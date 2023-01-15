Been on a Spielberg binge and his early 2000s run from A.I. to Munich is just extraordinary. The Terminal is the only one that feels out of place, but it has some charm to it and is a light watch. Too bad that fourth Indiana Jones is utter shite otherwise that set of films would have been up there with the best decade from any director ever.
Is there a better Hollywood director than Spielberg at moving the camera around? He's just a total master at blocking and setting up a scene, particularly when there's loads of actors involved. Can't think of any modern directors who come close. Guys like Alejandro González Iñárritu, Rian Johnson and Edgar Wright might be creative with their shots but there's a type of knowingness to them where it's a bit show-offy and the illusion breaks. Spielberg just makes you forgot the camera is ever there which just puts him a class above.
This is an excellent point, and you've explained the reason why Baby Driver wasn't appealing to me. I realise now that the techniques used are just too elaborate and ostentatious to draw me in. His effects, while technically impressive, are far too obvious. It's another reason I'm not keen on 1917, that one shot effect throughout the film just becomes a gimmick (although necessary for the trench scenes I think) and I don't think it serves any purpose.
Spielberg is a genius with the camera. Like many of his films, they absorb me and I don't know why. That's the magic of cinema, the unexplainable things that he conveys and if I were to analyse it, I'd realise there's such gifted technical skill there that subtly draws you into his world rather than forcing you on a rollercoaster.