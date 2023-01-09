Mainly easy-watching recently.
Licorice Pizza was good fun without ever having much sense of direction or jeopardy, but it was enjoyable, looked great and Bradley Coopers chaotic cameo is amongst the best 1-minute scene-steals by an actor in years. Brilliant and hes not someone I normally associate with such fun parts.
Chef last night (as in the food truck Favreau film), fairly predictable, a touch cloying but it had heart and was just a comfortable, fun watch. Some lovely shots of the food itself too, not one to watch when youre waiting for your tea.