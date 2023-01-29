« previous next »
Author Topic: The RAWK Film Thread  (Read 3032494 times)

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55640 on: January 29, 2023, 02:35:52 pm »
M3egan - every dude is a pussy, every female a trope, apart from the young girl they've all forgotten the craft of acting, so that was awesome, M3gan is the 'star' and is interesting and they dare to touch on some thought provoking themes that could've made for a much better movie but i guess this wasn't 'that' movie

Spoiler
you can literally call the ending within the first 10 minutes, i did as im sure many others flagged it too, and during that ending you knew the Terminator crawl was coming, and yep, it did
[close]

if you want to turn your brain off and let it wash over you, i think M3gan the character/doll is done well enough that it's worth a watch, but only for that - the character/doll in the hands of someone talented could make for an interesting movie

Puss in Boots II - i could not get on with this movie at all. i loved the original shrek and those movies in general were fine, including Puss in Boots. It took me four attempts to watch this, after dozing off during two of the runs and switching off on one of them, but determined to come back to it as i know it's well liked by most. I dont know what it was about this movie that i just couldnt gel with, the animation is great, has characters i've previously enjoyed, but the whole ensemble just didn't work for me.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55641 on: January 29, 2023, 05:15:37 pm »
Watched Jeff Nichols Shotgun Stories again recently, what a fantastic slice of working class Americana and a debut, while probably not as fully grounded as Blood Simple, still very accomplished.  Michael Shannon is great in it, for me his second best performance after William Friedkin's Bug.  He's fantastic while playing within himself, it's why he was so good in the early seasons of Boardwalk Empire.

It's basically a Hicksville tale for the ages.  A battle between two families sharing a father, one family getting the 'greater' share than the other but it deals with loss and brotherly love really well.  Really naturalistic and wonderfully played.  A weird director Nichols.  Take Shelter, Mud, Midnight Special all follow a similar path regarding socioeconomics but then he made Loving which was a real right turn, but great nonetheless.  Nichols hasn't made a bad film, I think he could potentially make a great one.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55642 on: January 29, 2023, 05:49:23 pm »
Enjoyed American Murderer ...based on a true story and essentially a B-movie....but a lot more engaging than most megabuck features I've seen recently...well acted, and snappily directed..I liked it..I thought it was good
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55643 on: January 29, 2023, 08:03:43 pm »
The Menu was very good. I avoided it for a while as the trailers were unimpressive but its a good watch. Feines was great.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55644 on: January 29, 2023, 09:54:03 pm »
Watched Banshees of Inisherin today... So simple and so amazing. What a great movie
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55645 on: January 30, 2023, 12:07:14 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on January 25, 2023, 04:22:09 pm
Thought the story was actually better than the first, but you're not really going for the story are you? The effects are absolutely spectacular (went 4D which was fun!)

I am. The first one was almost three hours wasn't it?

As good as the effects are, that won't hold my interest for that amount of time.

I'm not looking for The Godfather, but something beyond what a five year old could dream up would be great.

The Menu is brilliant. Great performances all round, funny and dark..more of that please
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55646 on: January 30, 2023, 04:06:37 pm »
I watched X last night, a horror about a group of people who try to shoot a porno on a farm in rural America. Good reviews but I thought it was a bit of a nothing movie and Mia Goth has very distracting ghost eyebrows.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55647 on: January 30, 2023, 04:47:18 pm »
I finally watched the Banshee of Inisherin. Brilliant film and recommended. The hype is well deserved and great acting performances all round.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55648 on: January 30, 2023, 10:28:31 pm »
Quote from: GBF on January 29, 2023, 09:54:03 pm
Watched Banshees of Inisherin today... So simple and so amazing. What a great movie

Just finished this, a decent movie, but really not my style of movie. I can see why people enjoyed it though.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55649 on: January 30, 2023, 10:31:38 pm »
Saw Plane today, doesn't try to be anything it isn't. Butler is as gruff and resolute as you'd expect. It's no Greenland but it's better than most of the films like this he's done.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55650 on: January 30, 2023, 10:44:06 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on January 30, 2023, 10:28:31 pm
Just finished this, a decent movie, but really not my style of movie. I can see why people enjoyed it though.
Good ones?  ;D
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55651 on: January 30, 2023, 10:56:32 pm »
Quote from: Lastrador on January 30, 2023, 10:44:06 pm
Good ones?  ;D
;D No I like good movies, I just can't explain it properly, it's not really a movie i'd sit back and enjoy.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55652 on: January 31, 2023, 12:03:39 am »
Quote from: Chakan on January 30, 2023, 10:56:32 pm
;D No I like good movies, I just can't explain it properly, it's not really a movie i'd sit back and enjoy.
I know mate, I'm only kidding.

To be fair, I've been surprised by the overwhelmingly positive response to it. Not because I don't think it's great, it is, but because of how bleak and hard it is at times. And while the humour and dialogue are great, they have a quite dark undertone to them. Personally, I love that kind of movie and Martin McDonagh is one of my favourite working directors, so I was always going to love this, and I did. But I'm not surprised in the slightest that some people don't respond to it.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55653 on: January 31, 2023, 12:39:49 am »
Quote from: Lastrador on January 31, 2023, 12:03:39 am
I know mate, I'm only kidding.

To be fair, I've been surprised by the overwhelmingly positive response to it. Not because I don't think it's great, it is, but because of how bleak and hard it is at times. And while the humour and dialogue are great, they have a quite dark undertone to them. Personally, I love that kind of movie and Martin McDonagh is one of my favourite working directors, so I was always going to love this, and I did. But I'm not surprised in the slightest that some people don't respond to it.

