Thief is up there with Friends Of Eddie Coyle and To Live And Die In L.A as far as 70s/early 80s crime thrillers are concerned (I don't really consider The Godfather films as crime thrillers as absurd as that may sound), it's arguably Mann's best film, better than both The Insider and Heat as far as I'm concerned. production wise it's probably closest to Manhunter rather than Collateral.



Collateral is a cracking film, but as fan of nearly all of Mann's work it's also the film that started his gradual decline, it's when he started predominantly using digital cameras (he experimented with them during Ali but most of that is still shot on film) and personally I feel his films lost something with the move, they're missing that aesthetic that I loved in his previous work. Every exterior is shot on digital in Collateral while something like 80% of interior shots are on film, you can see the inconsistencies at times. Still, it's a really entertaining film with two brilliant central performances and the pacing is spot on. Adam Sandler and Russel Crowe were initially set to play Max and Vincent respectively, Crowe was involved until quite late until scheduling meant he left during pre-production. Cruise was initially brought in to play Max and the assassin was supposed to be female.



Still really excited to see if he actually films Heat 2.