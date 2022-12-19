Spoiler

The ending was unsatisfying in 'They didn't get the bad guy' and doubly so when the final twist is revealed at the end.





"The Little Things" with Denzy Wenzy and Mr. Robot MercuryNot quite sure what to make of this film. I actually quite enjoyed the procedural parts (But those bits bored the missus to death) and then it kind of went off into a tangent when you think "Well. No good can come of this"There were a couple of twists so you see what the backstory was but..4/10