To be fair the acting was fantastic and I really enjoyed the interactions and dialogue. I dunno just at the end I just felt there wasn't much of a point to it, is the best way I can explain it.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55654 on: February 1, 2023, 11:48:29 pm »
Didn't get to see it when it was released last year, but Hand of God is a very good coming of age film, albeit slightly too long
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55655 on: February 2, 2023, 12:30:00 am »
Saw Tenet today. Never felt rushed to see it, and now I can see it was justified. Looked nice at times, as you'd expect, but the exposition/pace/script/emotional impact was just all over the place. Felt like it'd have done better as a six part mini-series on HBO.

Opening scene was good fun to watch though (though not nearly as good as Heat, or his previous heist-type thing at intro of Dark Knight)
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55656 on: Yesterday at 07:03:34 pm »
Gave Babylon a watch, and what a fever dream of a film it is. Lots to like about it but also threatens to disappear up it's own ass at times. There's a sequence in the last 30 mins or so that takes a sudden left turn straight from a Kubrick film, and the ending montage is bonkers.

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55657 on: Yesterday at 07:08:17 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on February  2, 2023, 12:30:00 am
Saw Tenet today. Never felt rushed to see it, and now I can see it was justified. Looked nice at times, as you'd expect, but the exposition/pace/script/emotional impact was just all over the place. Felt like it'd have done better as a six part mini-series on HBO.

Opening scene was good fun to watch though (though not nearly as good as Heat, or his previous heist-type thing at intro of Dark Knight)
I thought it was a steaming pile of shit.  It made no sense.. and the action scenes were nonsensical and made no logical sense whatsoever
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55658 on: Yesterday at 10:49:30 pm »
Quote from: dikwad on October 29, 2022, 09:28:24 am
Watched Barbarian last night after seeing the good reviews. That's another 2 hours of my life I'll never get back.

Quote from: Agent99 on October 29, 2022, 05:45:11 pm
Barbarian was ok but all the tropes of seemingly smart people making dumb decisions to move the story forward were there.

I thought the weakest part of it was the 'horror' element/the explanation of what the 'monster' was but the first act was the best, when it was just the two characters and the awkwardness/nervousness that that entailed, given the circumstances. Also liked what they did with Justin Long's character, not subtle but still quite powerful.

I do agree about characters making dumb decisions, that really annoyed me for some reason ;D
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55659 on: Today at 01:47:38 am »
Just watched all quiet on the western front. Wow had me gripped from the start with the cloths being recycled. One of the best war films Ive seen and Ive seen a lot but not the original 1930 version of the book.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55660 on: Today at 11:40:05 am »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 10:49:30 pm
I thought the weakest part of it was the 'horror' element/the explanation of what the 'monster' was but the first act was the best, when it was just the two characters and the awkwardness/nervousness that that entailed, given the circumstances. Also liked what they did with Justin Long's character, not subtle but still quite powerful.

I do agree about characters making dumb decisions, that really annoyed me for some reason ;D
Ooh I didn't see there were Barbarian posts.

I was shocked how bad Barbarian was - I had seen it was well considered and got completely taken in so gave it a go with friends (thankfully, would have been a painful solo watch). After seeing it and looking back at the praise it received it seemed like a lot of it was from gen-z US kids who haven't seen good horror films before and fans of the actors [see also The Menu being considered amazing by same crowd].

Thought the standard of writing made more sense when I found out the guy's background was that painfully unfunny kind of SNL style improv comedy - felt like Barbarian tried to be darkly funny horror film but was trope-y on both counts so achieved neither.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55661 on: Today at 12:17:49 pm »
Yeah, I can see why some people really didn't like it. The best part was the set up at the beginning but thinking some more about it, the monster element and the characters making dumb decisions was pretty bad.

I am planning on watching The Menu as well given the reviews :P
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55662 on: Today at 01:04:36 pm »
was just going to watch Barbarian as it's been sitting on the comp for some time now

think i'll swerve it and let it sit longer till im desperate

im in the mood for watching something good rather than a try and see job (the post in the thread that said 'making dumb decisions' was a huge red flag, nope, can't suffer that shit for now  ;D)

thanks for the head's up
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55663 on: Today at 02:47:22 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 12:17:49 pm
Yeah, I can see why some people really didn't like it. The best part was the set up at the beginning but thinking some more about it, the monster element and the characters making dumb decisions was pretty bad.

I am planning on watching The Menu as well given the reviews :P
Agreed on the beginning set up - I think thats partly what exercised me so mcuh about the rest of it, that it seemed to have good potential.

The Menu is definitely a lot better, but it just didn't really land for me (hope you enjoy!)
Quote from: Armand9 on Today at 01:04:36 pm
was just going to watch Barbarian as it's been sitting on the comp for some time now

think i'll swerve it and let it sit longer till im desperate

im in the mood for watching something good rather than a try and see job (the post in the thread that said 'making dumb decisions' was a huge red flag, nope, can't suffer that shit for now  ;D)

thanks for the head's up
Bodies Bodies Bodies is quite fun and gets its tone right, I think
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55664 on: Today at 03:14:33 pm »
The Menu and Barbarian both started off well, the latter had a very interesting, plausible set-up and the formers satirical tone was reasonably successful at first.  Both films got worse the longer they went on though.  I can forgive The Menu, even though it fell apart towards the end it was ambitious and attempted something interesting.  Barbarian just descended into your average schlocky nonsense, eventually it just became tiresome and I'm bewildered by its popularity, films such as Fresh, Watcher and Men were much more deserving of horror fans time.

