Offline Tobelius

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55520 on: January 1, 2023, 07:12:19 pm »
Just rewatched again Spielberg's "Duel" from -71.

Few actors and a very simple plot but an enjoyable effective chase movie that's just stayed with me since i first saw it a very long time ago.

Getting old so i'm finding myself more and more watching my old favorites for the nostalgia and just viewing the people,places,buildings,things,customs etc that no longer exist.

I think Deliverance next,again  :)
Offline Nitramdorf

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55521 on: January 1, 2023, 10:41:15 pm »
Havent seen that for years. I seem to remember it being on countless times in the 70s and 80s, maybe it was or im just mis remembering my childhood. My old film that I always return to is The Warriors.
Offline Buck Pete

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55522 on: January 1, 2023, 10:43:59 pm »
Recently Ive watched both The French Connection and Thief. 

Most definitely better late than never. Both superb and straight into my fav movie list. Love gritty 70s, early 80s movies.

Blue Velvet up next for me.
Offline So Howard Philips

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55523 on: January 1, 2023, 10:45:35 pm »
Yes the French Connection has an interesting take on relations between the NYPD and Black community.  ;D
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55524 on: January 1, 2023, 10:49:19 pm »
Saw White Noise

Thought it was promising earlier on and then it turned into a train wreck.

Literally.

Seems like some good ideas, but just kind of fizzled out unless I'm missing something.
Offline Buck Pete

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55525 on: January 1, 2023, 11:21:58 pm »
Taken from a review in the Guardian

The modern audience nervously asks itself: where is the black police chief to balance this? The black judge? Or maybe a black cop whose tough integrity and professionalism Doyle can come, finally, apologetically, to respect? Nowhere.

A modern audience such as me still loved it for what it was Im afraid.  Im pretty sure the NYPD back then had similar attitudes as the movie depicted (and probably still do!)






Offline IgorBobbins

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55526 on: January 2, 2023, 12:13:09 am »
Thought Glass Onion was a bit shite
Offline Ycuzz

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55527 on: January 2, 2023, 08:19:02 am »
Agree. Thought the first one was good stuff, but this? Disappeared up its own backside..
Offline So Howard Philips

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55528 on: January 2, 2023, 11:22:50 am »
John Shaft could have made an appearance?
Offline lionel_messias

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55529 on: January 2, 2023, 12:03:00 pm »
Yeah thought so too. Too overtly "plotty" and twisty turny and its big idea was the main fella was like Elon Musk but actually really dumb.
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55530 on: January 3, 2023, 12:30:25 am »
The Duke

Far, far, far better than I thought it would be

8/10


Mind you, it did have Jim Broadbent and Helen Mirren
Offline Zee_26

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55531 on: January 3, 2023, 03:54:56 pm »
Watched The Fabelmans expecting Spielberg to be all sentimental about his life story and love of film making. Instead it's a very layered family drama, often funny but also surprisingly dark. There are a couple of really fantastic scenes towards the end.

In any case, it's made me want to go back and revisit Spielberg's films starting with his most recent. Thought West Side Story was still brilliant a year on but is dragged down by the actor playing Tony who just has no charisma at all here - odd as I thought he was great in Baby Driver. The supporting cast are excellent though and it's definitely one of the best directed films of 2021. Spielberg is in top form and uses the camera to great effect.

Ready Player One hasn't aged quite as well and the pop culture references and easter eggs feel dated and threaten to overwhelm the story which is fairly lightweight to begin with. I know Ben Mendelsohn is pretty much typecast as a bad guy, but this was in a weird phase of his career where his villains were kind of sad and pathetic, and not very threatening. Maybe he tried to mix it up a bit.

I watched The Post for the first time and I usually love these types of films about investigative journalism but this one didn't quite land. It lacked any real tension, while also feeling a touch too heavy handed. Meryl Streep's over-acting in every scene became a distraction and well, no surprise that she was nominated for an Oscar for this one.
Online ShrewKop

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55532 on: Today at 04:48:54 am »
Watched The Menu last night. Id never heard of it before but my wife wanted to watch it. It was incredible. A great mix of suspense and dark humour, as well as being really well shot. Fully recommend and a bonus to not watch the trailer and go in blind if you can help it
