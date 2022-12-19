Watched Stand By Me last night for the first time. Really, really enjoyed it. Made me want to dive into those 80s teen films!EDIT: If anyone wants to recommend any - please hit me up! I have seen the classics I think - Breakfast Club, Weird Science etc...
just caught up with The Adam Projectfamily fun time travel stuff that doesn't warrant over-thinking, harks back to all those much loved 80s films with a sci-fi edgeif you like that kind of stuff i'd say check it out
IT'S TURNING LEFT!
The Banshees of Inisherin is up on Disney+
I also watched 'Tropic Thunder' for the first time last night and enjoyed it far more than I should have. RDJ was unbelievable
No chance a film like that is made in this day and age.
Tropic Thunder is brilliant. Never understood the blackface criticism for the film. It's part of his annoying method actor character and he gets called out on it by the actual black actor in the movie.Didn't know Tom Cruise had a performance like that in him though.
