently, what a fantastic slice of working class Americana and a debut, while probably not as fully grounded as Blood Simple, still very accomplished. Michael Shannon is great in it, for me his second best performance after William Friedkin's Bug. He's fantastic while playing within himself, it's why he was so good in the early seasons of Boardwalk Empire.
It's basically a Hicksville tale for the ages. A battle between two families sharing a father, one family getting the 'greater' share than the other but it deals with loss and brotherly love really well. Really naturalistic and wonderfully played. A weird director Nichols. Take Shelter, Mud, Midnight Special all follow a similar path regarding socioeconomics but then he made Loving which was a real right turn, but great nonetheless. Nichols hasn't made a bad film, I think he could potentially make a great one.