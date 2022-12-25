« previous next »
Offline John_P

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55480 on: December 25, 2022, 12:17:19 pm »
Watched Glass Onion last night and thoroughly enjoyed it.

Very different from Knives Out as well.
Offline Trada

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55481 on: December 25, 2022, 08:55:31 pm »
Quote from: John_P on December 25, 2022, 12:17:19 pm
Watched Glass Onion last night and thoroughly enjoyed it.

Very different from Knives Out as well.

I watched it last night and I enjoyed it as well not as good as the first film I keep wanting a few more twists there was hardly any.
Offline kavah

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55482 on: December 26, 2022, 12:35:31 am »
We enjoyed Glass Onion.
Ill Probably re watch it tonight as I fell asleep for a bit in the middle - perfect Chrimbo long film. Daniel Craig had the famous Sean Connery Romper suit too for the swimming pool  ;D
Offline Trada

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55483 on: December 26, 2022, 04:55:22 am »
I was reading that some people are moaning about the Glass Onion because they mention the pandemic and wear masking in about the first 10 minutes of the film.

I enjoyed that part of film with Benoit Blanc bored in lock down spends lots of time in the bath and zoom calling his mates who takes the piss out of him for being rubbish at among us.
Online Who Wants To Play Baby Hazell's Xmas Dress Up?

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55484 on: December 26, 2022, 10:28:41 am »
Glass Onion was great for me too. I liked the first part of the film but it flipped to be an absolute joy when:

Spoiler
around half way through, the flashback Helen was introduced. Obviously the first part of the film was setup to play like a standard whodunnit so I'll no doubt view much differently when I watch it again.
[close]

Agree with the shouts about Janelle Monae, she was great in it. Liked Edward Norton performance as well.
Online Who Wants To Play Baby Hazell's Xmas Dress Up?

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55485 on: December 26, 2022, 10:29:20 am »
Quote from: Lawnmowerman on December 25, 2022, 08:55:58 am
Don't you remember the superhero draft?! mentalists thought batman would beat superman in a fight thanks to his 'detective skills'! The man who walked into a sewer battle with Bain with some miniture smokebombs

;D
Online RedSince86

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55486 on: December 26, 2022, 11:16:39 am »
Watched Glass Onion last night, thought it was fantastic.

Netflix bought a winner, Craig could be in that role for the next 10- 15 years, great character.
Offline The Andy Williams Xmas Album Live From Allerton!

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55487 on: December 26, 2022, 02:41:26 pm »
Saw Glass Onion last night. Really enjoyed it until about the last ten minutes.

Great build up. Absolutely shite ending.
Offline Classycara

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55488 on: December 26, 2022, 03:29:20 pm »
Quote from: The Andy Williams Xmas Album Live From Allerton! on December 26, 2022, 02:41:26 pm
Saw Glass Onion last night. Really enjoyed it until about the last ten minutes.

Great build up. Absolutely shite ending.

Yeah it was a solid follow up and good film to occupy different generations of the family, but the ending was definitely poor and holds it back from being in the same league as the first one I think
Offline The Andy Williams Xmas Album Live From Allerton!

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55489 on: December 26, 2022, 04:06:34 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on December 26, 2022, 03:29:20 pm
Yeah it was a solid follow up and good film to occupy different generations of the family, but the ending was definitely poor and holds it back from being in the same league as the first one I think

Saw the first one in the pictures and thought it was absolutely tremendous throughout.

Shame it ended like that as it seemed like it was going to build up to something amazing.

Maybe ran out of time/money?
Offline bradders1011

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55490 on: December 26, 2022, 11:04:03 pm »
Just watched Glass Onion, enjoyed it and like others have said I hope it's a role and a theme that Craig/Johnson revisit periodically.

Spoiler
I lost all sympathy for Helen when she destroyed one of humanity's apex cultural artifacts for her grievance. I'd have had Norton go mental and want to destroy it to make his name synonymous with it and had her save it.
[close]
Offline Armand9

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55491 on: Yesterday at 11:12:43 am »
loved knives out, smart neat movie, glass onion wasn't for me, very disappointed as i was looking forward to it

Spoiler
tho i did like the instant reveal of the murder mystery - i chuckled at that one, that was neat
[close]
Offline Bobsackamano

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55492 on: Yesterday at 12:57:23 pm »
It did a lot of lampooning of certain types of modern clichés and was arch and knowing about the murder mystery genre, almost spoofing it, both of which raised a few smiles. However they seem to have forgot to add in the mystery and cleverness which left the plot empty and lacking anywhere interesting to go leading to a tedious finale. Disappointing.
Online Drinks Sangria

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55493 on: Yesterday at 06:59:16 pm »
Banshees of Inisherin on Disney, excellent. The combo of Farrell and Gleeson was brilliant the first time round and brilliant again. Dark, twisted, hilarious, it hit all the right notes and was stunningly shot with some gorgeous scenery and palette contrasts.

