Spoiler



We have the film of the silent film star who is trying to move into talkies. His turbulent marriages and his playboy lifestyle. His fall from grace as he's just not the right fit for the crap roles in crap films he's ended having to take, along with his realisation that he no longer fits and can choose to fade out or determine his own future himself.



We have the film of the desperate girl from a terrible home with a mentally ill mother hailing from hicksville who is convinced and determined that she''ll make it, who then falls into the trap of her own family line. Her problems mount and no matter what people do, she cannot be helped.



We have the film about a man desperate to improve his lot, who wants to be involved and realises that he has the telent to push forward with new ideas and new technology in the world of film.



We have the film about the antics of the roaring 20s, the breadline 30s and the changing film studios and people that give a good history of how things move on.



Then we have the film about the musician who makes and realises that film is all a load of bullshit and goes back to his real life doing what he loves.



And then we have a few side plots that really could have been cut. The money and the gangsters. The dungeons and tortures. The over-the-top antics and actions of those with so much money, they have no idea what to do with it.



And then we have the main theme behind the films - the homage to the idea of the industry and the history that it's created and continues to provide by giving us a snapshot into the past.





Was far too long, but I enjoyed it. Missus was fed up after about two hours. Some great performances and some batshit crazy scenes. Quite a lot of sadness, humour, lovely scenes, hope, despair and violence against the backdrop of a crazy American way of life.





I couldn't even attempt to give it a mark out of ten. Really got me stumped. Felt like so many different films.





