« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1386 1387 1388 1389 1390 [1391]   Go Down

Author Topic: The RAWK Film Thread  (Read 3003658 times)

Offline Bobsackamano

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,168
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55600 on: January 15, 2023, 01:55:28 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on January 15, 2023, 12:27:09 pm
Those who enjoyed Aftersun should check out Charlotte Welles short, Tuesday, which is something of a precursor.  It used to be on MUBI, however I think its been removed now.  Aftersun is on there though and you can currently get three months of MUBI for £1.

Nice one, looks like Charlotte has uploaded it onto Vimeo for free

Logged

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,284
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55601 on: January 15, 2023, 01:56:51 pm »
Anyone up for a 2010-2022 movie draft to take our minds off football for a bit?

Sign up here (or drop me a PM):

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=353553.msg18673368#msg18673368

:wave
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Zee_26

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,427
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55602 on: January 15, 2023, 02:16:17 pm »
Been on a Spielberg binge and his early 2000s run from A.I. to Munich is just extraordinary. The Terminal is the only one that feels out of place, but it has some charm to it and is a light watch. Too bad that fourth Indiana Jones is utter shite otherwise that set of films would have been up there with the best decade from any director ever.

Is there a better Hollywood director than Spielberg at moving the camera around? He's just a total master at blocking and setting up a scene, particularly when there's loads of actors involved. Can't think of any modern directors who come close. Guys like Alejandro González Iñárritu, Rian Johnson and Edgar Wright might be creative with their shots but there's a type of knowingness to them where it's a bit show-offy and the illusion breaks. Spielberg just makes you forgot the camera is ever there which just puts him a class above.
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,797
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55603 on: January 15, 2023, 05:29:51 pm »
Just saw the Menu

Spoiler

Pretentious and up it's own arse. Which I guess was the whole point.

Imagine 'The Prisoner' on an Island where #1 is a demented cook and you're half way there :)

[close]
Logged
Poor.

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,797
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55604 on: January 15, 2023, 05:31:16 pm »
Quote from: Zee_26 on January 15, 2023, 02:16:17 pm
Been on a Spielberg binge and his early 2000s run from A.I. to Munich is just extraordinary. The Terminal is the only one that feels out of place, but it has some charm to it and is a light watch. Too bad that fourth Indiana Jones is utter shite otherwise that set of films would have been up there with the best decade from any director ever.

Is there a better Hollywood director than Spielberg at moving the camera around? He's just a total master at blocking and setting up a scene, particularly when there's loads of actors involved. Can't think of any modern directors who come close. Guys like Alejandro González Iñárritu, Rian Johnson and Edgar Wright might be creative with their shots but there's a type of knowingness to them where it's a bit show-offy and the illusion breaks. Spielberg just makes you forgot the camera is ever there which just puts him a class above.

He's done amazing films and the feeling that You Are There is amazing.

So many scenes were just so incredible. Like Close Encounters where they go to the desert and find the planes and the imagary and wonder with the UFOs racing down the road, the cover-up, the gathering and the human-ness of all his characters - all larger than life and films that make you feel alive.
Logged
Poor.

Offline John_P

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,439
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55605 on: January 15, 2023, 08:15:59 pm »
Saw Tar today, Cate Blanchett is tremendous in it.

The film really sucks you into the world it creates.
Logged
"I must go to the hospital because the injury was so serious that maybe he will be there for one week,"

Gamertag: Chosen John

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,998
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55606 on: January 15, 2023, 09:37:15 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on January 10, 2023, 12:20:04 am
Spoiler
I dunno, I just found everyone sitting around doing nothing to fight against it really pissed me off, after that I just checked out
[close]


I enjoyed The Menu. It was nuts. Couldn't help thinking, though, that it would have been proper brilliant if I'd have been off my nut on acid (or even really stoned). Was that kind of film.

Spoiler
Don't fully agree about the doing nothing, though. Most people would be the same for most of the time, hoping they'd be spared, or not believing they would go through with it. The point is very valid, though, at the s'mores thing. Unless they were tied down (they weren't, were they?), then you're in a 'nothing to lose' situation.

