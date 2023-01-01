Watched The Fabelmans expecting Spielberg to be all sentimental about his life story and love of film making. Instead it's a very layered family drama, often funny but also surprisingly dark. There are a couple of really fantastic scenes towards the end.



In any case, it's made me want to go back and revisit Spielberg's films starting with his most recent. Thought West Side Story was still brilliant a year on but is dragged down by the actor playing Tony who just has no charisma at all here - odd as I thought he was great in Baby Driver. The supporting cast are excellent though and it's definitely one of the best directed films of 2021. Spielberg is in top form and uses the camera to great effect.



Ready Player One hasn't aged quite as well and the pop culture references and easter eggs feel dated and threaten to overwhelm the story which is fairly lightweight to begin with. I know Ben Mendelsohn is pretty much typecast as a bad guy, but this was in a weird phase of his career where his villains were kind of sad and pathetic, and not very threatening. Maybe he tried to mix it up a bit.



I watched The Post for the first time and I usually love these types of films about investigative journalism but this one didn't quite land. It lacked any real tension, while also feeling a touch too heavy handed. Meryl Streep's over-acting in every scene became a distraction and well, no surprise that she was nominated for an Oscar for this one.

