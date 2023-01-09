« previous next »
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55560 on: January 9, 2023, 01:36:56 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on January  9, 2023, 10:21:20 am
Check out the big brain on Brad.

Was chucking at that last night too.
;D thats a memorable one!

I love the chat before they get there too. The mundanity is such a great contrast to what theyre in the process of doing. What they call a Whopper? ;D Then the foot massage debate, Im the foot fucking master :lmao
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55561 on: January 9, 2023, 01:56:33 pm »
Quote from: Red_Mist on January  9, 2023, 07:43:35 am
The whole film is brilliant, but that dialogue in the second scene when Jackson and Travolta pay the boys a visit is perfection.

You! Flock of Seagulls...Where you got the shit hidden?
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55562 on: January 9, 2023, 01:59:05 pm »
what is it in the suitcase?
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55563 on: January 9, 2023, 02:38:01 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on January  9, 2023, 01:59:05 pm
what is it in the suitcase?
Gwyneth Paltrow's head  Marcellus Wallace's soul.

That, or a light connected to some 9 Volt batteries to be technically accurate.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55564 on: January 9, 2023, 02:39:04 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on January  7, 2023, 11:23:27 pm
Just watched My Cousin Vinny for the first time. Absolute delight of a film.

Oh, you lucky sod ;D
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55565 on: January 9, 2023, 02:47:38 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on January  9, 2023, 10:37:55 am
Plus it inspired 22 Short Films About Springfield

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55566 on: January 9, 2023, 04:07:06 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on January  9, 2023, 01:56:33 pm
You! Flock of Seagulls...Where you got the shit hidden?
;D so many great lines.

Who else hasnt been able to eat a burger for the last 20 odd years without saying mmm hmm, this is a tasty burger
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55567 on: January 9, 2023, 04:30:43 pm »
Quote from: Red_Mist on January  9, 2023, 04:07:06 pm
;D so many great lines.

Who else hasnt been able to eat a burger for the last 20 odd years without saying mmm hmm, this is a tasty burger

:)

Or whenever given a cup of coffee...

take a sip
Give it the old Winstone Wolfe "mmmh" seal of approval.
Raise a cheers gesture.

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55568 on: January 9, 2023, 05:02:45 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on January  9, 2023, 04:30:43 pm
:)

Or whenever given a cup of coffee...

take a sip
Give it the old Winstone Wolfe "mmmh" seal of approval.
Raise a cheers gesture.

Hahaha, I always do that when drinking out of a mug. It's just one of the little things that's great about the film. I love the line he has at the end too, 'Because you are a character doesn't mean you have character' - How many people could you say about? Brilliant.

A shout also to the line Travolta says in the car before the shooting. 'Marvin, whatta you make of all this?' in that daft southern accent  ;D
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55569 on: January 9, 2023, 06:45:39 pm »
Just finished watching The Menu, had really high hopes for it when I saw the trailer, but hated it.

I mean I get it, but honestly just really didn't enjoy it.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55570 on: January 9, 2023, 09:26:32 pm »
Mainly easy-watching recently.

Licorice Pizza was good fun without ever having much sense of direction or jeopardy, but it was enjoyable, looked great and Bradley Coopers chaotic cameo is amongst the best 1-minute scene-steals by an actor in years. Brilliant and hes not someone I normally associate with such fun parts.

Chef last night (as in the food truck Favreau film), fairly predictable, a touch cloying but it had heart and was just a comfortable, fun watch. Some lovely shots of the food itself too, not one to watch when youre waiting for your tea.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55571 on: January 10, 2023, 12:12:12 am »
Quote from: Chakan on January  9, 2023, 06:45:39 pm
Just finished watching The Menu, had really high hopes for it when I saw the trailer, but hated it.

I mean I get it, but honestly just really didn't enjoy it.
Also watched it tonight. Had managed to avoid any spoilers/trailers and knowing too much about it, so I was ready to make the most of it.

Ultimately just found it decent. Not bad, plenty fine as a throwaway film for an evening, but it just didn't ever quite fill out.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55572 on: January 10, 2023, 12:20:04 am »
Quote from: classycarra on January 10, 2023, 12:12:12 am
Also watched it tonight. Had managed to avoid any spoilers/trailers and knowing too much about it, so I was ready to make the most of it.

Ultimately just found it decent. Not bad, plenty fine as a throwaway film for an evening, but it just didn't ever quite fill out.