Purposefully dialogue-light, when there was conversation between characters it felt nothing was wasted and everything meaningful to the plot, despite the initial premise itself being so benign on paper.

A dark absurd joy to watch.
Offline The Andy Williams Xmas Album Live From Allerton!

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55494 on: Yesterday at 08:00:32 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 06:59:16 pm
Banshees of Inisherin on Disney, excellent. The combo of Farrell and Gleeson was brilliant the first time round and brilliant again. Dark, twisted, hilarious, it hit all the right notes and was stunningly shot with some gorgeous scenery and palette contrasts.

Purposefully dialogue-light, when there was conversation between characters it felt nothing was wasted and everything meaningful to the plot, despite the initial premise itself being so benign on paper.

A dark absurd joy to watch.

Saw it in the pictures and it was OK

Spoiler


But poor mini diddy donkey :(


Also, I think I said this after I first saw it, but I reckon his dickhead fingers mate had thought "Hang on, I'm going to die and be unremarked" so I think he was playing his mate

1. Write an OK, but forgettable tune
2. Invite people from Dublin over the practice and play it
3. Get the word around of fingergate
4. Ramp it up and ramp it up so that the Dublin lads and girls would go back and he's going to be infamous for the tune and for the fingers of fudge.


So the whole thing was a vainglorious attempt to just be known as 'the guy that wrote THAT tune'

He kind of admitted it later on as well where he said "It was a relief" as he'd planned it all along and to get it over with, he was made up he managed it..

.. just my take on it..

[close]
Offline The Andy Williams Xmas Album Live From Allerton!

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55495 on: Yesterday at 08:03:18 pm »
Strange World by Disney


I actually really enjoyed it with the missus and she concurs.

Probably the most PC film I've ever seen :D


1. Mixed-race marriage. Check!
2. Black, Gay kid. Check!
3. Disabled three-legged dog. Check!
4. Finding Yourself and the sins of your parents. Check!
5. Save the World and find a different way to live. Check!


Good film though, would deffo recommend it.
Online AndyMuller

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55496 on: Yesterday at 08:57:40 pm »
Just watched Collateral.

Cruise was superb.
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55497 on: Yesterday at 08:57:50 pm »
The Fabelmans is the best Spielberg film in quite some time. At least since Bridge of Spies and it's better than that
Offline Max_powers

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55498 on: Yesterday at 09:22:16 pm »
Watched Everything Everywhere All at once last night. What a film! Great action, really funny, so many film related Easter eggs and references plus it hits the right emotional notes.

Would highly recommend it.
Offline Armand9

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55499 on: Yesterday at 09:53:05 pm »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Yesterday at 12:57:23 pm
It did a lot of lampooning of certain types of modern clichés and was arch and knowing about the murder mystery genre, almost spoofing it, both of which raised a few smiles. However they seem to have forgot to add in the mystery and cleverness which left the plot empty and lacking anywhere interesting to go leading to a tedious finale. Disappointing.

yeah that's where i was with it, i actually thought around the time they start unpeeling the onion that it was a parody, i thought wow that's a big bollock call, to have had a successful movie with alot love for it and then the sequel spoofs the genre, i was kind of interested to see how that was going to work out but almost as soon as i was thinking that way i realised oh, it's not a parody

Spoiler
i have a number of problems with its 'mystery' mechanics, which you've alluded to, and the greatest deal breaker was the whole thing balanced on the support pillar of the envelope - norton is aware of danger as soon as he sees craig, all he needs to do is burn the envelope and there's no problem and we know he's aware of this cos he does it at the end. so the writer now has to give us a reason on why he didn't destroy it at the first convenient opportunity, and the whole crux of the narrative relies on........... the antagonist is as dumb as bricks. that is literally the all encompassing twist that matters. if it had been played as a naked gun type spoof that ending would be perfect, as a light hearted mystery murder it's as poor a choice as you could make
[close]

Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 08:57:40 pm
Just watched Collateral.

Cruise was superb.

totally agree, i think it's one of his often forgotten roles, which is a pity cos it's a good flick
Offline Classycara

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55500 on: Today at 01:14:33 am »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 08:57:40 pm
Just watched Collateral.

Cruise was superb.
Great film! I love a lot of Michael Mann's films, but I think this is the last/most recent one to reach his previous heights.

Took me far too long to watch Thief - highly recommend it to anyone who likes his other films, and is in the same boat
Online Hedley Lamarr

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55501 on: Today at 12:43:48 pm »
Thief is up there with Friends Of Eddie Coyle and To Live And Die In L.A as far as 70s/early 80s crime thrillers are concerned (I don't really consider The Godfather films as crime thrillers as absurd as that may sound), it's arguably Mann's best film, better than both The Insider and Heat as far as I'm concerned.  production wise it's probably closest to Manhunter rather than Collateral.