I figured earlier, though, that if they were to do anything, they should just kill the chef. See if his minions have the resolve after that. I don't think they would.
[close]
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 86,546
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55607 on: January 15, 2023, 09:41:23 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on January 15, 2023, 09:37:15 pm

I enjoyed The Menu. It was nuts. Couldn't help thinking, though, that it would have been proper brilliant if I'd have been off my nut on acid (or even really stoned). Was that kind of film.

Spoiler
Don't fully agree about the doing nothing, though. Most people would be the same for most of the time, hoping they'd be spared, or not believing they would go through with it. The point is very valid, though, at the s'mores thing. Unless they were tied down (they weren't, were they?), then you're in a 'nothing to lose' situation.

I figured earlier, though, that if they were to do anything, they should just kill the chef. See if his minions have the resolve after that. I don't think they would.
[close]


Spoiler
once they cut the finger off the old dude you have to figure people kinda twigged onto the fact that this wasnt a joke anymore. At that stage you start planning to do something, but no one does. They just kinda shrug it off and never really try anything. The smores ending was ridiculous. They just sit there and let them get burned to a crisp, it made no sense to me. Hence I kinda checked out and wasnt bothered what happened.

Dont even get me started on the hide and seek scene, the perfect time to Rambo something and they like well ok you found me, lets go back to the dinner then

As I said when I saw the trailer I had really high hopes cause it looked like a great idea. The movie however for me just never lived up to the premise I had in my head about it.
[close]
« Last Edit: January 15, 2023, 09:44:30 pm by Chakan »
Logged

Offline gray19lfc

  • Would like a McFly hairstyle
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,733
  • At the end of a storm, there's a golden sky ★★★★★★
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55608 on: January 15, 2023, 10:04:27 pm »
Saw A Man Called Otto on Friday. Another Tom Hanks masterpiece.
Logged

Offline gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,203
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55609 on: January 18, 2023, 12:13:53 pm »
Last night I watched a movie about a bus that had to SPEED around the city, keeping its SPEED over 50. And if its SPEED dropped, it would explode! I think it was called The Bus That Couldnt Slow Down.

I still love to laugh at that fifty foot jump, with no sort of incline or ramp.
Logged
AHA!

Offline Red Ol

  • 82 years in this crazy world and still plays with Lego
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,292
  • Children of the night. What music they make.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55610 on: January 20, 2023, 11:05:32 pm »
Just watched Argentina 1985 on Prime. Excellent film  about the civilian attempt to prosecute the military Junta. Well worth a watch!
Logged
I've seen things you people wouldn't believe. Attack ships on fire off the shoulder of Orion. I watched c-beams glitter in the dark near the Tannhuser Gate. All those moments will be lost in time, like tears in rain

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,797
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55611 on: January 20, 2023, 11:28:52 pm »
Saw M3GAN the other day.

I enjoyed it. Fairly stupid horror with a really, really poor ending (But a predictable one)


Saw Babylon today.


Really, really hard to pin down this film, because it feels like it's actually several different films

Spoiler

We have the film of the silent film star who is trying to move into talkies. His turbulent marriages and his playboy lifestyle. His fall from grace as he's just not the right fit for the crap roles in crap films he's ended having to take, along with his realisation that he no longer fits and can choose to fade out or determine his own future himself.

We have the film of the desperate girl from a terrible home with a mentally ill mother hailing from hicksville who is convinced and determined that she''ll make it, who then falls into the trap of her own family line. Her problems mount and no matter what people do, she cannot be helped.

We have the film about a man desperate to improve his lot, who wants to be involved and realises that he has the telent to push forward with new ideas and new technology in the world of film.

We have the film about the antics of the roaring 20s, the breadline 30s and the changing film studios and people that give a good history of how things move on.

Then we have the film about the musician who makes and realises that film is all a load of bullshit and goes back to his real life doing what he loves.

