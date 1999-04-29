i watched oliver stone's The Doors last nite for the first time, which might seem odd as im a doors fan but im really not that interested in the culture of celebrity, tho im not oblivious to the lives of some of the bands/individuals who i like. and if im being totally truthful, i did kind of avoid it as i didn't want a movie to 'overwrite' something i knew well and was dear to me - we all know how movies stick in your head and often become 'the narrative' rather than what is actually the true account, often seen when someone quotes a book and the line is the movie, not the book, even by people who say they know the book...



wow, what a fucking fiction, it's awful lol



kilmer is very impressive as concert performing morrison especially as he did the singing, and i can't blame him for the largely fictional portrayal Stone's script demands beyond that



i got no problem with artistic licence to a degree and having to condense things in biopics but anyone who has no clue about morrison and that movie is their picture of him, will assume he was high or drunk 24/7 and a total asshole his whole adult life



if that is your only 'knowledge' of the doors and particularly morrison, as he's the focus, believe me it's off the mark. sure he loved booze (also acid early on) and could be a bad drunk, an asshole, unreliable, but there's no humour or joy in that movie character (or the movie for that matter), two of the most common traits attributed to morrison by those who knew him well



and almost all the scenes that show him 'at his worse' are pure fiction from Stone (i could say way more but i'll leave it there)