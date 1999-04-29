« previous next »
See in Home Alone 2. The burglars would be dead early doors. Implausible.

If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Watched Close up last night for the first time. What a film! The greatest documentary ever made in my opinion, and one of the finest films too.

Its like an onion. It works on so many different levels. A court room drama, a story of income inequality and social isolation, an emotional story about self discovery, a story about power of art. Plus its incredibly meta as well.

If you want its here.

Stunning film and so unique.  I watched it many years ago and it still crosses my mind every now and then. The ending in particular is incredible.

The only thing I think comes close in terms of how it blurs reality and art/fiction together is The Act of Killing. But that film is far more somber and heavy in its tone.
The only thing I think comes close in terms of how it blurs reality and art/fiction together is The Act of Killing. But that film is far more somber and heavy in its tone.

That's exactly what I was reminded of too. Both use similar techniques to blur the fiction and the documentary.

What I also liked about Close-up was that on a surface level its basic story is no different than say, The Tinder Swindler, if anything even less interesting as it is a much lower level of fraud. Even the judge points this out. It's through great filmmaking skill that Kiarostami turns this into such an intriguing character study.
Saw Violent Night today, basically Die Hard with the real Santa Claus. Ably played by David Harbour.

Very sweary and violent with plenty of plot contrivances if you've seen these sort of films before you'll see coming but it was fun and didn't out stay it's welcome.

was listening to a podcast and dude had just seen Avatar 2 (he's press), says it's paper thin story with terrible dialogue coming in at 3 hours 10 mins, and he found himself laughing where you shouldn't be (not a great sign) as were those around him in the cinema

so he wondered why he was enjoying the movie - i wont mention any story outlines (it's not spoilers but it wont be going in blind if i mention them) but he said it's very relateable for most people (he appeared to be talking about relationships rather than story arc as far as i could tell) and the underwater scenes are incredible (he said wakanda forever's was shite by comparison), as are the fight scenes in general but just throw logic out the window

so he said it's a great popcorn movie, take your kids they'll love it

was listening to a podcast and dude had just seen Avatar 2 (he's press), says it's paper thin story with terrible dialogue coming in at 3 hours 10 mins, and he found himself laughing where you shouldn't be (not a great sign) as were those around him in the cinema

so he wondered why he was enjoying the movie - i wont mention any story outlines (it's not spoilers but it wont be going in blind if i mention them) but he said it's very relateable for most people (he appeared to be talking about relationships rather than story arc as far as i could tell) and the underwater scenes are incredible (he said wakanda forever's was shite by comparison), as are the fight scenes in general but just throw logic out the window

so he said it's a great popcorn movie, take your kids they'll love it



Yeah, there's been quite a few people who have seen previews for it; mostly positive, some raving about the last hour and visuals.

I'm seeing it a bit early on Monday night, hopeful of a big old blockbuster to get bums on the seats in cinemas. With Cineworld already in bankruptcy proceedings in the US, the pictures certainly bloody need it!
I found the first Avatar a bit shit. I mean, you get used to the CGI quickly and your mind just accepts it as normal. Beyond that, it was contrived bollocks with caricature villains and an overly-sanctimonious/ story.
You're watching it for the special effects/technology really, aren't you? I genuinely dont know anyone who even particularly likes the first one, they've done tremendously well getting people in because its a movie 'you need to see at the cinema'.
Logged
You're watching it for the special effects/technology really, aren't you? I genuinely dont know anyone who even particularly likes the first one, they've done tremendously well getting people in because its a movie 'you need to see at the cinema'.

I watched the first one in the cinema for the 3D effects and was blown away, but then again it was really my first 3D cinema experience, so there could be that. I've watched it a few times after that, just when it was on tv or something. I enjoyed though, it's a mindless popcorn movie, but the visuals were stunning.
Death Race 2000

- As funny as when I saw it in school when one of our teachers were off sick. This was fine to watch when you were at school when I were a lad.


The Noel Diary

- Probably the worst Christmas film I've ever seen. The most entertaining thing was the dog. Not there? There! Not there! Didn't follow them then! In the car somehow! And then gets a slap in the mush when it's trying to be friendly with the main actor. Good idea for a film. Terribly filmed and no resolution at all.
Avatar (1) and Titanic - are they not just basically love stories set on a planet / boat?

Agree the CGI / Special effects are outstanding for both films though.
Avatar (1) and Titanic - are they not just basically love stories set on a planet / boat?

Agree the CGI / Special effects are outstanding for both films though.