And then we have a few side plots that really could have been cut. The money and the gangsters. The dungeons and tortures. The over-the-top antics and actions of those with so much money, they have no idea what to do with it.

And then we have the main theme behind the films - the homage to the idea of the industry and the history that it's created and continues to provide by giving us a snapshot into the past.


Was far too long, but I enjoyed it. Missus was fed up after about two hours. Some great performances and some batshit crazy scenes. Quite a lot of sadness, humour, lovely scenes, hope, despair and violence against the backdrop of a crazy American way of life.


I couldn't even attempt to give it a mark out of ten. Really got me stumped. Felt like so many different films.


[close]
« Last Edit: January 21, 2023, 01:07:28 am by Andy @ Allerton! »
Logged
Poor.

Offline mattD

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,372
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55612 on: January 20, 2023, 11:36:25 pm »
Quote from: Zee_26 on January 15, 2023, 02:16:17 pm
Been on a Spielberg binge and his early 2000s run from A.I. to Munich is just extraordinary. The Terminal is the only one that feels out of place, but it has some charm to it and is a light watch. Too bad that fourth Indiana Jones is utter shite otherwise that set of films would have been up there with the best decade from any director ever.

Is there a better Hollywood director than Spielberg at moving the camera around? He's just a total master at blocking and setting up a scene, particularly when there's loads of actors involved. Can't think of any modern directors who come close. Guys like Alejandro González Iñárritu, Rian Johnson and Edgar Wright might be creative with their shots but there's a type of knowingness to them where it's a bit show-offy and the illusion breaks. Spielberg just makes you forgot the camera is ever there which just puts him a class above.

This is an excellent point, and you've explained the reason why Baby Driver wasn't appealing to me. I realise now that the techniques used are just too elaborate and ostentatious to draw me in. His effects, while technically impressive, are far too obvious. It's another reason I'm not keen on 1917, that one shot effect throughout the film just becomes a gimmick (although necessary for the trench scenes I think) and I don't think it serves any purpose. 

Spielberg is a genius with the camera. Like many of his films, they absorb me and I don't know why. That's the magic of cinema, the unexplainable things that he conveys and if I were to analyse it, I'd realise there's such gifted technical skill there that subtly draws you into his world rather than forcing you on a rollercoaster.
« Last Edit: January 20, 2023, 11:40:35 pm by mattD »
Logged

Offline John_P

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,439
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55613 on: January 20, 2023, 11:51:13 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on January 20, 2023, 11:28:52 pm


Saw Babylon today.


Really, really hard to pin down this film, because it feels like it's actually several different films

Spoiler

We have the film of the silent film star who is trying to move into talkies. His turbulent marriages and his playboy lifestyle. His fall from grace as he's just not the right fit for the crap roles in crap films he's ended having to take, along with his realisation that he no longer fits and can choose to fade out or determine his own future himself.

We have the film of the desperate girl from a terrible home with a mentally ill mother hailing from hicksville who is convinced and determined that she''ll make it, who then falls into the trap of her own family line. Her problems mount and no matter what people do, she cannot be helped.

We have the film about a man desperate to improve his lot, who wants to be involved and realises that he has the telent to push forward with new ideas and new technology in the world of film.

We have the film about the antics of the roaring 20s, the breadline 30s and the changing film studios and people that give a good history of how things move on.

And then we have a few side plots that really could have been cut. The money and the gangsters. The dungeons and tortures. The over-the-top antics and actions of those with so much money, they have no idea what to do with it.

And then we have the main theme behind the films - the homage to the idea of the industry and the history that it's created and continues to provide by giving us a snapshot into the past.


Was far too long, but I enjoyed it. Missus was fed up after about two hours. Some great performances and some batshit crazy scenes. Quite a lot of sadness, humour, lovely scenes, hope, despair and violence against the backdrop of a crazy American way of life.


I couldn't even attempt to give it a mark out of ten. Really got me stumped. Felt like so many different films.


[close]

Saw it today, the people sat behind me left with about an hour to go.

It certainly swings for the fences in what it's trying to do so I appreciate it more than this seasons other bomb Amsterdam.