Spoiler
I dunno, I just found everyone sitting around doing nothing to fight against it really pissed me off, after that I just checked out

Also what happened to her date? They humiliate him and then he just leaves, and goes somewhere.
[close]
« Reply #55573 on: January 10, 2023, 12:24:35 am »
Quote from: Chakan on January 10, 2023, 12:20:04 am
Spoiler
I dunno, I just found everyone sitting around doing nothing to fight against it really pissed me off, after that I just checked out
[close]
Oh I can definitely see how it could do that. Think I checked out of it a little too, as it progressed.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55574 on: January 10, 2023, 03:52:55 am »
Quote from: Chakan on January 10, 2023, 12:20:04 am
Spoiler
I dunno, I just found everyone sitting around doing nothing to fight against it really pissed me off, after that I just checked out

Also what happened to her date? They humiliate him and then he just leaves, and goes somewhere.
[close]
Spoiler
He hangs himself. They pan to his figure as she goes to the kitchen when Slowik tells her to get the barrel.
[close]
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55575 on: January 10, 2023, 11:55:28 am »
Quote from: Garrus on January 10, 2023, 03:52:55 am
Spoiler
He hangs himself. They pan to his figure as she goes to the kitchen when Slowik tells her to get the barrel.
[close]

Spoiler
Ah ok thanks, must have missed that, as I said I kinda checked out when everyone decided it was ok to just die
[close]
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55576 on: January 10, 2023, 06:31:09 pm »
Watched Old Joy, a 2006 film about two old friends going camping. It's short, nothing happens and yet a lot is implied. Nice little soundtrack too. Really enjoyed it. Someone's uploaded it to YouTube, I couldn't see it anywhere else.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55577 on: January 11, 2023, 05:47:34 am »
Quote from: Chakan on January  8, 2023, 04:01:54 pm
Just finished watching this, really enjoyed it!

It seems that we were not only ones enjoying this most bonkers over the top movie. It received Golden Globe 2023 nomination for best international movie and it won best original song category.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/OsU0CGZoV8E" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/OsU0CGZoV8E</a>

fun fact: Above scene was shot at Ukraine's presidential residence - Mariinskyi Palace.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55578 on: January 11, 2023, 12:08:59 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on December 28, 2022, 10:51:48 pm
EEAAO was off its tits.

It literally had what was on the box.

Superb film.

Amazing to see Ke Huy Quan from The Goonies and Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom nearly 40 years later as well as James Hong from Big Trouble in Little China.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55579 on: January 11, 2023, 12:34:51 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on January  9, 2023, 06:45:39 pm
Just finished watching The Menu, had really high hopes for it when I saw the trailer, but hated it.

I mean I get it, but honestly just really didn't enjoy it.
Is this on Netflix?
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55580 on: January 11, 2023, 12:35:14 pm »
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55581 on: January 11, 2023, 12:52:36 pm »
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55582 on: January 11, 2023, 04:27:57 pm »
Finally caught up with The Banshees of Inisherin last week and I loved it. One of the best films I have watched in ages. Felt a right fanny on the plane laughing my head off though.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55583 on: January 11, 2023, 04:30:14 pm »
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on January 11, 2023, 04:27:57 pm
Finally caught up with The Banshees of Inisherin last week and I loved it. One of the best films I have watched in ages. Felt a right fanny on the plane laughing my head off though.

Yeah it was brilliant, some incredible performances in it.  Only downside was my girlfriend's faint Dublin lilt going full on turbo Irish for an hour or so after the movie.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55584 on: January 11, 2023, 10:49:36 pm »
Anyone got Amazon Prime in the US of A?  ;)

https://www.amazon.com/Sixth-Secret-Triin-Lellep/dp/B0B8Q84CZK


Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55585 on: January 12, 2023, 10:23:25 am »
Just caught up with The Father (2020)...a terrifying / heartbreaking, expertly crafted examination of dementia....Anthony Hopkins' performance is remarkable...a career best imo....superb cinema..10/10
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55586 on: January 12, 2023, 08:40:22 pm »
Just seen Aftersun after hearing some rave reviews. Stunning film, would recommend catching it at the cinema as it's a very immersive experience, never seen anything quite like it and the two leads are incredible.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55587 on: January 13, 2023, 02:41:15 am »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on January 12, 2023, 08:40:22 pm
Just seen Aftersun after hearing some rave reviews. Stunning film, would recommend catching it at the cinema as it's a very immersive experience, never seen anything quite like it and the two leads are incredible.