Collateral is a cracking film, but as fan of nearly all of Mann's work it's also the film that started his gradual decline, it's when he started predominantly using digital cameras (he experimented with them during Ali but most of that is still shot on film) and personally I feel his films lost something with the move, they're missing that aesthetic that I loved in his previous work.  Every exterior is shot on digital in Collateral while something like 80% of interior shots are on film, you can see the inconsistencies at times.  Still, it's a really entertaining film with two brilliant central performances and the pacing is spot on.  Adam Sandler and Russel Crowe were initially set to play Max and Vincent respectively, Crowe was involved until quite late until scheduling meant he left during pre-production.  Cruise was initially brought in to play Max and the assassin was supposed to be female.

Still really excited to see if he actually films Heat 2.
Offline John_P

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55502 on: Today at 02:54:30 pm »
Been using my time off to catch up on films;

Strange World, thought it was fine. Not sure why it's done so badly.

Yankovic: The Weird Al Story. An hilarious biopic.

RRR. A cracking historical epic, really inventive action.
Offline Classycara

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55503 on: Today at 04:29:31 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 12:43:48 pm
Thief is up there with Friends Of Eddie Coyle and To Live And Die In L.A as far as 70s/early 80s crime thrillers are concerned (I don't really consider The Godfather films as crime thrillers as absurd as that may sound), it's arguably Mann's best film, better than both The Insider and Heat as far as I'm concerned.  production wise it's probably closest to Manhunter rather than Collateral.

Collateral is a cracking film, but as fan of nearly all of Mann's work it's also the film that started his gradual decline, it's when he started predominantly using digital cameras (he experimented with them during Ali but most of that is still shot on film) and personally I feel his films lost something with the move, they're missing that aesthetic that I loved in his previous work.  Every exterior is shot on digital in Collateral while something like 80% of interior shots are on film, you can see the inconsistencies at times.  Still, it's a really entertaining film with two brilliant central performances and the pacing is spot on.  Adam Sandler and Russel Crowe were initially set to play Max and Vincent respectively, Crowe was involved until quite late until scheduling meant he left during pre-production.  Cruise was initially brought in to play Max and the assassin was supposed to be female.

Still really excited to see if he actually films Heat 2.
Sounds like we think pretty alike in films! Although, love Eddie Coyle but TL&DiLA (work with me on that acronym) didn't quite do it for me for some reason (looks great though). Generally love that era though, amazing mix of gritty and/or fun crime films like French Connection (both), Assault on Precinct 13, Taking of Pelham 123, Across 110th St, Dog Day Afternoon

Mann's move to digital upsets me too, and the disparity between some scenes is a little jarring in Collateral but luckily the performances, story and sound (inc soundtrack) carry it enough to move past it. The films after though? I haven't made it through them, just can't enjoy the aesthetic. That's a wild fact about the casting, I never knew that.
Offline Bobsackamano

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55504 on: Today at 05:35:37 pm »
Quote from: Armand9 on Yesterday at 09:53:05 pm
yeah that's where i was with it, i actually thought around the time they start unpeeling the onion that it was a parody, i thought wow that's a big bollock call, to have had a successful movie with alot love for it and then the sequel spoofs the genre, i was kind of interested to see how that was going to work out but almost as soon as i was thinking that way i realised oh, it's not a parody.

Spoiler
Yeah totally with you, it just sat uncomfortably between parody and honouring the genre. It's about expectations for me, I like whodunits and it was advertised as a whodunit so it just didn't do what it said on the tin, hence my disappointment. The whole resolution being "he's thick" was absurd and as you say could only have worked as a parody ending.
[close]
Offline The G in Get Hard

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55505 on: Today at 06:07:13 pm »
Quote from: Who Wants To Play Baby Hazell's Xmas Dress Up? on December 24, 2022, 10:35:35 pm
Finally watched it and I thought it was great :D

Glass Onion next, looking forward to that.
You disappoint ;D
Offline The G in Get Hard

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55506 on: Today at 06:08:11 pm »
Quote from: Armand9 on December 25, 2022, 08:18:18 am
i get that, i know the Northman under delivered for me in its aspect, it was a much smaller production than i was expecting - i was expecting a kurt douglas The Vikings scale of film, so yeah it was a bit of a shock when I realised from the off, oh, this isn't a blockbuster epic type

however, the filim itself and story it tells i found compelling and rate it high - so fucking brutal in every way
Thought the story etc was shite. Just had no redeeming features or interest for me.
Online red_Mark1980

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55507 on: Today at 07:23:18 pm »
Quote from: S Club 7's Xmas Reunion Live DVD Box Set on November 28, 2022, 03:55:04 pm
Finally got around to watching Trainspotting 2. Thought it was brilliant, which I almost never do with such sequels.

I read the sequel long before they made the film, and to say it bears no resemblance to the film is putting it mildly.

They badly missed a trick
