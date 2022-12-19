« previous next »
Author Topic: The RAWK Film Thread  (Read 2985675 times)

Offline red mongoose

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55440 on: Yesterday at 02:08:00 am »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on December 19, 2022, 09:46:31 am
Watched Stand By Me last night for the first time. Really, really enjoyed it.

Made me want to dive into those 80s teen films!

EDIT: If anyone wants to recommend any - please hit me up! I have seen the classics I think - Breakfast Club, Weird Science etc...

If you haven't seen it, check out "Can't Buy Me Love" - probably the most romantic of all those films of the time.
Offline Armand9

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55441 on: Yesterday at 06:03:27 am »
just caught up with The Adam Project

family fun time travel stuff that doesn't warrant over-thinking, harks back to all those much loved 80s films with a sci-fi edge
if you like that kind of stuff i'd say check it out
Offline PaulF

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55442 on: Yesterday at 07:10:29 am »
Not sure if it quite counts, but back to the future.
Also just 90s but flatliner.
Probably also a bit late Donny darko.
Not a huge fan of either, but of that 'genre' I'd say.
Offline demain

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55443 on: Yesterday at 08:47:19 am »
Quote from: Armand9 on Yesterday at 06:03:27 am
just caught up with The Adam Project

family fun time travel stuff that doesn't warrant over-thinking, harks back to all those much loved 80s films with a sci-fi edge
if you like that kind of stuff i'd say check it out

Yup, enjoyed this when it was released back in March, heartwarming film.
Offline The Andy Williams Xmas Album Live From Allerton!

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55444 on: Yesterday at 09:07:11 am »
"The Little Things" with Denzy Wenzy and Mr. Robot Mercury


Not quite sure what to make of this film. I actually quite enjoyed the procedural parts (But those bits bored the missus to death) and then it kind of went off into a tangent when you think "Well. No good can come of this"

There were a couple of twists so you see what the backstory was but..

Spoiler

The ending was unsatisfying in 'They didn't get the bad guy' and doubly so when the final twist is revealed at the end.

[close]

4/10
Offline Buck Pete

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55445 on: Yesterday at 08:54:35 pm »
Just back from the new Avatar (in 3D) and have to admit its one of the most visually stunning movies I have ever seen. Incredible.

I'm sure the plot and story has room for improvement but for me that's a minor point taking the rest of the movie into consideration

3 hours flew by.  Really enjoyed it.
Offline Nitramdorf

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55446 on: Today at 09:23:42 am »
The Banshees of Inisherin is up on Disney+
Offline tubby

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55447 on: Today at 09:25:10 am »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on Today at 09:23:42 am
The Banshees of Inisherin is up on Disney+

Nice, been waiting for that one.
Online AndyMuller

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55448 on: Today at 09:33:47 am »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on Today at 09:23:42 am
The Banshees of Inisherin is up on Disney+

Yesss that's my viewing sorted for tonight.

I also watched 'Tropic Thunder' for the first time last night and enjoyed it far more than I should have. RDJ was unbelievable  ;D
Offline BarryCrocker

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55449 on: Today at 11:34:21 am »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 09:33:47 am
I also watched 'Tropic Thunder' for the first time last night and enjoyed it far more than I should have. RDJ was unbelievable  ;D
Online AndyMuller

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55450 on: Today at 11:48:39 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 11:34:21 am


 ;D

No chance a film like that is made in this day and age.
Offline Armand9

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55451 on: Today at 05:21:34 pm »
tropic thunder is fucking hilarious
Offline Garrus

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55452 on: Today at 05:40:12 pm »
Tropic Thunder is brilliant. Never understood the blackface criticism for the film. It's part of his annoying method actor character and he gets called out on it by the actual black actor in the movie.

Didn't know Tom Cruise had a performance like that in him though.
Offline killer-heels

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55453 on: Today at 05:55:44 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 11:48:39 am
;D

No chance a film like that is made in this day and age.

Quite a lot doesnt, even things relatively recent stuff.
Online lionel_messias

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #55454 on: Today at 06:03:07 pm »
Quote from: Garrus on Today at 05:40:12 pm
Tropic Thunder is brilliant. Never understood the blackface criticism for the film. It's part of his annoying method actor character and he gets called out on it by the actual black actor in the movie.

Didn't know Tom Cruise had a performance like that in him though.

The Blackface is not done without the film acknowledging it is "Black face" and both wrong and ridiculous. It even has an African American character threatening to deck RDJ's character because of it.
