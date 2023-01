Yes the French Connection has an interesting take on relations between the NYPD and Black community.



Taken from a review in the Guardian“The modern audience nervously asks itself: where is the black police chief to balance this? The black judge? Or maybe a black cop whose tough integrity and professionalism Doyle can come, finally, apologetically, to respect? Nowhere.”A modern audience such as me still loved it for what it was I’m afraid. I’m pretty sure the NYPD back then had similar attitudes as the movie depicted (and probably still do!)