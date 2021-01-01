« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1385 1386 1387 1388 1389 [1390]   Go Down

Author Topic: The RAWK Film Thread  (Read 2996919 times)

Offline Red_Mist

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,696
  • CORGI registered friend (but not a gas engineer)
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55560 on: Yesterday at 01:36:56 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 10:21:20 am
Check out the big brain on Brad.

Was chucking at that last night too.
;D thats a memorable one!

I love the chat before they get there too. The mundanity is such a great contrast to what theyre in the process of doing. What they call a Whopper? ;D Then the foot massage debate, Im the foot fucking master :lmao
Logged

Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,091
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55561 on: Yesterday at 01:56:33 pm »
Quote from: Red_Mist on Yesterday at 07:43:35 am
The whole film is brilliant, but that dialogue in the second scene when Jackson and Travolta pay the boys a visit is perfection.

You! Flock of Seagulls...Where you got the shit hidden?
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,135
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55562 on: Yesterday at 01:59:05 pm »
what is it in the suitcase?
Logged

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,635
  • Truthiness
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55563 on: Yesterday at 02:38:01 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 01:59:05 pm
what is it in the suitcase?
Gwyneth Paltrow's head  Marcellus Wallace's soul.

That, or a light connected to some 9 Volt batteries to be technically accurate.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline Ycuzz

  • of the wonderful things he does! I've soiled myself..
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,708
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55564 on: Yesterday at 02:39:04 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on January  7, 2023, 11:23:27 pm
Just watched My Cousin Vinny for the first time. Absolute delight of a film.

Oh, you lucky sod ;D
Logged
@Yvanicuzz

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,614
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55565 on: Yesterday at 02:47:38 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on Yesterday at 10:37:55 am
Plus it inspired 22 Short Films About Springfield

Logged
Poor.

Offline Red_Mist

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,696
  • CORGI registered friend (but not a gas engineer)
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55566 on: Yesterday at 04:07:06 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Yesterday at 01:56:33 pm
You! Flock of Seagulls...Where you got the shit hidden?
;D so many great lines.

Who else hasnt been able to eat a burger for the last 20 odd years without saying mmm hmm, this is a tasty burger
Logged

Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,091
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55567 on: Yesterday at 04:30:43 pm »
Quote from: Red_Mist on Yesterday at 04:07:06 pm
;D so many great lines.

Who else hasnt been able to eat a burger for the last 20 odd years without saying mmm hmm, this is a tasty burger

:)

Or whenever given a cup of coffee...

take a sip
Give it the old Winstone Wolfe "mmmh" seal of approval.
Raise a cheers gesture.

Logged

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,920
  • Seis Veces
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55568 on: Yesterday at 05:02:45 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Yesterday at 04:30:43 pm
:)

Or whenever given a cup of coffee...

take a sip
Give it the old Winstone Wolfe "mmmh" seal of approval.
Raise a cheers gesture.

Hahaha, I always do that when drinking out of a mug. It's just one of the little things that's great about the film. I love the line he has at the end too, 'Because you are a character doesn't mean you have character' - How many people could you say about? Brilliant.

A shout also to the line Travolta says in the car before the shooting. 'Marvin, whatta you make of all this?' in that daft southern accent  ;D
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, more attractive, and more successful side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 86,393
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55569 on: Yesterday at 06:45:39 pm »
Just finished watching The Menu, had really high hopes for it when I saw the trailer, but hated it.

I mean I get it, but honestly just really didn't enjoy it.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:27:42 pm by Chakan »
Logged

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,029
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55570 on: Yesterday at 09:26:32 pm »
Mainly easy-watching recently.

Licorice Pizza was good fun without ever having much sense of direction or jeopardy, but it was enjoyable, looked great and Bradley Coopers chaotic cameo is amongst the best 1-minute scene-steals by an actor in years. Brilliant and hes not someone I normally associate with such fun parts.

Chef last night (as in the food truck Favreau film), fairly predictable, a touch cloying but it had heart and was just a comfortable, fun watch. Some lovely shots of the food itself too, not one to watch when youre waiting for your tea.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,135
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55571 on: Today at 12:12:12 am »
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 06:45:39 pm
Just finished watching The Menu, had really high hopes for it when I saw the trailer, but hated it.

I mean I get it, but honestly just really didn't enjoy it.
Also watched it tonight. Had managed to avoid any spoilers/trailers and knowing too much about it, so I was ready to make the most of it.

Ultimately just found it decent. Not bad, plenty fine as a throwaway film for an evening, but it just didn't ever quite fill out.
Logged

Offline Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 86,393
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55572 on: Today at 12:20:04 am »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 12:12:12 am
Also watched it tonight. Had managed to avoid any spoilers/trailers and knowing too much about it, so I was ready to make the most of it.

Ultimately just found it decent. Not bad, plenty fine as a throwaway film for an evening, but it just didn't ever quite fill out.

Spoiler
I dunno, I just found everyone sitting around doing nothing to fight against it really pissed me off, after that I just checked out

Also what happened to her date? They humiliate him and then he just leaves, and goes somewhere.
[close]
« Last Edit: Today at 12:24:57 am by Chakan »
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,135
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55573 on: Today at 12:24:35 am »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 12:20:04 am
Spoiler
I dunno, I just found everyone sitting around doing nothing to fight against it really pissed me off, after that I just checked out
[close]
Oh I can definitely see how it could do that. Think I checked out of it a little too, as it progressed.
Logged

Offline Garrus

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,645
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55574 on: Today at 03:52:55 am »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 12:20:04 am
Spoiler
I dunno, I just found everyone sitting around doing nothing to fight against it really pissed me off, after that I just checked out

Also what happened to her date? They humiliate him and then he just leaves, and goes somewhere.
[close]
Spoiler
He hangs himself. They pan to his figure as she goes to the kitchen when Slowik tells her to get the barrel.
[close]
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1385 1386 1387 1388 1389 [1390]   Go Up
« previous next »
 