Films about the move from silent to talkies have been done before, and actually referencing Singin' In The Rain just seems both too on the nose, and reminds the audience of a superior film. Hell The Artist from about a decade did it much better as well.

There's probably a 2 hour cut that works just as well as what I just watched.

Spoiler
think with the three leads we've seen it all before. The really interesting story could've been with the trombone players story instead of the 5 minutes we got of it.
[close]
Logged
"I must go to the hospital because the injury was so serious that maybe he will be there for one week,"

Gamertag: Chosen John

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,797
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55614 on: January 21, 2023, 01:08:11 am »
Quote from: John_P on January 20, 2023, 11:51:13 pm
Saw it today, the people sat behind me left with about an hour to go.

It certainly swings for the fences in what it's trying to do so I appreciate it more than this seasons other bomb Amsterdam.

Films about the move from silent to talkies have been done before, and actually referencing Singin' In The Rain just seems both too on the nose, and reminds the audience of a superior film. Hell The Artist from about a decade did it much better as well.

There's probably a 2 hour cut that works just as well as what I just watched.

Spoiler
think with the three leads we've seen it all before. The really interesting story could've been with the trombone players story instead of the 5 minutes we got of it.
[close]


Spoiler

Gah. Complettely forgot about the trumpet player - so many things to remember and keep track of! Good storyline that as well.

He was probably the nicest bloke in it

[close]
Logged
Poor.

Offline Ciara (with a capital "C")

  • Not fussed on Krispy Kremes
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,669
  • Taylor Swift is fucking awesome. #FreeAdnan
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55615 on: January 21, 2023, 01:11:16 am »
Quote from: Zee_26 on January 15, 2023, 02:16:17 pm
Been on a Spielberg binge and his early 2000s run from A.I. to Munich is just extraordinary. The Terminal is the only one that feels out of place, but it has some charm to it and is a light watch. Too bad that fourth Indiana Jones is utter shite otherwise that set of films would have been up there with the best decade from any director ever.

Is there a better Hollywood director than Spielberg at moving the camera around? He's just a total master at blocking and setting up a scene, particularly when there's loads of actors involved. Can't think of any modern directors who come close. Guys like Alejandro González Iñárritu, Rian Johnson and Edgar Wright might be creative with their shots but there's a type of knowingness to them where it's a bit show-offy and the illusion breaks. Spielberg just makes you forgot the camera is ever there which just puts him a class above.

He was on the Smartless podcast 2 weeks ago - good episode, really interesting. Sounds like you could enjoy it.
Logged
JFT96.

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,610
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55616 on: January 22, 2023, 07:48:08 am »
Impressive cast list for Amsterdam. I enjoyed it. I'd say if you aren't liking it after the first fifteen minutes then stop. It doesn't get any better. If you are liking it, it doesn't get worse.
« Last Edit: January 24, 2023, 07:43:28 pm by PaulF »
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,399
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55617 on: January 22, 2023, 09:54:59 am »
Sky Original movies suck.
Logged

Offline Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,836
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55618 on: January 22, 2023, 10:10:54 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on January 22, 2023, 09:54:59 am
Sky Original movies suck.

Mass was a Sky Original and that was one of my favourites from last year, but in general I agree.  I had the misfortune to watch The Estate last week, cracking cast but it was an absolute clusterfuck of a film.
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,399
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55619 on: January 22, 2023, 04:20:05 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on January 22, 2023, 10:10:54 am
Mass was a Sky Original and that was one of my favourites from last year, but in general I agree.  I had the misfortune to watch The Estate last week, cracking cast but it was an absolute clusterfuck of a film.
I watched the Estate cause Mrs wanted to see it. She fell asleep halfway through it. Felt like it was filmed in space of a few days. Good cast. Shite script. Dreadful.
Logged

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,351
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55620 on: January 23, 2023, 09:50:43 am »
Quote from: PaulF on January 22, 2023, 07:48:08 am
Impressive car list for Amsterdam. I enjoyed it. If say if you aren't liking it after the first fifteen minutes then stop. It doesn't get any better. If you are liking it, it doesn't get worse.