Titanic was about Mans arrogance over nature with a love story shoehorned in

Avatar was about the story of Pocahontas
Titanic was about Mans arrogance over nature with a love story shoehorned in

Avatar was about the story of Pocahontas

Titanic is about a fake 90+ year old granny spending hours talking about her sexual escapades to a documentary crew and then going, "btw then the ship sank and many people died, including the dude I was sleeping with. The end" 
i watched oliver stone's The Doors last nite for the first time, which might seem odd as im a doors fan but im really not that interested in the culture of celebrity, tho im not oblivious to the lives of some of the bands/individuals who i like. and if im being totally truthful, i did kind of avoid it as i didn't want a movie to 'overwrite' something i knew well and was dear to me - we all know how movies stick in your head and often become 'the narrative' rather than what is actually the true account, often seen when someone quotes a book and the line is the movie, not the book, even by people who say they know the book...

wow, what a fucking fiction, it's awful lol

kilmer is very impressive as concert performing morrison especially as he did the singing, and i can't blame him for the largely fictional portrayal Stone's script demands beyond that

i got no problem with artistic licence to a degree and having to condense things in biopics but anyone who has no clue about morrison and that movie is their picture of him, will assume he was high or drunk 24/7 and a total asshole his whole adult life

if that is your only 'knowledge' of the doors and particularly morrison, as he's the focus, believe me it's off the mark. sure he loved booze (also acid early on) and could be a bad drunk, an asshole, unreliable, but there's no humour or joy in that movie character (or the movie for that matter), two of the most common traits attributed to morrison by those who knew him well

and almost all the scenes that show him 'at his worse' are pure fiction from Stone (i could say way more but i'll leave it there)
I see they have made another version of the Three Musketeers which is opening in January, looks quite good. But this time its made in France with French actors, it'll be interesting to see how it is in comparison to the Hollywood versions.

https://youtu.be/SAaSEZpa4cE

i do like the look of that, the fact the music is pretty fucking awesome and i really like the chick (female lead in Penny Dreadful, which i loved) plays some part in that

sweet, thanks for the head's up
i do like the look of that, the fact the music is pretty fucking awesome and i really like the chick (female lead in Penny Dreadful, which i loved) plays some part in that

sweet, thanks for the head's up

Eva Green? She usually picks her films well. Being a French film this one looks a bit more gritty than the usual Hollywood romps:
yep that's her, she was brilliant in penny dreadful, a show i much loved across the board (was a great cast with Dalton and Josh Harnett among others)
Amsterdam was really bad, we switched off with 40 minutes left, just couldn't finish it.  Felt like it was trying to be a Coen Brothers movie but just... I don't even know what it was.  Terrible.
Saw Triangle Of Sadness today which won the Palme d'or at Cannes this year.

Some real low hanging fruit with its overall point but still really well done film.

Really enjoyed it, could have been Series 3 of White Lotus   ;D
I see they have made another version of the Three Musketeers which is opening in January, looks quite good. But this time its made in France with French actors, it'll be interesting to see how it is in comparison to the Hollywood versions.

https://youtu.be/SAaSEZpa4cE



Would cut off several of my fingers for Eva Green.
Would cut off several of my fingers for Eva Green.

Same,she is an incredible beauty.

As for the new movie,it's already on the usual places.
Watched Troll last night really enjoyed it.
Really? ;D one of the worst things I've watched this year. Awful doesn't begin to describe it.
Watched Avatar 2 last night.


Will have plenty to say on it soon.
Really? ;D one of the worst things I've watched this year. Awful doesn't begin to describe it.

I enjoyed it. Reminded me of the B movies that featured every Saturday morning in the Allerton Road Gaumont, just after the cartoons and before some boring Pathe News type thing.
Banshees of Inisherin is such a thematically layered work. I know everyone is praising Colin Farrell for his performance, but I do hope Kerry Condon gets loads of recognition come awards season as I thought she was magnificent.

Not easy to make an uproariously funny film so simultaneously sad and mundane.

Kerry Condon is phenomenal...
Is there a bigger disparity between the quality of the film and the quality of the soundtrack than The World's End?
Is there a bigger disparity between the quality of the film and the quality of the soundtrack than The World's End?
The Simon Pegg film?  Bloody awful it was.  And I loved Shaun of the Dead & Hot Fuzz.  The feeling of anticipation followed by crushing disappointment had previously only been matched by the time I listened to Be Here Now for the first time.
I enjoyed it. Reminded me of the B movies that featured every Saturday morning in the Allerton Road Gaumont, just after the cartoons and before some boring Pathe News type thing.
Hated it mate. Was annoyed I wasted time watching it 😃
Ticket booked for Avatar 2 on Friday. Not seen the first one since it came out. Looking forward to it, but not a fan of the 3+ hour run time.
Wonder Woman 1984 is on prime if anyones interested.

Have just watched it and dont know what to say. Umm...theres a mid credits cameo.
Titanic is about a fake 90+ year old granny spending hours talking about her sexual escapades to a documentary crew and then going, "btw then the ship sank and many people died, including the dude I was sleeping with. The end" 

Is it true that Rooney is doing a remake?