Second that. The final few sequences especially the dance scene is one of the best I have seen in many years.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55588 on: January 13, 2023, 07:29:34 pm »
Quote from: S on January 10, 2023, 06:31:09 pm
Watched Old Joy, a 2006 film about two old friends going camping. It's short, nothing happens and yet a lot is implied. Nice little soundtrack too. Really enjoyed it. Someone's uploaded it to YouTube, I couldn't see it anywhere else.

I thought you said Old Boy and was thinking "Huh?" There's quite a lot happening in this film!! Even if you just watch it for the corridor fight scene.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2HkjrJ6IK5E&ab_channel=BillGnk
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55589 on: Yesterday at 07:27:31 am »
42 years after the release of part 1.

Mel Brooks tweeted this

The names you know. The history you dont. History of the World Part II, a four night event, streaming March 6 on @hulu! #HistoryOfTheWorldPart2

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/LnXsD6GVnM0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/LnXsD6GVnM0</a>
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55590 on: Yesterday at 08:00:52 am »
Quote from: Buck Pete on January  9, 2023, 04:30:43 pm
:)

Or whenever given a cup of coffee...

take a sip
Give it the old Winstone Wolfe "mmmh" seal of approval.
Raise a cheers gesture.


I watched it again myself recently - I'm fairly sure when WW does the little approval thing, you can see Tarantino smiling

"I'm a mushroom cloud laying motherfucker, motherfucker" - amazing line
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55591 on: Yesterday at 11:53:05 am »
Quote from: Trada on Yesterday at 07:27:31 am
42 years after the release of part 1.

Mel Brooks tweeted this

The names you know. The history you dont. History of the World Part II, a four night event, streaming March 6 on @hulu! #HistoryOfTheWorldPart2

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/LnXsD6GVnM0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/LnXsD6GVnM0</a>

Will watch it,i'll always remember the original from this one.

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55592 on: Yesterday at 08:36:17 pm »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on January 12, 2023, 08:40:22 pm
Just seen Aftersun after hearing some rave reviews. Stunning film, would recommend catching it at the cinema as it's a very immersive experience, never seen anything quite like it and the two leads are incredible.
Watched this in the cinema today and was absolutely blown away.

Spoiler
That final scene was like a punch in the gut. Proper got me. Such a lovely film for large parts but also had that constant melancholy running through it. So well made and beautifully acted as well.
[close]
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55593 on: Yesterday at 10:22:25 pm »
Haven't seen anyone mention this which was released last year. One for the young or young of heart.

Marcel The Shell With Shoes On
<a href="https://youtube.com/v/k98Afd7Nf3Y" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/k98Afd7Nf3Y</a>
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55594 on: Yesterday at 11:24:19 pm »
Very much enjoyed Banshees of Inisherin this evening on Disney. Wonderful film and top notch from Gleeson and Farrell (as expected) but what a stand out performance from Barry Keoghan as the young lad Dominic. A really great performance.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55595 on: Yesterday at 11:34:29 pm »
Quote from: Red Ol on Yesterday at 11:24:19 pm
Very much enjoyed Banshees of Inisherin this evening on Disney. Wonderful film and top notch from Gleeson and Farrell (as expected) but what a stand out performance from Barry Keoghan as the young lad Dominic. A really great performance.

He's a fantastic actor. Loved him in Chernobyl as well as American Animals.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55596 on: Today at 12:14:52 am »
Quote from: alonsoisared on Yesterday at 08:36:17 pm
Watched this in the cinema today and was absolutely blown away.

Spoiler
That final scene was like a punch in the gut. Proper got me. Such a lovely film for large parts but also had that constant melancholy running through it. So well made and beautifully acted as well.
[close]

Spoiler
Yeah the final section of the film wiped me out, that melancholy feeling just built up and up and it just released at the end. I couldn't move till the lights came on and I don't think anyone else in the theatre did either.
[close]

Kermode has done a good review of it, puts it better than I can, about a liminal realm that the film seems to tap into that gives the film it's emotional impact.

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=DjeTMPhW5TY
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55597 on: Today at 11:02:52 am »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Today at 12:14:52 am
Spoiler
Yeah the final section of the film wiped me out, that melancholy feeling just built up and up and it just released at the end. I couldn't move till the lights came on and I don't think anyone else in the theatre did either.
[close]

Kermode has done a good review of it, puts it better than I can, about a liminal realm that the film seems to tap into that gives the film it's emotional impact.

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=DjeTMPhW5TY
Enjoyed that, thanks for sharing.

I was exactly the same as you, didn't move until the lights came back on. It was my first trip to the cinema since Covid actually and what a treat. The best films are always that bit better on the big screen aren't they.
