Spoiler you can literally call the ending within the first 10 minutes, i did as im sure many others flagged it too, and during that ending you knew the Terminator crawl was coming, and yep, it did

M3egan - every dude is a pussy, every female a trope, apart from the young girl they've all forgotten the craft of acting, so that was awesome, M3gan is the 'star' and is interesting and they dare to touch on some thought provoking themes that could've made for a much better movie but i guess this wasn't 'that' movieif you want to turn your brain off and let it wash over you, i think M3gan the character/doll is done well enough that it's worth a watch, but only for that - the character/doll in the hands of someone talented could make for an interesting moviePuss in Boots II - i could not get on with this movie at all. i loved the original shrek and those movies in general were fine, including Puss in Boots. It took me four attempts to watch this, after dozing off during two of the runs and switching off on one of them, but determined to come back to it as i know it's well liked by most. I dont know what it was about this movie that i just couldnt gel with, the animation is great, has characters i've previously enjoyed, but the whole ensemble just didn't work for me.