Damn. Just realised that John David Washington (BlacKkKlansman/Tenet) is actually Denzel's son.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,231
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55621 on: January 23, 2023, 12:16:03 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on January 22, 2023, 09:54:59 am
Sky Original movies suck.
Does seem that way from limited viewings - their ads/trailers don't exactly serve to encourage me to check many out.

Gunpowder Milkshake was somehow not very fun, bafflingly given the kind of film it was.
Logged

Offline AlphaDelta

  • Creepy, geeky, recidivist hose-spotter, checking out the size of your engine as we speak......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,159
  • People's Republic of Liverpool
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55622 on: January 23, 2023, 12:59:44 pm »
Watched Bank of Dave on Netflix last night, it was 'alright', bit cringey in parts but not a bad watch.
Logged
"I ask that you believe in this team and believe that together we can achieve great things."

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,797
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55623 on: January 23, 2023, 02:07:17 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on January 22, 2023, 07:48:08 am
Impressive car list for Amsterdam. I enjoyed it. If say if you aren't liking it after the first fifteen minutes then stop. It doesn't get any better. If you are liking it, it doesn't get worse.

Logged
Poor.

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,610
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55624 on: January 24, 2023, 07:43:43 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on January 23, 2023, 09:50:43 am
Damn. Just realised that John David Washington (BlacKkKlansman/Tenet) is actually Denzel's son.
Wow, yes. Totally !
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diva
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,717
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55625 on: January 25, 2023, 01:34:35 am »
Saw Avatar2 in 3D tonight. Absolutely incredible to look at. Completely immersed in it. Actually loved the film itself as a story, which I wasnt expecting.
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,734
  • J.F.T.97
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55626 on: January 25, 2023, 11:31:48 am »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on January 25, 2023, 01:34:35 am
Saw Avatar2 in 3D tonight. Absolutely incredible to look at. Completely immersed in it. Actually loved the film itself as a story, which I wasnt expecting.

Hopefully Cameron has spent the time between one and two coming up with a plot
Logged

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,905
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
    • Some Film Reviews what I dun
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55627 on: January 25, 2023, 04:11:16 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on January 25, 2023, 01:34:35 am
Saw Avatar2 in 3D tonight. Absolutely incredible to look at. Completely immersed in it. Actually loved the film itself as a story, which I wasnt expecting.

Interesting to hear, had not heard many praising it, apart from two people I know who have film industry connections.
Hard to fathom it making 2 billion dollars but I guess what else is there to watch, blockbuster-style?
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,225
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55628 on: January 25, 2023, 04:22:09 pm »
Thought the story was actually better than the first, but you're not really going for the story are you? The effects are absolutely spectacular (went 4D which was fun!)
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,905
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
    • Some Film Reviews what I dun
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55629 on: January 25, 2023, 04:23:35 pm »
Yes the effects were very good but could hardly remember the film 48 hours after. James Cameron won't care.

Is anyone excited about 3 more sequels, or 2, can't remember...?
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diva
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,717
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55630 on: January 25, 2023, 04:27:37 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on January 25, 2023, 04:22:09 pm
Thought the story was actually better than the first, but you're not really going for the story are you? The effects are absolutely spectacular (went 4D which was fun!)
Actually thought that as I was watching it. With all the water, diving and flying about and just how immersive the 3d was that the 4dx would have been even better
« Last Edit: January 25, 2023, 04:29:22 pm by duvva 💅 »
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,457
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55631 on: Today at 01:20:35 am »
https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=353641.0

We've done a 2010's Film Draft lads, 3 matches and you vote for whoever has the best collection of films. Please Vote.  :wave
Logged

Online kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,555
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55632 on: Today at 04:04:50 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:20:35 am
https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=353641.0

We've done a 2010's Film Draft lads, 3 matches and you vote for whoever has the best collection of films. Please Vote.  :wave

Done
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1386 1387 1388 1389 1390 [1391]   Go Up
« previous next »
 